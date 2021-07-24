 Skip to content
(CNN)   Churchgoer and vax refuser gets to find out if there is an afterlife   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Vaccine, Hillsong Church, Twitter, Bobbie Houston, death of Stephen Harmon, founder of the multinational Hillsong Church, Vaccination, Joel Houston  
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christians weren't even this stupid five centuries ago. There was a little thing back then called the bubonic plague, and the very first protestant christian had this to say about it:

"Therefore I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine, and take it. I shall avoid persons and places where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance infect and pollute others, and so cause their death as a result of my negligence ... See, this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God."

Christians have devolved over the last 500 years. They are literally going backwards. That's why they're farked and the rest of us stay away from them.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is CNN giving this sad sack of crap a platform?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x651]


Absolutely savage
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x651]

Absolutely savage


And appropriate.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Vaccine refusal is a form of suicide.  So if there is a hell, the churchgoer is down there now.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you don't get the vaccine, you have a good chance of going to heaven.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: If you don't get the vaccine, you have a good chance of going to heaven.


"Heaven"

If you believe in either afterlife, these people are going somewhere ALOT warmer
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: [Fark user image image 425x378]


[tiny box of tissues]
https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/WorldsSmallestViolin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Crazy? Naw man, let's go MAGAty!

HowBowNo?
 
JRoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.

Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."
The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."
So the rowboat went on.

Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."
To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the motorboat went on.

Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."
To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.

Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"

To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's not.

You threw away everything for nothing.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
and god said "I sent you a rescue crew, a life boat and a helicopter, dumbass."
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JRoo:

To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"


Damn you!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
GOD: "I sent you two vaccines and a  mask..."
 
debug
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jabba's Laugh
Youtube OPcod8IS214
 
king of vegas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Vaccine refusal is a form of suicide.  So if there is a hell, the churchgoer is down there now.


You misspelled murder
 
TXprof [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x405]


Color me skeptical.  Source?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TXprof: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image image 425x405]

Color me skeptical.  Source?


Yeah. I call BS on that.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I do not understand the new antivax talking point of 'personal decision for each individual to make with the counsel of medical professionals'

'Hey doctor, should I get vaccinated?'

'Yes'

'But won't that turn me into a magnet?'

'No, but so what if it did? That's pretty cool'

'Will it give me 5G?'

'Man I wish. I'm still on crappy LTE'

'Thanks doc! You have been a big help!'

'So you want this shot?'

'No, that's communism'
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him."
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This far in and not yet?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x480]


"He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him."


I take joy in there tears, I relish their weeping, I delight in their grief.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Squirrel Nut Zippers "Hell" - Music Video directed by Norwood Cheek and Grady Cooper
Youtube yS2IBMQIjDo
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You gotta talk to them in their language.

"It's a personal choice that makes the collection plate lighter, reverend."
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"While many of our staff, leadership and congregation have already received the Covid-19 vaccine, we recognize this is a personal decision for each individual to make with the counsel of medical professionals," Houston's statement reads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He might have company soon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Imagine at the end of your life your only real meaningful purpose on Earth was to be an example to others of what not to do. Like, complete and total failure at being a thinking human. Because of politics from a sociopathic con man.

That's got to suck for his family.  Maybe they can sell some of his MAGA crap and pay for funeral expenses.

Also, all the medical folks who were coddling him and who could have been helping someone who wasn't willfully ignorant about a very, very simple thing deserve a medal for dealing with his stupidity.

Yes, my sympathy level is below zero. Get the goddamn shots and stop being so farking proudly stupid.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: "While many of our staff, leadership and congregation have already received the Covid-19 vaccine, we recognize this is a personal decision for each individual to make with the counsel of medical professionals," Houston's statement reads.

[Fark user image image 552x235]


I think I can speak for the counsel of medical professionals... get the damn shot dumbass.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look,

If you're dying from covid now, and you refused the vaccine, you get zero sympathy.

Medical experts have been on tv every day telling you. Fauci told you. The President of the United States told you.

It's your own damn fault.

Let's press on.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [Fark user image 425x405]


Source, Sir?  Otherwise, I can fabricate charts too.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badafuco: [YouTube video: Squirrel Nut Zippers "Hell" - Music Video directed by Norwood Cheek and Grady Cooper]


Thanks for reminding me of this song!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JRoo: A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.

Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."
The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."
So the rowboat went on.

Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."
To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the motorboat went on.

Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."
To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.

Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"

To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"


I hate this f*cking story.

If the god of the Bible exists, it sent the virus.

Humans made the vaccine.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Number 216: RolfBlitzer: If you don't get the vaccine, you have a good chance of going to heaven.

"Heaven"

If you believe in either afterlife, these people are going somewhere ALOT warmer


That is assuming that God is sane.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Christians weren't even this stupid five centuries ago. There was a little thing back then called the bubonic plague, and the very first protestant christian had this to say about it:

"Therefore I shall ask God mercifully to protect us. Then I shall fumigate, help purify the air, administer medicine, and take it. I shall avoid persons and places where my presence is not needed in order not to become contaminated and thus perchance infect and pollute others, and so cause their death as a result of my negligence ... See, this is such a God-fearing faith because it is neither brash nor foolhardy and does not tempt God."

Christians have devolved over the last 500 years. They are literally going backwards. That's why they're farked and the rest of us stay away from them.


I mean, they don't burn witches anymore.  That's a big improvement.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Stephen was just a young man in his early 30s," Houston wrote, announcing Harmon's death on social media. "He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him."

And now all that promise is gone because he was too stupid to get a goddamn shot. What kind of message is that you dumb farks?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My compassion has run out for the unvaccinated.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Experience is the best teacher, but people seem to forget that there's no requirement that you survive the lesson.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: JRoo: A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.

Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."
The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."
So the rowboat went on.

Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."
To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the motorboat went on.

Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."
To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.

Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"

To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"

I hate this f*cking story.

If the god of the Bible exists, it sent the virus.

Humans made the vaccine.


I've often wondered why instead of helping the letter, v Jesus just didn't tell everyone about penicillin, or get rid of diseases everywhere, or not even create diseases in the first place...

Also, if there's a God, it let the Holocaust happen. Either God wanted it to happen, was powerless to stop it from happening, or didn't care if it happened.

One difference between me and God is if I knew some girl was being locked in a basement for twenty years and raped, I would do something about it but plenty of stories of that happening.

If there is a God, then we are really screwed because God is either a sociopath or a terrorist.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: You gotta talk to them in their language.

"It's a personal choice that makes the collection plate lighter, reverend."


That's OK; they've left him everything in their wills.

A penny in the hand is worth two in the bush.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: My compassion has run out for the unvaccinated.


How can I like this more than once. Maybe 610,000 times. ☠😖😤
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

king of vegas: aagrajag: JRoo: A fellow was stuck on his rooftop in a flood. He was praying to God for help.

Soon a man in a rowboat came by and the fellow shouted to the man on the roof, "Jump in, I can save you."
The stranded fellow shouted back, "No, it's OK, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me."
So the rowboat went on.

Then a motorboat came by. "The fellow in the motorboat shouted, "Jump in, I can save you."
To this the stranded man said, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the motorboat went on.

Then a helicopter came by and the pilot shouted down, "Grab this rope and I will lift you to safety."
To this the stranded man again replied, "No thanks, I'm praying to God and he is going to save me. I have faith."
So the helicopter reluctantly flew away.

Soon the water rose above the rooftop and the man drowned. He went to Heaven. He finally got his chance to discuss this whole situation with God, at which point he exclaimed, "I had faith in you but you didn't save me, you let me drown. I don't understand why!"

To this God replied, "I sent you a rowboat and a motorboat and a helicopter, what more did you expect?"

I hate this f*cking story.

If the god of the Bible exists, it sent the virus.

Humans made the vaccine.

I've often wondered why instead of helping the letter, v Jesus just didn't tell everyone about penicillin, or get rid of diseases everywhere, or not even create diseases in the first place...

Also, if there's a God, it let the Holocaust happen. Either God wanted it to happen, was powerless to stop it from happening, or didn't care if it happened.

One difference between me and God is if I knew some girl was being locked in a basement for twenty years and raped, I would do something about it but plenty of stories of that happening.

If there is a God, then we are really screwed because God is either a sociopath or a terrorist.


If you start applying logic to religion, it (religion) disappears faster than a fart in a hurricane.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's worth eternal humiliation. You farked over your life to follow someone who was already a joke decades ago.
 
