(The Daily Beast)   Colorado girl dies of plague. No not that one, the much older one   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
35
•       •       •

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
images.techhive.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bslim: [images.techhive.com image 330x248]


Eugene! When did you get out of prison, you half-wit technoweenie?
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought the girl was much older, not the plague. I think I need more coffee.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yah. Them little rodents in them mountaind carry plague and hanta virus.
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Colorado girl dies of plague. No not that one, the much older one

Much older girl dies of classic plague. Got it.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This means statistically speaking, 4-H has killed more people than sharks this year.

/killed more than sharks have killed
//actually works the other way too
///no one killed from three slashies
////so far
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
mamasgeeky.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make the prairie dogs wear masks.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fleas: 
<quietly letting the rats get blamed>

Y. Pestis:
<doesn't care. it's a micro-organism>
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It never actually went away. It's highly treatable with antibiotics, and it doesn't spread rapidly thanks to modern sanitation, but there's a few cases/year in the US. It SHOULDN'T be able to get a foothold and really spread, but given 40% of the country is against any form of health measure...
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What you think spreads plague:

Fark user imageView Full Size


What actually spreads plague:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Yah. Them little rodents in them mountaind carry plague and hanta virus.


Weasel club?  I thought it was the prairie dogs that carried plague.  Although the real carrier was never the prairie dog nor the rat, but the fleas that rode in on them.

Sad.  I thought antibiotics worked well on plague.  Did she not get them in time, or were they fending off attempts to put the family into medical bankruptcy?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: What you think spreads plague:

[Fark user image 334x400]

What actually spreads plague:

[Fark user image 472x395]


Both do, you illiterate moron.

It's endemic to rodents in general. Here in America, it's ground squirrels. In Asia, it's marmots. In Europe, it's black and roof rats. Anything that can carry X. cheopis fleas.

Y. pestis isn't picky. In the depths of a plague, it will hop into any flea, even human fleas, which is why the Black Death spread so aggressively, according to some plague historians.
 
ciarraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: dbrunker: What you think spreads plague:

[Fark user image 334x400]

What actually spreads plague:

[Fark user image 472x395]

Both do, you illiterate moron.

It's endemic to rodents in general. Here in America, it's ground squirrels. In Asia, it's marmots. In Europe, it's black and roof rats. Anything that can carry X. cheopis fleas.

Y. pestis isn't picky. In the depths of a plague, it will hop into any flea, even human fleas, which is why the Black Death spread so aggressively, according to some plague historians.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like my plagues like I like my coffee.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Girl, plague, close enough.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: question_dj: Yah. Them little rodents in them mountaind carry plague and hanta virus.

Weasel club?  I thought it was the prairie dogs that carried plague.  Although the real carrier was never the prairie dog nor the rat, but the fleas that rode in on them.

Sad.  I thought antibiotics worked well on plague.  Did she not get them in time, or were they fending off attempts to put the family into medical bankruptcy?


Fleas just deliver it.  The prairie dogs are just like the cowpox orphans on transatlantic ships that store it for them.  Cats are very susceptible to it and bring it back to the house.

Also the treatment works, but if you think it's nothing and try to sleep it off then it will get out of control pretty quickly, and it's not exactly the first concern running through people's minds.
 
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dbrunker: What you think spreads plague:

[Fark user image 334x400]

What actually spreads plague:

[Fark user image 472x395]


No, not them. I love them. I almost broke them up once. After posing for a picture I mentioned that my favorite cartoon was the one with them and Clarice. Each said that she was his girlfriend and they got mad at each other. The beat each other with the pompoms on their scarfs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The unnamed fourth-grader who became infected was a member of the 4-H Weaselskin Club, and had been raising hogs as part of the program.

She broke the cardinal rule of silence about _____ and has paid the price. Very unfortunate
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: dbrunker: What you think spreads plague:

[Fark user image 334x400]

What actually spreads plague:

[Fark user image 472x395]

Both do, you illiterate moron.

It's endemic to rodents in general. Here in America, it's ground squirrels. In Asia, it's marmots. In Europe, it's black and roof rats. Anything that can carry X. cheopis fleas.

Y. pestis isn't picky. In the depths of a plague, it will hop into any flea, even human fleas, which is why the Black Death spread so aggressively, according to some plague historians.


Well, here's to the hardy Norway rat for displacing the black rat in most of the world, parts of California excepted.  And not carrying it or dying too quick themselves or whatever the heck means they don't support plagues of plague.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And black rats are roof rats (and ship rats)
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Modern antibiotics are effective in treating plague, and it's not a cause for widespread panic, say experts, who equate the odds of getting plague in the U.S. somewhere around those of getting bitten by a shark while taking a casual dip.

God how I hate that device. No, not the vague reference to "experts", the "the odds of this happening to you are about the same as dying in a rotary winged aircraft crash atop a volcano."  device. Casual dip? Where? South Africa or Myrtle Beach? So farking lazy, so not full of any useful information. Journalism today is the real plague.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Attention hoomuns, mother nature is officially and completely sick of your shiat. Make your time...
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh. I mistakenly applied the second part of the headline to the Colorado girl (and I thought there were *two* very well known "Colorado girl"...)

Oh well... back to drinking.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: And black rats are roof rats (and ship rats)


You *do* know rats are innocent, right? Gerbils were at fault. Or hamsters. Anyway, one of the cuter ones, I forget which.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 850x604]


Y. pestis is a bacterium not a virus. No vaccine possible.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least during the black death, the farking plague rats died off for real unlike covid that only kills em at a 1-2% rate which is pathetic really.

What we need is a real farking plague with 50% death rate and a R0 of 15 with 2 weeks without any symptoms. If the world population in 2023 was 4 billion it would be great.
 
keoghd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Modern antibiotics are effective in treating plague, and it's not a cause for widespread panic, say experts, who equate the odds of getting plague in the U.S. somewhere around those of getting bitten by a shark while taking a casual dip.

God how I hate that device. No, not the vague reference to "experts", the "the odds of this happening to you are about the same as dying in a rotary winged aircraft crash atop a volcano."  device. Casual dip? Where? South Africa or Myrtle Beach? So farking lazy, so not full of any useful information. Journalism today is the real plague.


I know a guy that had a rotary wing aircrash atop a volcano.... Actually two guys. Not that rare.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah...the classics.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 850x604]

Y. pestis is a bacterium not a virus. No vaccine possible.


Doesn't Vancomycin kill it though?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Social Justice Warlock: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 850x604]

Y. pestis is a bacterium not a virus. No vaccine possible.


Bacterial menigococcal vaccine says, "What?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the odds of getting plague in the U.S. somewhere around those of getting bitten by a shark while taking a casual dip.

What if the shark is seriously swimming, and not taking a casual dip?
 
