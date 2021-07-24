 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   At 11PM ET, it's Noise Factor and tonight is the heavy metal summer solstice....sort of. Sandwiched between some fun tracks will be the likes of Pig Destroyer, Soilwork, Black Cobra, Damageplan, and much more. Horns up tonight \m/   (bigeradio.com) divider line
16
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


WOOO!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MrsRT is back from her trip.  Annoyance will commence in about 45 min ...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: MrsRT is back from her trip.  Annoyance will commence in about 45 min ...


Tell her I say hi.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I found a butterfly on my barbells!

Spent all afternoon lifting weights & listening to Ace of Bace, so suffice it to say I need a palate cleanser.

I've got a belly full of beer and a head full of piss & vinegar -- LET'S DO THIS, EVERYONE
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Spent all afternoon lifting weights & listening to Ace of Bace, so suffice it to say I need a palate cleanser.


Oh you picked the right night!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, the sound seems a little fuzzy tonight for some reason.

I haven't been drinking, so it's not me.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some of you were mentioning 'Executioner's Tax' last week....and I already had it recorded in this show.

\m/
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Hmmmm, the sound seems a little fuzzy tonight for some reason.

I haven't been drinking, so it's not me.


I've noticed some of the historical episodes sound kind of compressed.  Like a crushed mp3.  Not sure what you use for recording, or if the station does some extra compression, but that might be it.

\m/ \m/

I love this song so much....
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I've noticed some of the historical episodes sound kind of compressed.  Like a crushed mp3.  Not sure what you use for recording, or if the station does some extra compression, but that might be it.


I typically do a pass with 'Normalize' to keep the levels somewhat uniform.

Station manager typically does an additional pass with a limiter, but tonight's show seems to be an anomaly. It didn't have this bit of fuzz when I sent it.

I hope.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Quick and Dirty: Spent all afternoon lifting weights & listening to Ace of Bace, so suffice it to say I need a palate cleanser.

Oh you picked the right night!!


Yeah! Loving about what you just said about "maybe, kinda-sorta gonna jumping into the mosh pit? I have work in the morning but whatever, just one. And then you come out the other end run through the wringer"

It's official, friend. We got old. We have things called "responsibilities." I have no idea how it works, but here we are, and we're still f*cking rocking!

\m/
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Slipknot?

Kids EPIC "Duality" by Slipknot / O'Keefe Music Foundation
Youtube ZObLwDczJAQ
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Hot Garbled Crap" is the name of my Engelbert Humperdinck cover band...
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This current track has a real Sabbath vibe to it
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Shazam says Monolord.
Yet another new-to-me band, introduced by the Rev

+1
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Shazam says Monolord.
Yet another new-to-me band, introduced by the Rev

+1


I live to give.
 
