 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Montana)   Failing to clean your room: that's a grounding. Failing to clean up your campsite: that's a $5800 fine   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
40
    More: Dumbass, Wyoming, Snake River, Teton County, Wyoming, Idaho woman, Grand Teton, Grand Teton National Park, Teton Range, Messy Grand Teton camp draws bear  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

little big man: [Fark user image image 312x335]


Username checks out, done in one.
I'll get the lights
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Glad she was caught and fined. People like that piss me off, whenever we go camping we clean up the site before we ever pull our stuff out and then keep our site tidy. It's always cleaner when we leave than when we got there. Lazy asshats.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.


Was he hot?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

no1curr: optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.

Was he hot?


PFfft...I don't know...Wadda you think, I got eyes in the back of my head?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I store my burgers in a ziploc next to my sleeping bag. Bears are a lieberal hoax.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As it should be.

How hard is it to clean up after yourselves?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wherever you go, try to leave less trash on the ground than you bring. Kayaking, camping, hiking, or even just a neighborhood walk.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camp Kill Yourself - Disengage the Simulator (Instrumental)
Youtube JtZnKkJAyxc
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.


When you beat off a bear, use bear mace for lube. It's right in the name.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: I store my burgers in a ziploc next to my sleeping bag. Bears are a lieberal hoax.


If bears aren't accustomed to campers you can usually get away with that. The actual problem you'll have is waking up with holes in your tent where the mice chewed through.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're saying I shouldn't cut the corner off a bag of dog food to leave a trail when I go into the woods?  Well, how else do you expect me to find my way back to camp?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: no1curr: optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.

Was he hot?

PFfft...I don't know...Wadda you think, I got eyes in the back of my head?


"You're not really here for the camping, are you?"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: optikeye: no1curr: optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.

Was he hot?

PFfft...I don't know...Wadda you think, I got eyes in the back of my head?

"You're not really here for the camping, are you?"


Christ, can we not have a porn thread for a change?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: skyotter: optikeye: no1curr: optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.

Was he hot?

PFfft...I don't know...Wadda you think, I got eyes in the back of my head?

"You're not really here for the camping, are you?"

Christ, can we not have a porn thread for a change?


You know the answer to that.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: As it should be.

How hard is it to clean up after yourselves?


I was asking the same thing of the deer that pooped all over the last campsite we had to put a tent on. :-)
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.


In a dance off?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Glad she was caught and fined. People like that piss me off, whenever we go camping we clean up the site before we ever pull our stuff out and then keep our site tidy. It's always cleaner when we leave than when we got there. Lazy asshats.


I've had enough issues with brown bears.  Can you imagine being visited by a grizzly?  They get to euthanize the bear, and probably close every campsite for a few miles permanently (you won't be able to find the old ones after the expected lifetime of a bear and build new ones after that).  Probably cost more than $5.8k.

Or was 1sq mile the territory of a brown bear and a grizzly was way bigger?  Pretty much have to close anything that might be visited by the same bear[s].
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I I've I a city that, on the one hand, has waste cans pretty much everywhere and yet lots of people can't figure out how to use them.

Whenever I walk somewhere I make it a point to pick up five pieces of trash and put them in the bin.

Now if I could just talk 20% of the people out and about to do the same thing it might have an impact.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give a hoot don't pollute
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So you're saying I shouldn't cut the corner off a bag of dog food to leave a trail when I go into the woods?  Well, how else do you expect me to find my way back to camp?


Try marshmallows I hear bears hate them.

When 1 person does not clean up their campsite are not only putting themselves at risk, all the campers around them are in danger too. In Shenandoah, they are adding food boxes on many of the campsites. It's great for the tent campers who may not have much room.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Saw my first Japanese litterbug in decades yesterday. Some jackhole truck driver, about 60.

Next to a convenience store, they had put one of those ash trays in an area where people (truck drivers) stop to take a smoke. Obviously they put it in because too many people were just tossing their butts on the ground. So the guy just pulls out a receipt from the last convenience store he went to, crumples it up, and tosses it at the ash tray, misses, and goes back to laughing with his friend.

I went over and picked it up and threw it away for him. Pinhead. I don't get a lot of satisfaction in shaming the natives, but if it might make them better people, I will do it. Obviously, someone had already made an effort to keep people from littering and it just was not enough. And I know people who are mentally deficient who carry around "pocket ashtrays" because they can't stop smoking.

Good luck to everyone in imposing costs on those who would like to have others take on their burden of thoughtlessness. Strike a blow for civilization.

/ I know it seems like a contradiction, but it fits, and it might make a good bumper sticker.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Grand Teton means "big titty".
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I also heard that kicking a bear in his nuts works.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Before leaving make sure to you will leave the place better than when you arrived.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice to see that corner of Wyoming is still a moron magnet. My main memory of Yellowstone is watching some rocket scientist lean out the back door of his janky-ass RV to feed a bear.

The guy was already missing a leg, so maybe with him the first lesson about not feeding bears didn't take.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Nice to see that corner of Wyoming is still a moron magnet. My main memory of Yellowstone is watching some rocket scientist lean out the back door of his janky-ass RV to feed a bear.

The guy was already missing a leg, so maybe with him the first lesson about not feeding bears didn't take.


Maybe he fed a Great White, too
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Give a hoot. Don't pollute.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: The campground I go to is known for bears. I got attacked by a bear in the woods there, I just beat him off tho.


"You're not here for the hunting, are you?"
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Bowen: I store my burgers in a ziploc next to my sleeping bag. Bears are a lieberal hoax.

If bears aren't accustomed to campers you can usually get away with that. The actual problem you'll have is waking up with holes in your tent where the mice chewed through.


When I backpacked, it was the damn chipmunks that were a problem.  They chewed a hole through my backpack to get to sealed energy bars.  I have no clue how they knew they were in there.  I got into the habit of putting a big hefty trashbag over my backpack at night to deter the little bastards.  It helped.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Nice to see that corner of Wyoming is still a moron magnet. My main memory of Yellowstone is watching some rocket scientist lean out the back door of his janky-ass RV to feed a bear.

The guy was already missing a leg, so maybe with him the first lesson about not feeding bears didn't take.


Being smart and accomplished in one discipline does not make you accomplished or intelligent in another. And knowing more than a few scientists and doctors, it does not guarantee competence when it comes to basic common sense or basic skills.

/I've had a bit of practice pulling an otherwise very respected surgeons hands away from a moving engines or power tools because they were about to guarantee a switch to a new career.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: OK So Amuse Me: Glad she was caught and fined. People like that piss me off, whenever we go camping we clean up the site before we ever pull our stuff out and then keep our site tidy. It's always cleaner when we leave than when we got there. Lazy asshats.

I've had enough issues with brown bears.  Can you imagine being visited by a grizzly?  They get to euthanize the bear, and probably close every campsite for a few miles permanently (you won't be able to find the old ones after the expected lifetime of a bear and build new ones after that).  Probably cost more than $5.8k.

Or was 1sq mile the territory of a brown bear and a grizzly was way bigger?  Pretty much have to close anything that might be visited by the same bear[s].


Do you mean black bears v grizzlies? I'm a little confused. I thought the only difference between brown bears and grizzlies was geographic location leading to brown bears being bigger because their coastal diet included plentiful marine food? We have black bears here which are nothing to fark around with but are no grizzlies.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: little big man: [Fark user image image 312x335]

Username checks out,


Does it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Gulper Eel: Nice to see that corner of Wyoming is still a moron magnet. My main memory of Yellowstone is watching some rocket scientist lean out the back door of his janky-ass RV to feed a bear.

The guy was already missing a leg, so maybe with him the first lesson about not feeding bears didn't take.

Maybe he fed a Great White, too


He's said he's missing a leg not covered in horrible burns.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

omg bbq: OkieDookie: Gulper Eel: Nice to see that corner of Wyoming is still a moron magnet. My main memory of Yellowstone is watching some rocket scientist lean out the back door of his janky-ass RV to feed a bear.

The guy was already missing a leg, so maybe with him the first lesson about not feeding bears didn't take.

Maybe he fed a Great White, too

He's said he's missing a leg not covered in horrible burns.


Ohhh, ohhh, ohhh. Once bitten twice shy.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.