(National Post)   $3 million home built too close to the street. CITY: "We'll just give it a 'minor' exemption to let it stand." JUDGE: "Yeah, that's a zoning code change in disguise. Tear it down - and the city is responsible for paying because they let it be built"   (nationalpost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I could never understand my classmates spending millions on a home you can hear your neighbor's toilet flush from.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The city has countered that professionals hired by Molla were responsible for the breach of the zoning bylaw. It has said that if damages are awarded to the homeowner, the land surveyor and the architect should also be liable."

Nice try, city, but that will fail because all of them relied on your approvals.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Neighbours, however, complained about the property, saying it didn't fit with the rest of the neighbourhood and contravened a bylaw because it was not far enough from the street.

It sucks, but if I had one thing to say to the guy who dropped the three mil it would be that it's probably better he just go somewhere else.  His neighbors sound like real dickheads.

/Like finding poodle shiat in your driveway every morning dickheads.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the picture in the article, he's destroyed his neighbor's view to enough of a degree it looks like a "spite house".
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In my town in New York, we have a planning board and board of appeals.  Sometimes, they overrule all the neighbors' objections.  It makes me mad.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the city council gave a "minor" exception to his house over how close it is the street. Let's see what the distance is supposed to be...

The bylaw at issue states homes must be at least 15.67 metres from the street, instead of the seven metres for the home in question.

That's not a "minor" exception. That's half the distance of every other house. A minor exception is 15m instead of 15.67. The judge is right on this one and the city should pay for it.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

criscodisco: From the picture in the article, he's destroyed his neighbor's view to enough of a degree it looks like a "spite house".


Not to mention, the design of the house shouldn't have been allowed because it doesn't look like it fits the aesthetic of the neighborhood.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ha! ha!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the homeowner is a card-carrying member of the Libertarian Party.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Sometimes, they overrule all the neighbors' objections.  It makes me mad.


You think the end all should be neighbors objections?
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how when it happens in Canada, the city pays for it, but if it happens in the USA, and you get a permit for the exemption beforehand, and then the neighbors complain and your permit is revoked, yourr responsible for the costs of relocation.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I hope the homeowner is a card-carrying member of the Libertarian Party.


It's worse.  He could be French.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: So the city council gave a "minor" exception to his house over how close it is the street. Let's see what the distance is supposed to be...

The bylaw at issue states homes must be at least 15.67 metres from the street, instead of the seven metres for the home in question.

That's not a "minor" exception. That's half the distance of every other house. A minor exception is 15m instead of 15.67. The judge is right on this one and the city should pay for it.


Forensic examination of planning authority staff financials strangely absent...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never understand suburbs.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they move the street?

Let the air out of the tires?

Warp the time space continuum?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: gameshowhost: I hope the homeowner is a card-carrying member of the Libertarian Party.

It's worse.  He could be French.


ynotbof
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

criscodisco: From the picture in the article, he's destroyed his neighbor's view to enough of a degree it looks like a "spite house".


For $3 mil?  Wish I could afford that kind of spite.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen my violin? I could have sworn I left it under this speck of dust.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Neighbours, however, complained about the property, saying it didn't fit with the rest of the neighbourhood and contravened a bylaw because it was not far enough from the street.

It sucks, but if I had one thing to say to the guy who dropped the three mil it would be that it's probably better he just go somewhere else.  His neighbors sound like real dickheads.

/Like finding poodle shiat in your driveway every morning dickheads.



I respectfully disagree.. in a qualified sense.

I do not know all the details here, that is why I qualify. With that stated...

There is nothing inherently wrong with enforcing standards for construction, or any other social compact that is not immoral. If you, and 20 other people, collectively agree you are going to build in manner A, with qualities B, and appearance C... those things matter.

It is measured in both monetary and aesthetic value.

In this case, this build violated those rules. And, in this case, the man who violated  it was not responsible and deserves compensation from the city. But, the people who entered into a compact with rules are in no way assholes for holding others to those rules.

In my humble opinion, those who think otherwise are trumpists. Like Trump, they flail through life decreeing rules for thee, not for me. When no one calls them on it, they gain advantage.

Trumpists declare "although you have these rules, and all before have followed, I will not and how dare you report me. YOU are the bad guy, not me. FREEDOM!"
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is one ugly house.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That's some new-money taste for sure.   

A few years ago there would have been more marble columns and little-boy-pissing fountains.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2013, the city discovered the permits to build this Gatineau house had been issued in error

In my state there is a 7 year statute of limitations on building demolition orders. There was a case where town officials approved a mansion under a section of zoning bylaw that would only have allowed a pre-existing shack to be rebuilt as-is. The neighbors waited more than seven years to sue and they got stuck with the eyesore.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: criscodisco: From the picture in the article, he's destroyed his neighbor's view to enough of a degree it looks like a "spite house".

Not to mention, the design of the house shouldn't have been allowed because it doesn't look like it fits the aesthetic of the neighborhood.


You are advocating for the worst part of the suburbs.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh what is that. Regardless of the zoning laws broken that looks stupid. Like a mix of a church and a ski lodge and saying "look at me" all at the same time.

/Stupid house looks stupid
//There's certainly worse ones out there
///is that a thing now? Build a giant $$$ house and see if you can bend the rules for bragging rights?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: In my town in New York, we have a planning board and board of appeals.  Sometimes, they overrule all the neighbors' objections.  It makes me mad.


If the board doesn't overrule now and again, then it's NIMBY-ism forever.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holy crap, is there no zoning law like 'must not be able to reach from one home's window into other home's'

Fark user imageView Full Size


just enough room for... a shrubbery
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also dafuq you build a $3m house with a frackin electric pole in your front yard?? Man if I'm spending that coin on a house I'm not going to have some pole sticking out in my front yard like that.

/Okay now I'm done
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheHighlandHowler: In my town in New York, we have a planning board and board of appeals.  Sometimes, they overrule all the neighbors' objections.  It makes me mad.


Sometimes the neighbors' objections are really farking stupid.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be torn down just for being uglier than sin.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich Guy: "Here's a big fat bribe."Politician: "Thanks!  Here's you 'do whatever you want' permit."

Judge: "That permit is invalid and I'm making sure the taxpaying voters know it was you just got the city hit with a bill for $3m."

Politician: "But..."

Rich Guy: "I'll be taking that bribe back."

Politician: "Noooooooooooooooooo!"
 
docsigma
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
good god that's an ugly house
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Zoning of this kind is a plague upon the land.

/Let the suburbs choke on their own inefficiency.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stilted: Not to mention, the design of the house shouldn't have been allowed because it doesn't look like it fits the aesthetic of the neighborhood.


Why do you consider uniformity a desirable characteristic?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: holy crap, is there no zoning law like 'must not be able to reach from one home's window into other home's'

[Fark user image 564x423]

just enough room for... a shrubbery


That's what most of the new developments around here (south-western Canada) look like nowadays. Giant houses on tiny little lots.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For 3 million?! Jebus. Why would you wedge such a house so tightly in between homes in a douchey neighborhood in the first place? Find more open space and build. You may have less house, but none of this nonsense and crappy neighbors.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: holy crap, is there no zoning law like 'must not be able to reach from one home's window into other home's'

[Fark user image 564x423]

just enough room for... a shrubbery


And that is perfectly ok.  Just have to be more than 15m (and change) from the road.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is an outrageous waste of taxpayer mon...  Oh, Canada. Sure, whatever.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: holy crap, is there no zoning law like 'must not be able to reach from one home's window into other home's'

[Fark user image image 564x423]

just enough room for... a shrubbery


I don't think that's the actual problem. Plenty of high density single zoning allows for minimum side setback or even zero setback. Everybody's complain seems to be front setback being so out of whack with every other home.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Give the 20 closest neighbors $50,000 each to support rezoning and save a couple million
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That looks like a dwelling some bored person playing Minecraft with nothing but stone, lumber and glass would make. $3M seems way out of scale
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MarciusDecimus:
EnzoTheCoder: Neighbours, however, complained about the property, saying it didn't fit with the rest of the neighbourhood and contravened a bylaw because it was not far enough from the street.

It sucks, but if I had one thing to say to the guy who dropped the three mil it would be that it's probably better he just go somewhere else.  His neighbors sound like real dickheads.

/Like finding poodle shiat in your driveway every morning dickheads.


I respectfully disagree.. in a qualified sense.

I do not know all the details here, that is why I qualify. With that stated...

There is nothing inherently wrong with enforcing standards for construction, or any other social compact that is not immoral. If you, and 20 other people, collectively agree you are going to build in manner A, with qualities B, and appearance C... those things matter.

It is measured in both monetary and aesthetic value.

In this case, this build violated those rules. And, in this case, the man who violated  it was not responsible and deserves compensation from the city. But, the people who entered into a compact with rules are in no way assholes for holding others to those rules.

[snip silly accusations of Trumpism]

A less crazy outcome, given that this does not appear to have been done on purpose, would be the city compensating the neighbors for the actual "harm" done by the oversight (which I have a hard time imagining would be more than $3 million) rather than wasting a bunch of money and GHG emissions tearing down an otherwise perfectly fine house and rebuilding it a few meters away.  Yes, there are rules, but mistakes happen and we don't need to be stupid about how we remedy them.
 
mr0x
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: For 3 million?! Jebus. Why would you wedge such a house so tightly in between homes in a douchey neighborhood in the first place? Find more open space and build. You may have less house, but none of this nonsense and crappy neighbors.


School district?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kozlo: Also dafuq you build a $3m house with a frackin electric pole in your front yard?? Man if I'm spending that coin on a house I'm not going to have some pole sticking out in my front yard like that.

/Okay now I'm done


Oh, and that is one ugly house, and no way does it fit the aesthetic of the rest of the neighborhood. That is a "fark you" house, built for the sole purpose of telling everyone else in the neighborhood "fark you".
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mr0x: Wendigogo: For 3 million?! Jebus. Why would you wedge such a house so tightly in between homes in a douchey neighborhood in the first place? Find more open space and build. You may have less house, but none of this nonsense and crappy neighbors.

School district?


For 3 mil, they can afford private school and drive them in. It isn't worth putting up with this.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: For 3 million?! Jebus. Why would you wedge such a house so tightly in between homes in a douchey neighborhood in the first place? Find more open space and build. You may have less house, but none of this nonsense and crappy neighbors.


"Find more open space and build" is how we end up with endless car-dependent suburbia.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The house is about twice the size of any others in the neighborhood. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: kozlo: Also dafuq you build a $3m house with a frackin electric pole in your front yard?? Man if I'm spending that coin on a house I'm not going to have some pole sticking out in my front yard like that.

/Okay now I'm done

Oh, and that is one ugly house, and no way does it fit the aesthetic of the rest of the neighborhood. That is a "fark you" house, built for the sole purpose of telling everyone else in the neighborhood "fark you".


Aesthetics should have zero to do with what people are allowed to build. Setbacks however should be respected with minimum variance allowed depending on specific lot circumstances. This isn't one of them.
 
Karmik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How privileged can you be that you need a 15 meter setback? Ever heard of the homeless crisis or water shortages? No you need your stupid 15 meter lawn. The whole neighborhood should be razed to the ground.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: gameshowhost: holy crap, is there no zoning law like 'must not be able to reach from one home's window into other home's'

[Fark user image 564x423]

just enough room for... a shrubbery

That's what most of the new developments around here (south-western Canada) look like nowadays. Giant houses on tiny little lots.


My area, too. One modest house gets demolished and 2-3 McMansions go up in its place. It's insane. If you need a 5000 ft2 house, don't live here.
 
