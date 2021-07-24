 Skip to content
(KOB4)   Uh, had a slight pandemic. But, uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?   (kob.com) divider line
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Floridian's with common sense - yes Virginia, we do exist - pretty much knew this would happen and now the DeSatan variant is rampaging throughout the state and we have a statewide positivity rate of 15.1% and an average of 10k cases a day.  And that is the "official" numbers - who knows what the real numbers are.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x281]


That's why I don't wear a thong.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x281]


He misinterpreted what I said. I said it's primarily spread by assholes.

Sorry for the confusion.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't want to talk to him anyway.
 
culebra
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image 850x281]


Credible looking stuff from noted journal Pornhub.com.
 
Alebak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why are they like this?

This is the same shiat they did before, it's the same shiat China did when all this started!

"Nuh uh, nothings happening, everything you see that says otherwise or might make us look bad is big fake news!"
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this month just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This isn't the Covid you're looking for.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x281]


User name checks out?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When do the variants upgrade to covid-20? Originally meant this as a joke, but more I think about it the more I'm kind of curious.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

guestguy: Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this month just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities.

[media.tenor.com image 600x338]


Several states scaled back their reporting of COVID-19 statistics this month just as cases across the country started to skyrocket, depriving the public of real-time information on outbreaks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in their communities schadenfreude
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here in Illinois, we have been on weekdays only for about 3 weeks. I imagine we have Governor Fatboy to thank for that.
 
Mnemia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alebak: Why are they like this?

This is the same shiat they did before, it's the same shiat China did when all this started!

"Nuh uh, nothings happening, everything you see that says otherwise or might make us look bad is big fake news!"


Because Republicans are allergic to accountability. It's as simple as that. Anything that could be a reflection on their failed leadership must be suppressed.

Party of personal responsibility my ass.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh and this is happening in Miami this weekend:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Expect numbers to rise even more in Florida and people here for this from other states will likely take it home with them and spread it around.
 
