(Tahoe Daily Tribune)   Super Scooper coming to the area. No, it's not a device to pick up after subby's dog   (tahoedailytribune.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lake Tahoe, Alpine County, California, California State Route 89, Nevada, California, El Dorado County, California, Douglas County, Nevada, Tamarack Fire  
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Los Angeles and San Diego rent ones from Canada every year, but given Canada's fire season (especially in BC), I wonder if the aircraft and air crews might be delayed. They're farking amazing.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the new normal. Hopefully they don't try anything like this on Lake Mead.
Building a casino town with in a desert was...
( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)
... a gamble.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grass fire Kamloops B.C. July 29/2017
Youtube 9NUhjJGsenI
one way to do it. NSFW language
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abba - Super Trouper
Youtube BshxCIjNEjY
 
venton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kyuss - Supa Scoopa And Mighty Scoop
Youtube LMwQ2ym4ygo
 
