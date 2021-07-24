 Skip to content
(AP News)   Federal Court to allow Florida it's floating petri dishes. Weird flex to quarantine yourself with people from God's waiting room but okay   (apnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Simple solution have CBP not allow entry to anyone that left the US without a testing and disease control protocol until testing is completed on board the cruise ship. Plague rats need to be barred from entry in the US. Just need an executive order or there may be an old one. States do not determine immigration policies.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weird Flex but OK is leaving TFD and going green? Oh no. This must be stopped.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pro-plague rats judges at it again. I wish COVID would kill those old farks.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's fine. There are lots of ways to spend vacation dollars.
 
animal color
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The judge is 200 years old, and has a degree from UF. He can't even put his pants on in the morning without enlisting the help of his clerks. But, by all means, let him give little Ronnie a W. Heaven knows little Ronnie needs a political victory, even if it kills a couple hundred people who wouldn't vote for him if their lives depended on it. It did, and it doesn't matter, because little Ronnie needs to be the nominee for the GQP. He'll stamp his feet and hold his breath until he gets it.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
🎶The Cov Boat🎶
 
Nero Kalem
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Its
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida is now the #1 state in the nation for COVID cases, with 73K+ cases in the past week.

What could possibly go wrong?
 
