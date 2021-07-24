 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Old man gets off from his own lawn   (wral.com) divider line
15
    More: Sad, Garner police, Tractor, Edgar VonBargon, accident, block of Winterlochen Drive, Garner, man, creek  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 8:15 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this one got off of his own lawn.

I once lived next door to an old guy who took his lawn care so seriously that I think he really did get off from it. Or on it. Whatever.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Garner police said Edgar VonBargon, 81, got too close to a creek and he and the lawnmower fell in.

He got trampled by a Deere.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a very informative article.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

First New Username In Many Years: I think this one got off of his own lawn.

I once lived next door to an old guy who took his lawn care so seriously that I think he really did get off from it. Or on it. Whatever.


i remember that guy, on orgy night we all got off on his lawn. his grand daughter grew some amazingly firm melons.
 
ur14me
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Garner police said Edgar VonBargon, 81, got too close to a creek and he and the lawnmower fell in.

He got trampled by a Deere.


Thread over.

/Nothing runs like a Deere
//Even when it's running on top of you
//-
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"VonBargon"

"Und vhere vere you during the war?"
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Once again being a lazy ass has killed.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was thinking maybe it was more like the lawnmower scene in "The Happening".
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like he got more than he vonbargon'd for
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So bizarre gardening accidents really do happen.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ur14me: EnzoTheCoder: Garner police said Edgar VonBargon, 81, got too close to a creek and he and the lawnmower fell in.

He got trampled by a Deere.

Thread over.

/Nothing runs like a Deere
//Even when it's running on top of you
//-


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like a twit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: "VonBargon"

"Und vhere vere you during the war?"


He was serving in DER pre-Kreigsmarine
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wish I could convince folks that having a green desert of non native grass is stupid. Help beneficial insects and at the very least plant clover.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.