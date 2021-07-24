 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Americans are now driving around in pick-ups and SUVs nearly the size of WWII tanks. It's like gas is not expensive   (vice.com) divider line
I'll go get your fainting couch for you, subby, I'm guessing you're already clutching your pearls.
 
The Simpsons - Canyonero
Youtube PI_Jl5WFQkA
 
lindalouwho: I'll go get your fainting couch for you, subby, I'm guessing you're already clutching your pearls.


The good news is that with the focus on bigger and bigger vehicles as a sign of status--trucks you NEED a step and a hand bar to lever yourself into the cab for--means that the price on smaller SUVs good for catering needs is dropping. Don't get me wrong, there's a piece of me that would like to be able to bring a tent, grill, all the refrigeration units I'd need, plus the food and all the flatware and plates and whatnot in one go, but damned if that don't get expensive fast, and I don't do catering all that often.

At this point, I'm just waiting for someone to build a 'Sport-Utility' version of one of these.

peterbilt.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert: lindalouwho: I'll go get your fainting couch for you, subby, I'm guessing you're already clutching your pearls.

The good news is that with the focus on bigger and bigger vehicles as a sign of status--trucks you NEED a step and a hand bar to lever yourself into the cab for--means that the price on smaller SUVs good for catering needs is dropping. Don't get me wrong, there's a piece of me that would like to be able to bring a tent, grill, all the refrigeration units I'd need, plus the food and all the flatware and plates and whatnot in one go, but damned if that don't get expensive fast, and I don't do catering all that often.

At this point, I'm just waiting for someone to build a 'Sport-Utility' version of one of these.

[peterbilt.com image 430x276]


I feel ya. With personal catering jobs I was damn lucky to know a lot of people so I could beg, borrow, and steal what I needed. It's crazy to buy all the equipment unless you're an established business with constant demand for your services.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell for to make the two door, short bed version of the ranger.

Problem solved.
 
Depends on the tank
warhistoryonline.comView Full Size
 
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but a thousand words is worth ten thousand clicks.
 
Anyone who has kids will know not even the largest SUVs have room for today's lawfully mandated child car seats and booster seats. Good lucky getting even one of those bastards in a Toyota Echo from 20 years ago.
 
Well to be fair the average american is 100+ pounds heavier than Americans from the 1940s.
 
hubiestubert: lindalouwho: I'll go get your fainting couch for you, subby, I'm guessing you're already clutching your pearls.

The good news is that with the focus on bigger and bigger vehicles as a sign of status--trucks you NEED a step and a hand bar to lever yourself into the cab for--means that the price on smaller SUVs good for catering needs is dropping. Don't get me wrong, there's a piece of me that would like to be able to bring a tent, grill, all the refrigeration units I'd need, plus the food and all the flatware and plates and whatnot in one go, but damned if that don't get expensive fast, and I don't do catering all that often.

At this point, I'm just waiting for someone to build a 'Sport-Utility' version of one of these.

[peterbilt.com image 430x276]


Do you know how many dead hookers you can fit in that thing?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time: Anyone who has kids will know not even the largest SUVs have room for today's lawfully mandated child car seats and booster seats. Good lucky getting even one of those bastards in a Toyota Echo from 20 years ago.


Yep..need giant vehicle for child car seats. It's totally a legit excuse.  Has nothing to do with having a small penis.

100 percent agreed!
 
Done in 2.
 
AmbassadorBooze: Tell for to make the two door, short bed version of the ranger.

Problem solved.

Problem solved.


They don't make those anymore because literally farking nobody bought them new except fleets.  Besides, Ford IS making the Maverick which is supposed to get near 40 mpg in the base(!) Hybrid form.

...wait.

*checks name*

...Carry on.
 
They're as big as a T34?
 
Subby can die angry.

/drives a Honda
 
mrmaster: Has nothing to do with having a small penis.


You have an unhealthy obsession with other people's penises.  You should probably seek help.
 
I drive a rather efficient vehicle. My folks have a Chevy 2500 but they haul a camper around. A fifth wheel if I may say so.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time: Anyone who has kids will know not even the largest SUVs have room for today's lawfully mandated child car seats and booster seats. Good lucky getting even one of those bastards in a Toyota Echo from 20 years ago.


It was easier when our babies didn't weigh 25 pounds at birth.

and a great many of these huge trucks are being driven by people simply because they are too fat to sit in a car comfortably. That's gross. Then they can barely get in their trucks, but thank god they can get running boards to help, and they even slide back under the truck once you're inside, so you won't look like, you know, A GIANT UNFIT PUSSY.
 
cryinoutloud: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Anyone who has kids will know not even the largest SUVs have room for today's lawfully mandated child car seats and booster seats. Good lucky getting even one of those bastards in a Toyota Echo from 20 years ago.

It was easier when our babies didn't weigh 25 pounds at birth.

and a great many of these huge trucks are being driven by people simply because they are too fat to sit in a car comfortably. That's gross. Then they can barely get in their trucks, but thank god they can get running boards to help, and they even slide back under the truck once you're inside, so you won't look like, you know, A GIANT UNFIT PUSSY.


Don't fat shame.
 
The comparison in the article is the Sherman tank, which was objectively a too small, underpowered, piece of shiat that unnecessary got hundreds if not thousands of Americans killed.

More importantly, the entire argument by the writer of the article and by subby is this:

quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket: cryinoutloud: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Anyone who has kids will know not even the largest SUVs have room for today's lawfully mandated child car seats and booster seats. Good lucky getting even one of those bastards in a Toyota Echo from 20 years ago.

It was easier when our babies didn't weigh 25 pounds at birth.

and a great many of these huge trucks are being driven by people simply because they are too fat to sit in a car comfortably. That's gross. Then they can barely get in their trucks, but thank god they can get running boards to help, and they even slide back under the truck once you're inside, so you won't look like, you know, A GIANT UNFIT PUSSY.

Don't fat shame.


Sometimes we should feel shame.
 
mjjt: [Fark user image image 564x564]


She must have a seriously smart penis....
 
I have a little 1st gen Tacoma. I love it. But then yesterday I watched a guy in a giant farking GMC pickup park in the middle of two parking spaces. His farking truck - with somehow the same bed size - is 50% larger. And much, much cleaner.  


Americans are stupid farkasses. Bigger trucks, bigger houses, bigger asses, bigger guts, bigger guns. 

This is a deeply stupid country.

"so why dont you leeve it, you farkin librul?"  

Because I want to make it as hard for you as possible you dumb farking rednecks. Then maybe we can get back to sensibility once you kack it when an unchewed pork rind lodges in your aorta.
 
Micosavo: She must have a seriously smart penis....

She must have a seriously smart penis....


Small, I meant small!!

/ffs
2) eh, both could work
C) a penis would probably be smarter on a woman, could draw blood from the boobs rather than the brain...
iv - Yes, I am high, why you ask?
 
mrmaster: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Anyone who has kids will know not even the largest SUVs have room for today's lawfully mandated child car seats and booster seats. Good lucky getting even one of those bastards in a Toyota Echo from 20 years ago.

Yep..need giant vehicle for child car seats. It's totally a legit excuse.  Has nothing to do with having a small penis.

100 percent agreed!


Dude you can think about big penises too, don't punish yourself.  If you wanna be a size queen, that's ok.
 
NEDM: AmbassadorBooze: Tell for to make the two door, short bed version of the ranger.

Problem solved.

They don't make those anymore because literally farking nobody bought them new except fleets.  Besides, Ford IS making the Maverick which is supposed to get near 40 mpg in the base(!) Hybrid form.

...wait.

*checks name*

...Carry on.


I will check out the maverick.  You say it is hybrid?  That increases its value to me.  I like to visit remote areas, and all electric won't work.
 
"I think it says a lot of people just don't care so long as they feel they/their family are 'protected' and hang the others,"

this is why we're too stupid to live. And we're going to prove it too.
 
Drive what you like but if you're one of those legions of idiots who drive a pickup or SUV yet work an office job and do 99.9% of your driving in the city don't expect much sympathy from me over high gas prices since you're the author of your own misery.
 
urbanfreightrail.yolasite.comView Full Size


eurogunzel.comView Full Size


thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


chicago-l.orgView Full Size


Not every part of the world, or decade within the US, dedicates their resources to enormous automobiles.  One of the alternatives for movement of cargo is to operate urban freight rail and trams.  One of the advantages to this over modern pickups and SUVs is having a much shorter front, meaning the operator can see the ground in front of them better...which is better for the safety of children and shorter folk in the street.
 
Heliodorus: The comparison in the article is the Sherman tank, which was objectively a too small, underpowered, piece of shiat that unnecessary got hundreds if not thousands of Americans killed.

More importantly, the entire argument by the writer of the article and by subby is this:

More importantly, the entire argument by the writer of the article and by subby is this:

[quickmeme.com image 625x434]


A Sherman is damn near the size of a house. They are large. But you would know that, being a veteran of Call Of Duty.
 
hubiestubert: lindalouwho: I'll go get your fainting couch for you, subby, I'm guessing you're already clutching your pearls.

The good news is that with the focus on bigger and bigger vehicles as a sign of status--trucks you NEED a step and a hand bar to lever yourself into the cab for--means that the price on smaller SUVs good for catering needs is dropping. Don't get me wrong, there's a piece of me that would like to be able to bring a tent, grill, all the refrigeration units I'd need, plus the food and all the flatware and plates and whatnot in one go, but damned if that don't get expensive fast, and I don't do catering all that often.

At this point, I'm just waiting for someone to build a 'Sport-Utility' version of one of these.

[peterbilt.com image 430x276]


It's been done.  I think Freightliner calls their version a 'Sport Chassis'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I have a small penis, and my large truck helps me compensate for my failings and inadequacies. It's like my emotional support animal.
 
NEDM: AmbassadorBooze: Tell for to make the two door, short bed version of the ranger.

Problem solved.

They don't make those anymore because literally farking nobody bought them new except fleets.  Besides, Ford IS making the Maverick which is supposed to get near 40 mpg in the base(!) Hybrid form.

...wait.

*checks name*

...Carry on.


OK.  This isn't on you (unless you work at ford).  But I don't want a 4 door truck.  People as for rides and "favors" when you have a 4 door.  "Can you take me and my significant other to the airport?  I know we arnt friends, but all my friends are busy".  Can you help us move?  Etc...
 
No thanks.  I'll stick with my 2015 civic.

40mpg at 70mph on the interstate
 
hubiestubert: lindalouwho: I'll go get your fainting couch for you, subby, I'm guessing you're already clutching your pearls.

The good news is that with the focus on bigger and bigger vehicles as a sign of status--trucks you NEED a step and a hand bar to lever yourself into the cab for--means that the price on smaller SUVs good for catering needs is dropping. Don't get me wrong, there's a piece of me that would like to be able to bring a tent, grill, all the refrigeration units I'd need, plus the food and all the flatware and plates and whatnot in one go, but damned if that don't get expensive fast, and I don't do catering all that often.

At this point, I'm just waiting for someone to build a 'Sport-Utility' version of one of these.

[peterbilt.com image 430x276]


Shaq drives one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolbertarians: iT's bEcAuSe tHe sAfEtY sTaNdArDs mAkEs tHe tRuCkS hEaVy
 
lindalouwho: I'll go get your fainting couch for you, subby, I'm guessing you're already clutching your pearls.


And here's the first woman on Fark to be a member of the tiny penis club.
 
cryinoutloud: "I think it says a lot of people just don't care so long as they feel they/their family are 'protected'".


In that case, they should have 10 COVID-19 injections, and wear 4 masks over every bodily orifice...

/ face it ladies, them queefs are deadly
 
mrmaster: Yep..need giant vehicle for child car seats. It's totally a legit excuse.  Has nothing to do with having a small penis.

100 percent agreed!

Yep..need giant vehicle for child car seats. It's totally a legit excuse.  Has nothing to do with having a small penis.

100 percent agreed!


In fairness, we had two brands that could fit our compact sedans. Diono and Peg Perego. Everything else was too big. By a lot.
 
Tyrosine: Drive what you like but if you're one of those legions of idiots who drive a pickup or SUV yet work an office job and do 99.9% of your driving in the city don't expect much sympathy from me over high gas prices since you're the author of your own misery.


But they do the whole hipster bass fishing from the bank deal once a month, and have to look the part by driving a full size truck/suv.

OR

They're one of the WASP women who wanna believe driving a Yukon makes them look like they're well off enough to live in a gated community while they drive to their next pyramid scheme sales event
 
BTW, the easy solution is correctly-priced fuel.

/but no one wants to do the painfully obvious... after a century of doing the economically wrong AF thing... and we're hooked on cheap gas
//no, the cost won't disproportionately hurt the poor IF YOU GIVE THEM EXTRA HELP, YOU DIPSHIRT BLUESKIN MOTHERFORKERS
 
The more you eat the more you fart: No thanks.  I'll stick with my 2015 civic.

40mpg at 70mph on the interstate

40mpg at 70mph on the interstate


2017 Civic.  Love it.
 
My 2010 Frontier was the smallest truck I could find. I like the late 1980-90's little pick-up trucks. Just about the same size as a car with a bed. Perfect for my needs.

But I say someone should write an article biatching about how big new houses are.
4500 sq ft with two young kids?! If you lose a shoe, that f*cker is gone.

[Old man yells at clouds]
 
Micosavo: Micosavo: mjjt: [Fark user image image 564x564]

She must have a seriously smart penis....

Small, I meant small!!

/ffs
2) eh, both could work
C) a penis would probably be smarter on a woman, could draw blood from the boobs rather than the brain...
iv - Yes, I am high, why you ask?


Based on Cyberpunk I'd imagine a Smart-Penis would be auto targeting...
 
Heliodorus: the Sherman tank, which was objectively a too small, underpowered, piece of shiat that unnecessary got hundreds if not thousands of Americans killed.


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Heliodorus: The comparison in the article is the Sherman tank, which was objectively a too small, underpowered, piece of shiat that unnecessary got hundreds if not thousands of Americans killed.


I'm not even sure where to start unpacking this...  Every part of this statement is wrong.  The idea that the Sherman was a kind of failure, a death trap is a post war popular convention that doesn't do credit to what the Americans produced and distributed to their own army and allies during World War II.

The Shermans were highly effective tanks in the role that they were applied in.  From North Africa through Italy, around 80 tankers were killed...and North Africa, Sicily, and Italy were taken.

30 ton tanks were a logistical necessity due to the circumstances of the situation.  American factories needed to produce them.  Railways needed to transport them to ports.  Port infrastructure needed to hoist them onto freighters.  Freighters needed to fit them.  LSTs needed to be able to carry them to the beach.  Bridges in the field needed to support them.

Larger tanks would have demanded heavier infrastructure throughout.  Heavy tanks often found that they could not transit over European bridges and needed to ford through rivers, slowing their operations.  Larger tanks needed more fuel, needed more refinement of their machinery to make them reliable.

This is seen in part with the heavy tanks operated by Germany.  Granted they also had issues with strategic resources that would have improved manufacturing, but every side in that war fought with what they had, not what they wished they had.

Shermans were among the best tanks of the war.  They were mechanically reliable, which is important if you plan to drive them more than a few kilometers.  When damaged or broken, they could be repaired in the field, not shipped back to their factories.  They had good enough armament and were upgraded over the years.  They were easy to escape from when disabled.  To the common concern of 1 Sherman tank being unequal to 1 Tiger tank...Shermans did not operate alone.  They were deployed in formations of at least four tanks, they had infantry support, and the Allies could regularly summon air support to harass enemy armor.

If you have the time, give Nick Moran some time to explain.

US AFV Development in WW2, or, "Why the Sherman was what it was"
Youtube TwIlrAosYiM


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNjp_​4​jY8pY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=udnEp​V​160zU

This one focuses on the Tiger in terms of production, a discussion of engineering and logistics, something that is critical in a multi-year global conflict.  This talk uses the Sherman as a point of comparison, which probably isn't fair.  Sherman was closer in size and quality to the Panzers III and IV, but there's still some valid details.
https://youtu.be/N6xLMUifbxQ?t=1578
 
TotallyRealNotFake: Well to be fair the average american is 100+ pounds heavier than Americans from the 1940s.


Especially in the Midwest and south where these trucks are king
 
hubiestubert: lindalouwho: I'll go get your fainting couch for you, subby, I'm guessing you're already clutching your pearls.

The good news is that with the focus on bigger and bigger vehicles as a sign of status--trucks you NEED a step and a hand bar to lever yourself into the cab for--means that the price on smaller SUVs good for catering needs is dropping. Don't get me wrong, there's a piece of me that would like to be able to bring a tent, grill, all the refrigeration units I'd need, plus the food and all the flatware and plates and whatnot in one go, but damned if that don't get expensive fast, and I don't do catering all that often.

At this point, I'm just waiting for someone to build a 'Sport-Utility' version of one of these.

[peterbilt.com image 430x276]


An International CXT ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustSayYo: My 2010 Frontier was the smallest truck I could find. I like the late 1980-90's little pick-up trucks. Just about the same size as a car with a bed. Perfect for my needs.

But I say someone should write an article biatching about how big new houses are.
4500 sq ft with two young kids?! If you lose a shoe, that f*cker is gone.

[Old man yells at clouds]


Yes.  But that's reason #2 to drive a huge SUV as a woman:. Because you work as a realtor because you can set your own hours which leaves to free to shuffle around two kids in a 7 passenger SUV.

Also, you can plaster your real estate ad on the doors with a picture of yourself that looks similar to this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
