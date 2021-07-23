 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   The architect who designed the collapsed Surfside condo had been suspended for gross incompetence? You don't say   (therealdeal.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dominique Francon and Howard Roark unavailable for comment.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Architects don't "design" buildings. They dream up a concept, poop that dream onto a mirror tile then hand it off to an engineer to "make that sh*t work".
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That building stood there since the 80's. The problem isn't the architect, it's the f*ckers who own it and didn't do any maintenance on it as it started slowly breaking in half.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: That building stood there since the 80's. The problem isn't the architect, it's the f*ckers who own it and didn't do any maintenance on it as it started slowly breaking in half.


And a lot of the owners paid the ultimate price for that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But the architect designed it to be 'maintenance free'.  Your move, Frank Lloyd Wrong.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well he probably won't be getting any more work now. What with being dead and all.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lessons From Comedy - Monty Python - brutal 1960s sketch that prefigured the Grenfell Tower Disaster
Youtube vNoPJqm3DAY
maybe the architect knew the right handshake.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bloobeary: That building stood there since the 80's. The problem isn't the architect, it's the f*ckers who own it and didn't do any maintenance on it as it started slowly breaking in half.


Nope. This was junk. It was built on a slab in a place where buildings have to be built with deep pilings to make them stable if there is ground movement or a hurricane.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know, hearing more and more bad stuff about this is a bit comforting, in a perverse way.  Millions of buildings in the United States, and this is only the second one to have such a catastrophic collapse (not due to being attacked) in my lifetime, and so much went wrong leading up to it that it gives me hope that if only a few things go wrong the building is still safe.

(But then I think back to how a single point failure caused the Hyatt walkway collapse and I'm like, don't get too complacent.)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: bloobeary: That building stood there since the 80's. The problem isn't the architect, it's the f*ckers who own it and didn't do any maintenance on it as it started slowly breaking in half.

And a lot of the owners paid the ultimate price for that.


Which is why:

1. I hate HOAs. As we see here, they literally kill people.
2. I will never buy a condo. If I refuse to perform maintenance on my home, that's my problem. But I can't let the apathy of others put my life at risk by relying upon my neighbors to do the nessisarry things to protect my life.
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The chickens are coming home to roost and the man is coming around
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But the architect designed it to be 'maintenance free'.  Your move, Frank Lloyd Wrong.


Ain't nothing in life that's maintenance free. Entropy is a biatch.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After the suspension he went back to his other career of being a marine biologist.
 
CosmicTrigger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Architects don't "design" buildings. They dream up a concept, poop that dream onto a mirror tile then hand it off to an engineer to "make that sh*t work".


Right, because mechanical engineers know everything about eagress, electrical engineers calculate the condensation point in a wall system and structural engineers understand everything about programmatic relationships.  Let's not get started about actually coordinating all of those fields, and more, with the clients wishes.  I wish My job was as simple as just telling an engineer to "make that sh*t work" but way too much of my time is wasted trying to point out all the places where the engineer ignored the fact that their "design" conflicts with other engineers work!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, "gross incompetence". What does that even mean? Like, he was grossly incompetent?

Oh.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was weird how news of Surfside collapse instantly dropped out of the news cycle about two weeks after non-stop coverage. It's like the grim reality seeped in and no one wanted to even acknowledge the obvious. We need a one year follow up.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: bloobeary: That building stood there since the 80's. The problem isn't the architect, it's the f*ckers who own it and didn't do any maintenance on it as it started slowly breaking in half.

Nope. This was junk. It was built on a slab in a place where buildings have to be built with deep pilings to make them stable if there is ground movement or a hurricane.


Ouch.  The sister building down the street has been kept in immaculate shape (well, from the outside and documentation.  It is still in Florida).  Hope it isn't in danger.

aerojockey: You know, hearing more and more bad stuff about this is a bit comforting, in a perverse way.  Millions of buildings in the United States, and this is only the second one to have such a catastrophic collapse (not due to being attacked) in my lifetime, and so much went wrong leading up to it that it gives me hope that if only a few things go wrong the building is still safe.

(But then I think back to how a single point failure caused the Hyatt walkway collapse and I'm like, don't get too complacent.)


The "single point of failure" was essentially impossible to reliably build (you'd have to maintain threads on a rod during the entirety of construction...), so was built in a way that cut its strength in half.  But it isn't clear that the original design could survive the load that caused the failure (and even then it only had to deal with 80's American bodies.  Imagine the increased weight of 21st century 'mericans.  I doubt something correctly built for the time could survive now*).

/* not really.  Not sure what the "fudge factors" are, but a factor of 10 wouldn't be out of line
// it makes internet discussions for this type of thing next to impossible, as you don't know if the values people are throwing around include this or not
/// actually most of the numbers thrown around (including the 10 above) are anally produced
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: bloobeary: That building stood there since the 80's. The problem isn't the architect, it's the f*ckers who own it and didn't do any maintenance on it as it started slowly breaking in half.

Nope. This was junk. It was built on a slab in a place where buildings have to be built with deep pilings to make them stable if there is ground movement or a hurricane.


I see we have another Farker with a GED in structural engineering.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A point the Fountainhead conveniently glosses over: architects are great, but it's engineers that make sure your roof doesn't cave in.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: wooden_badger: bloobeary: That building stood there since the 80's. The problem isn't the architect, it's the f*ckers who own it and didn't do any maintenance on it as it started slowly breaking in half.

And a lot of the owners paid the ultimate price for that.

Which is why:

1. I hate HOAs. As we see here, they literally kill people.
2. I will never buy a condo. If I refuse to perform maintenance on my home, that's my problem. But I can't let the apathy of others put my life at risk by relying upon my neighbors to do the nessisarry things to protect my life.


I have to agree with you. It's protecting your home and investment too! Leaving it up to volunteer Board members who likely have little to no knowledge or experience managing associations often leads to mismanagement and tons of finger pointing.

I manage condo associations professionally. It's infuriating how routinely the co-owners and Board of Directors think they know better than the company they hired to manage their association. As soon as they hear they need to increase dues, have a problem, or need a special assessment they stick their heads in the sand. They will kick the can down the road for as long as possible, and then use the management company as a scapegoat. Another common issue is the Board of Directors frequently changes, and each time they come in with a power trip thinking they're going to change things (usually change = cutting costs) Every few years I have to educate a new board on how we do things, why we do them, the various legal requirements/regulations, current and future building needs, and what goals we were working on with the prior Board. It's dysfunctional at best. The Board members usually create so much interference they slow if not prevent much needed things down.

I could go on..I've had a few drinks and am stressed out. Kinda needed to rant.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CosmicTrigger: oldfarthenry: Architects don't "design" buildings. They dream up a concept, poop that dream onto a mirror tile then hand it off to an engineer to "make that sh*t work".

Right, because mechanical engineers know everything about eagress, electrical engineers calculate the condensation point in a wall system and structural engineers understand everything about programmatic relationships.  Let's not get started about actually coordinating all of those fields, and more, with the clients wishes.  I wish My job was as simple as just telling an engineer to "make that sh*t work" but way too much of my time is wasted trying to point out all the places where the engineer ignored the fact that their "design" conflicts with other engineers work!


I saw a video a fews years ago about constructing a roller coaster. When it came time to install the track segments, turns out one was supposed to pass through where a concrete piling was. So they cut the concrete away. I'm pretty sure they talked to some engineers first.
 
mtrac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was on the board of a building that was sued by a neighbor for encroachment (underground footings). There being no as-built plans either in our or the town's possession, I contacted the developer, who had been written up in the New York Times in the early 80s due to the unusual design. I got the most blasé response you can imagine, almost as though he'd been the coffee boy.

I'm guessing professionals screw up often, and it's only decades later when the fit hits the shan that anyone notices.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't plans like that have to be gone over by someone before approval?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The building lasted 40 years. What definition of incompetence includes only breaks after 4 decades of shoddy maintenance?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Millions of buildings in the United States, and this is only the second one to have such a catastrophic collapse (not due to being attacked) in my lifetime


Yup crazy since tens of thousands of buildings are probably as shiatty/not being taken care of as this one was... and no collapse.

I bet if the ''big one'' hits, a whole lof ot buildings that shouldnt have collapsed... will collapse.
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Suspended where? By what? How high up? This article has nothing to say about that!
 
