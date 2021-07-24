 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Sick of the drought in the southwest headlines? Get ready for the tragic flooding in the southwest headlines   (cnn.com) divider line
6
    More: Ironic, Weather, Rain, Arizona, Monsoon, Precipitation, Flood, inches of rain, heavy rain  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 8:35 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Short term relief, sure. Long term solution? No
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It would take some pretty astounding monsoonal storms to fill Lake Mead
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: It would take some pretty astounding monsoonal storms to fill Lake Mead


Difficulty: Most of the rain is downstream of the dam.
 
imbrial
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: It would take some pretty astounding monsoonal storms to fill Lake Mead


I'm not gonna hold my breath, but I wouldn't rule it out either given how things are going in....everywhere
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We never left 2020.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Enigmamf: It would take some pretty astounding monsoonal storms to fill Lake Mead

Difficulty: Most of the rain is downstream of the dam.


That does not sound like the American Exceptionalism I have heard of for the past 53 years .
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.