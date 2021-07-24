 Skip to content
(CBC)   They're bringing pumps. They're bringing shovels. They're firefighters. And some, I assume, are good people"   (cbc.ca) divider line
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have raked those forests...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo, hiss!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Should have raked those forests...


You ever try to find a left-handed metric forest rake?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Mock26: Should have raked those forests...

You ever try to find a left-handed metric forest rake?


No, but once as a Scoutmaster I sent a couple of scouts out to find a left-handed smoke shifter, and they came back with one!
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Our Mexican friends treat us well.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Mock26: Should have raked those forests...

You ever try to find a left-handed metric forest rake?


I think you're looking for a McLeod tool.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ski9600: OkieDookie: Mock26: Should have raked those forests...

You ever try to find a left-handed metric forest rake?

I think you're looking for a McLeod tool.


Is that like a Egyptian man from Spain with a Scottish accent?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: ski9600: OkieDookie: Mock26: Should have raked those forests...

You ever try to find a left-handed metric forest rake?

I think you're looking for a McLeod tool.

Is that like a Egyptian man from Spain with a Scottish accent?


Yeah, a regular world-traveler.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they bring radios?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The closest AQI monitoring station to me is currently reading 626, so anyone that wants to come here from anywhere in order to help change that is OK with me.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
