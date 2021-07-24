 Skip to content
 
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT) Connie needs to keep her party line clear to get a phone interview, George is worried Liz will find out about his new secretary and Nita, the Leopard Woman wants to finish eating the face of a Nazi agent   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - The Party Line - 11/20/49 - Connie still has a chance to become head of the English Department but it depends upon a phone interview and she's on a party line..

My Favorite Husband - Spring Housecleaning - 4/30/50 - George is having problems with his new secretary and he's afraid Liz will find out about her

Superman - Nita, the Leopard Woman - Parts 6 to 10 of 12 -  1/23 to 2/2/42 -  The Nazi agent, Heller, lays near death from a gunsot wound and Nita is forcing a hospital nurse to bring her to him at gunpoint so she can finish the job she started to keep him from revealing what he knows about her and her spy ring.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


Ready for tonight.

/yum-yum yum
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So I was driving home from work Thursday night / Friday morning and I hit something in the middle of the interstate.  I was expecting tires to go flat, but the car kept going straight and it felt fine so I kept going.

When I got home, I found some bumper damage and one of the directionals pushed in.  Looked at the dashcam footage and couldn't find anything, then I remembered that any jolt above a certain point will cause that footage to be stored in another directory that won't be overwritten.  Took a look at that and I saw a gray animal running across the road.  There was probably less than half a second between the time it came into view and the time I hit it :(

Of course I have to get the car inspected this week and now it won't pass....
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Get off the farking phone, you farking cows!"
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: So I was driving home from work Thursday night / Friday morning and I hit something in the middle of the interstate.  I was expecting tires to go flat, but the car kept going straight and it felt fine so I kept going.

When I got home, I found some bumper damage and one of the directionals pushed in.  Looked at the dashcam footage and couldn't find anything, then I remembered that any jolt above a certain point will cause that footage to be stored in another directory that won't be overwritten.  Took a look at that and I saw a gray animal running across the road.  There was probably less than half a second between the time it came into view and the time I hit it :(

Of course I have to get the car inspected this week and now it won't pass....


Many years ago, I hit a skunk while driving late at night. Had skunk funk in the car for days. :(
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lorelle: wooden_badger: So I was driving home from work Thursday night / Friday morning and I hit something in the middle of the interstate.  I was expecting tires to go flat, but the car kept going straight and it felt fine so I kept going.

When I got home, I found some bumper damage and one of the directionals pushed in.  Looked at the dashcam footage and couldn't find anything, then I remembered that any jolt above a certain point will cause that footage to be stored in another directory that won't be overwritten.  Took a look at that and I saw a gray animal running across the road.  There was probably less than half a second between the time it came into view and the time I hit it :(

Of course I have to get the car inspected this week and now it won't pass....

Many years ago, I hit a skunk while driving late at night. Had skunk funk in the car for days. :(


Brother-in-law hit a skunk with his near-new Z28 Camaro (70's vintage).  Ripped out the exhaust system since it hung so low.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think this is Joseph Kearns
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmmm...sounds like some things never change re. teachers & schools
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JELLO EVERYBODY!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Tinted a gay green."
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hehe...Sophie thinks it's feeding time.

Not for another hour or so, sweetie.
 
