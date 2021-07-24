 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   83-year-old grandmother receives black belt from Chuck Norris   (ksl.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Karate, Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee, The Karate Kid, Carole Taylor, Allen Steen, Chuck Norris facts, fifth-degree black belt  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 6:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Haka miming is not a martial art.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was it dyed with a thousand years of darkness?

F*ck Chuck
You give small children AIDS
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's probably younger than him.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when she's done with earth, she's gonna go kick the Devil's ass.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Chuck Norris live in a yurt?

Because he can't do anything else but a roundhouse.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does she catch Pokemon using a landline phone too?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Probably not worth the polyester it was made with.
 
Koodz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh. I could take her.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did he sign her walker?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know what's more laughable - that an 83 year old could earn a black belt, or that Chuck Norris thinks he's qualified to hand one out.
 
Number 216
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And she promptly wiped the floor with him
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey now, not to defend Chuckles Norris but I thought her story was pretty cool.  Good going grannie!  Fifth degree black belt ain't no joke.  You may now resume your Chuck Norris bashing.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And the boots to match?
 
iaazathot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris is a trained martial artist. He has rank in Tang Soo Do and BJJ under the Machados (I think).

Unfortunately, he is also a fascist, fundamentalist Christinsanity wacko and can't be trusted by anyone who values our democracy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Chuck Norris is a trained martial artist. He has rank in Tang Soo Do and BJJ under the Machados (I think).

Unfortunately, he is also a fascist, fundamentalist Christinsanity wacko and can't be trusted by anyone who values our democracy.


His name was up on the board under the master when I studied Tang Soo Do on the east side of Indy many many years ago.  A friend from work taught kids, and my ex and I were the only adults in his class. I wasn't into sparring and got beat by a 12 year old girl.  🤣 Only made it to purple belt😬
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lemurtx: iaazathot: Chuck Norris is a trained martial artist. He has rank in Tang Soo Do and BJJ under the Machados (I think).

Unfortunately, he is also a fascist, fundamentalist Christinsanity wacko and can't be trusted by anyone who values our democracy.

His name was up on the board under the master when I studied Tang Soo Do on the east side of Indy many many years ago.  A friend from work taught kids, and my ex and I were the only adults in his class. I wasn't into sparring and got beat by a 12 year old girl.  🤣 Only made it to purple belt😬


Also, inherited this Texas Library Association Read poster at work🤣
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.