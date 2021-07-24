 Skip to content
 
(Rolling Stone)   "Dating Game" serial killer has a hot date with death   (rollingstone.com) divider line
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now we won't have to worry that Weird Al might get executed by mistake.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good riddance. People like that should be put down, they have no ability to be rehabilitated.


Watching that video made my skin crawl. And not even just because of Alcala. That woman seemed creepy as well. I'd say the dating shows of yore were disgusting, but nowadays we basically show people farking on screen, so...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Good riddance. People like that should be put down, they have no ability to be rehabilitated.


Watching that video made my skin crawl. And not even just because of Alcala. That woman seemed creepy as well. I'd say the dating shows of yore were disgusting, but nowadays we basically show people farking on screen, so...


I wonder whether she was coerced by the producer to choose the creepiest guy.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone should have kept an eye on that host, too.

I thought guys who rape or kill children get shanked in prison.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

First New Username In Many Years: [Fark user image 425x283] Now we won't have to worry that Weird Al might get executed by mistake.


Damn. It's like Phil Spector and him had a silent bet of who could pull off the craziest courtroom hairstyle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: Good riddance. People like that should be put down, they have no ability to be rehabilitated.


Watching that video made my skin crawl. And not even just because of Alcala. That woman seemed creepy as well. I'd say the dating shows of yore were disgusting, but nowadays we basically show people farking on screen, so...


It was a different time.

Nowadays we have shows like the Bachelor where people actually pretend they're going to marry the douchebag they date on screen, and we watch them for months at a time, which is somehow much better than asking sexually suggestive questions in a studio.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Wendigogo: Good riddance. People like that should be put down, they have no ability to be rehabilitated.


Watching that video made my skin crawl. And not even just because of Alcala. That woman seemed creepy as well. I'd say the dating shows of yore were disgusting, but nowadays we basically show people farking on screen, so...

I wonder whether she was coerced by the producer to choose the creepiest guy.


I'm guessing not.  Unless she was still sticking to the story about only realizing how creepy he was in person (when she could match the visual cues to the audio).  But then, I'm not about to watch that video.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The phrase "And nothing of value was lost" was made for that guy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I enjoy long walks on the beach, long walks in a forest, long walks anywhere secluded."

"Hehe, why is that?"

"Why is what.. oh, no reason..."
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a crime scene photo of one of his victims that was pretty much impossible to look at

I don't think it was up on the internet for long

it was really truly horrid
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: I saw a crime scene photo of one of his victims that was pretty much impossible to look at

I don't think it was up on the internet for long

it was really truly horrid


I'll guarantee you it's still there.  I'd not want to go look for it, but the net has a slimy corner for death, mutilation, etc. pics.  You name it, it's available somewhere
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

First New Username In Many Years: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Now we won't have to worry that Weird Al might get executed by mistake.


On the flip side, we now have one fewer opportunities to have Weird Al executed "by mistake".
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He used photography as a lure. Police found hundreds of photos of women and kids he had taken. Some in the photos have come forward to say they're alive but a lot haven't.  Police don't know how many victims he had.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zepillin: I saw a crime scene photo of one of his victims that was pretty much impossible to look at

I don't think it was up on the internet for long

it was really truly horrid


Good.

Its good that you saw that. Its good that it made such an impression on you.

As men, its our job, its our biological mission to protect our tribe. Everything else is secondary to that. I feel like we have forgotten that.
 
daffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Wendigogo: Good riddance. People like that should be put down, they have no ability to be rehabilitated.


Watching that video made my skin crawl. And not even just because of Alcala. That woman seemed creepy as well. I'd say the dating shows of yore were disgusting, but nowadays we basically show people farking on screen, so...

I wonder whether she was coerced by the producer to choose the creepiest guy.



I believe after the program, she went to them and told them that she would not go with him.

Why was he still waiting on death row. If you have the death penalty and have people that have been given it, then use it. This piece of trash did not deserve to die at 77 of natural causes. If he were free, he would have been raping and killing. You can not fix these monsters. All he did was waste the taxpayers money. I am so sick of these states that think they have the right to circumvent the federal laws.
 
