(Twitter)   While Murikans loudly proclaim their free-dumbs, the rest of the world seems to have quite a different take on getting vaccinated   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All of this has happened before, all of this will happen again. From 1930:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that virus was worth a damn, all of the unvaccinated would be dropping like flies
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom was an RN, back in the 1950's Jamaica, she worked in one of those large rooms full of iron lung patients. I have my disagreements about modern medicine, but vaccines are not one of them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

... By your username I assume you're against latex condoms, for example?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I dunno that I'd be too sure about that one, Subby.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/france-p​r​otest-covid-virus-pass-vaccine/

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/​g​reek-police-clash-with-protesters-rall​y-against-mandatory-vaccinations-2021-​07-24/

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7​/​24/protesters-against-covid-restrictio​ns-clash-with-police-in-paris

Being a covidiot, as it turns out, is not uniquely American.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I think Russian troll farms are responsible for a lot of it. They simply want to disrupt western societies and this is an easy way to do it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yeah, but smallpox was just an Anti-Federalist hoax who were just trying to make George Washington look bad.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TBF, France and Greece would be in my Euro Top 5 for most dumbasses.
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shhh MMM! You're going agin' The Narrative! Nor is it polite to point out how many of the vaccinated sicken and even die soon after getting The Jab! Get with the Parade, fella. It's all good - never mind them spikes'n'clots.

[Fear Level Dips Alarmingly]

Oh look - a new Cootie-19 flavor has been announced. Scramble, guys and gals - Big Pharma Boosters are ready to stick you, and stick you good.

[Fear Level Peps Back Up]
 
ukexpat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

And there was a big rally of assorted antivax nutters in London today, headlined by David Icke.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Now you have my curiosity. Which would be the other three?
 
comrade
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ben Garrison has been around a lot longer than I knew.
 
quiotu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trolling other countries wouldn't really matter if their own country was steadily dying from COVID... which it likely is...
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Are you my brother in law?
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What more do they want? Vaccinations have been a Godsend since thee 50's.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

No..just a run of the mill idiot.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

It's hard because how can you count, say, Hungary what with all the bullshiat the people are fed. Poland as well.

But man, Italy too... all three kinda... seem American in a way. Like England but I'm not counting them anymore.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just have Biden issue an EO taking away the supposed freedom to not be vaccinated.  Then have the military enforce the EO.

Problem solved.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

No, he's the one with double vision, partial paralysis, clots in the lungs and what else. But it's all good because he got his experimental unapproved no-liability jab.
 
