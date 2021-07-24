 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Anti-vaxx propaganda destroying marriages. "JESUS4TRUMP1418 on Facebook told me it's all a scam to change our DNA, so no, you're not gonna get the kids vaccinated, or you can just get out"   (huffpost.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Conspiracy theory, Vaccination, Vaccine, Social media, Mass media, anti-vaccine propaganda, Influenza vaccine, vortex of coronavirus conspiracy theory videos  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2021 at 1:05 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're better off without those nutbags.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

First New Username In Many Years: I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.


Yep, I can't find the short video explainer but this article has the list and its basically just things your body already has:
mRNA (duh)
lipids
salts
sugar
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

weddingsinger: First New Username In Many Years: I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.

Yep, I can't find the short video explainer but this article has the list and its basically just things your body already has:
mRNA (duh)
lipids
salts
sugar


They're tryin' to give us the 'beatus!

/Jokes on them, we all gots it already.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: First New Username In Many Years: I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.

Yep, I can't find the short video explainer but this article has the list and its basically just things your body already has:
mRNA (duh)
lipids
salts
sugar


Pfizer's vaccine has sodium chloride in it!  Does anyone really even know what that is?  No thanks pal.  Not putting that in my body.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the fark are people so psychotic about this? Some people are too stupid to live.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: weddingsinger: First New Username In Many Years: I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.

Yep, I can't find the short video explainer but this article has the list and its basically just things your body already has:
mRNA (duh)
lipids
salts
sugar

Pfizer's vaccine has sodium chloride in it!  Does anyone really even know what that is?  No thanks pal.  Not putting that in my body.


Chloride?  Isn't that in Clorox aka bleach?  So we are injecting bleach like Our Lord Trump (Peace Be Upon Him) commanded.  When will the Red Hats realize this?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why do people have children with these nutjobs
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Right, this whole pandemic has been a plot to change some random rural yokel's DNA.

Bit elaborate, but if we get him, it will all be totally worth it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seems like younger people don't like getting married as a lot of those marriages end in divorce. They need to have a common background like religion for example as those marriages are likely to last and stay together.
 
daffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"No more harmful then the flu."? Is he crazy? Perhaps all of the people that lost family should talk to him. She should take her kids and run. This guy should be infected with it. Let's see what he says then, if he lives.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size


This is your lucky day! I just happen to sell Pulse magnet generators that will stop the deadly vaccine nanotech that the vaccinated sheep exhale into the air. Just $500 each! Buy 10 and get the 11th one for free! Act soon, because quantities are limited. Total Fark members get a 5% discount, just use the promo code GETTOTALLYFARKED
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why the fark are people so psychotic about this? Some people are too stupid to live.


They don't understand.
And on some level,, we all fear what we don't understand.

For some, this triggers a desire to educate themselves. To bring understanding.

For others, they get angry and confused and panic and start looking for witches to burn.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Putin must be proud. To be able to troll almost half of the population of a rival country is pretty impressive. Like, literally impressive. Almost oppressive, even.

The Spanish Flu provided a historic jumping point to work with when planning a way to divide a population.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [img.huffingtonpost.com image 630x349]

This is your lucky day! I just happen to sell Pulse magnet generators that will stop the deadly vaccine nanotech that the vaccinated sheep exhale into the air. Just $500 each! Buy 10 and get the 11th one for free! Act soon, because quantities are limited. Total Fark members get a 5% discount, just use the promo code GETTOTALLYFARKED


Wait. Didn't you sell me a toroid magnet to put on my car's fuel line to align the gas molecules for more efficient combustion?   And metric blinker fluid, too?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

First New Username In Many Years: I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.


Explain why aborted fetuses are clinging to my face then.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
From TFA:

But as the crisis dragged on, 60-year-old Shane spent months cooped up inside on YouTube and Facebook, where a vortex of coronavirus conspiracy theory videos was waiting for him. Many declared that the virus was nothing to fear - that it was the vaccines he should really be afraid of. Before long, he was also tuning into the increasingly malicious disinformation networks Newsmax and OAN, which regularly rehashed the lies he'd been fed online. He was completely enthralled, Lucy said, and over time, his worldview "did a 180."

If someone in your life starts watching OAN or Newsmax regularly, do all you can to exclude them from your life entirely.  They're gone when that happens.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Why do people have children with these nutjobs


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: First New Username In Many Years: I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.

Explain why aborted fetuses are clinging to my face then.


Too much greasepaint is sticky, and the clown suit attracts them?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OkieDookie: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: First New Username In Many Years: I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.

Explain why aborted fetuses are clinging to my face then.

Too much greasepaint is sticky, and the clown suit attracts them?


I've tried it with greasepaint before and they just fell off. This time they practically fly across the room and I need a spatula just to move them a little bit.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: First New Username In Many Years: I try not to fall down certain conversational rabbit holes, but someone I know claimed the vaccines contain aluminum and so I had to look it up. Sure enough: no aluminum, no magnetic serum, no microchips to track innermost thoughts (smartphones themselves do just fine) and definitely no aborted fetuses. Apparently that's another thing they say.

Explain why aborted fetuses are clinging to my face then.


"I never thought -- " okay, that one's been done to death.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.