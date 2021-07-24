 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Anti-vaccine protests in Paris turn violent. Tear gas deployed   (usatoday.com) divider line
88
    More: Weird, Privacy policy, United States, Activism, tear gas, Paris virus rules protest, Protest, Ethics, California Privacy Rights  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jul 2021 at 1:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can they aerosolize the vaccine and use that instead of tear gas?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe put something in the water cannons when they come out.
Only two types of people you see jogging in Paris, Americans and French riot police.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And the police weren't wearing face masks ... until they had to put on gas masks.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I promise.

The shiat it tear gas is far less safe than the vaccine
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crazy, stinky French people.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ken S.: Can they aerosolize the vaccine and use that instead of tear gas?


No, but they can aerosolize Covid-19. In fact, I think they are doing that themselves.

/or spreading it on droplets or however it technically works
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh!
Well, at least they have something to actually cry about now.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ahhhhh...I'm going to steal your immunity!

static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats


Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the USA we find it easier to use the non-lethal weapons on the counter-protesters.  Mostly.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.


Mayo & Ketchup 4 Lyfe

REPRESENT
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken S.: Can they aerosolize the vaccine and use that instead of tear gas?


That is what I was thinking. Wouldn't it be funny if they did that end then told them the next day. They would have to throw away their stupid signs.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At no time in history has anything that happened in France had any effect.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter, thank you for not using the extremely old and busted France surrenders stupid shiat.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.


That's why they call it French dressing.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a blast getting back to work hearing from coworkers about relatives they lost over the last year due to Covid. Truly great conversations... but you know shutdowns, masks, and vaccines are evil.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Ken S.: Can they aerosolize the vaccine and use that instead of tear gas?

That is what I was thinking. Wouldn't it be funny if they did that end then told them the next day. They would have to throw away their stupid signs.


Or just start the rumor for the lulz, facts mean nothing to these sort.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.


Mind
Blown
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The People are Revolting
Youtube h0iAcQVIokg
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.


It was funny when the Simpsons did it 20 years ago... Why wouldn't it be funny now?!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't French's Mustard gas.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.

It was funny when the Simpsons did it 20 years ago... Why wouldn't it be funny now?!


I quoted the wrong thing...
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe I'm actually rooting for the cops to hit harder. Yet here we are, people so farking stupid the Cops look like the good guys.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know France had "special virus passes."
 
skybird659
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeast No 7: At no time in history has anything that happened in France had any effect.


Flee markets. (coming to an abandoned drive in near you)
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can expect that here in the States, and at this point, I'm kind of fine with it. There is no way we're going to be able to move forward without stopping catering to the anti-vaccine minority. That means vaccine passports. Some of these anti-vaccine jags will protest and cause a ruckus. The cops will beat them up. And I will shrug, because I'm out of patience with these idiots holding up our movement out of this pandemic.

You are free to decline the vaccine; then you are free to stay home while the world goes on.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeast No 7: At no time in history has anything that happened in France had any effect.


France ca 1775: "We should help the colonists in the Americas kick King George in the nads."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Ahhhhh...I'm going to steal your immunity!

[static1.srcdn.com image 525x261]


Oh how I hated that Eurotrash douche.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has been exposed to both the vaccine and tear gas, I will attest that the vaccine was much saltier.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Didn't know France had "special virus passes."


All of Europe has COVID passes. Each country's pass works in the rest of Europe. It's a QR code with identity info and vaccination date and type or the date the person had a positive COVID test.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
election wizard is firmly on the side of not being vaccinated in case anyone is curious.  Subby is trumper apparently and someone who hates science.  what's wrong subby,afraid if the pandemic ends you'll have to find something else to be right wing upset about.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats


I'm American AF, but I have to admit that mayo pairs well with fries.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: I can't believe I'm actually rooting for the cops to hit harder. Yet here we are, people so farking stupid the Cops look like the good guys.


farking wild how the cops aren't part of the protest like they would be in this country
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

I'm American AF, but I have to admit that mayo pairs well with fries.


I'll go with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.

It was funny when the Simpsons did it 20 years ago... Why wouldn't it be funny now?!


I haven't watched the simpsons in 25 years

Don't worry, next time I'll ask the room if a statement I'm about to make is a reference I don't know about. And also whether said statement is not amusing enough to post.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: The_Sponge: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

I'm American AF, but I have to admit that mayo pairs well with fries.

I'll go with Ranch or Blue Cheese.


Those are definitely good options.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: The_Sponge: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

I'm American AF, but I have to admit that mayo pairs well with fries.

I'll go with Ranch or Blue Cheese.


Tartar Sauce and Fries.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.

It was funny when the Simpsons did it 20 years ago... Why wouldn't it be funny now?!

I haven't watched the simpsons in 25 years

Don't worry, next time I'll ask the room if a statement I'm about to make is a reference I don't know about. And also whether said statement is not amusing enough to post.


If you could that would be nice.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got it!

Mix butter and garlic into the vaccine...that will encourage zee French.

I keed!

But liberal amounts of butter and garlic allowed me to enjoy escargot on a couple of occasions. 🐌 🐌
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Fart_Machine: The_Sponge: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

I'm American AF, but I have to admit that mayo pairs well with fries.

I'll go with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Tartar Sauce and Fries.


Oh yeah.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.

It was funny when the Simpsons did it 20 years ago... Why wouldn't it be funny now?!

I quoted the wrong thing...


Okay. Now I'm really confused. Lol

Relax. I was just making a silly joke.

Honestly, I never knew mayo was big in France. Altho I've known lots of North Americans who like fries and mayo.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Je Suis COVID 🌈

/am I doing this right?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: Iworkformsn: Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.

It was funny when the Simpsons did it 20 years ago... Why wouldn't it be funny now?!

I quoted the wrong thing...

Okay. Now I'm really confused. Lol

Relax. I was just making a silly joke.

Honestly, I never knew mayo was big in France. Altho I've known lots of North Americans who like fries and mayo.


Sorry man, I quoted the wrong guy.

Someone farther up thread thanked sunny for not making a "surrendering Frenchman" joke.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good! Viva la resistance!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: Iworkformsn: Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.

It was funny when the Simpsons did it 20 years ago... Why wouldn't it be funny now?!

I quoted the wrong thing...

Okay. Now I'm really confused. Lol

Relax. I was just making a silly joke.

Honestly, I never knew mayo was big in France. Altho I've known lots of North Americans who like fries and mayo.

Sorry man, I quoted the wrong guy.

Someone farther up thread thanked sunny for not making a "surrendering Frenchman" joke.


Oh and the thing about it being nice if you check with the room before making a comment was me trying to joke it off.

I've been driving all day, I'm loopy (but not driving anymore)
 
clearperspective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😲 Too bad it wasn't an aerosol vaccine !
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: Iworkformsn: Iworkformsn: KodosZardoz: syrynxx: vudukungfu: These people dip fries in mayo.
They are more mayocentric than Midwestern red hats

Mayo and ketchup is eye-opening.  They tend towards mayo and vinegar which is also great.

That's why they call it French dressing.

It was funny when the Simpsons did it 20 years ago... Why wouldn't it be funny now?!

I quoted the wrong thing...

Okay. Now I'm really confused. Lol

Relax. I was just making a silly joke.

Honestly, I never knew mayo was big in France. Altho I've known lots of North Americans who like fries and mayo.

Sorry man, I quoted the wrong guy.

Someone farther up thread thanked sunny for not making a "surrendering Frenchman" joke.


Lol. It's all good. Done that several times myself.

Altho it made me curious and I was about to look up to see if the Simpsons did a French dressing joke. Lol
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.