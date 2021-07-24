 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Guess which state this headline is from: "Proposed bill could make cell phone video of police illegal in some cases"   (local10.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you are doing nothing wrong there is no reason to fear being on video. Republicans are just acknowledging they want police to act as criminals.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are there any market wifi cameras for your cell phone you could wear discretely on your body that don't look obvious, and can be activated by a remote button in your pocket? I'm thinking this would be a profitable idea...
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

gopher321: Are there any market wifi cameras for your cell phone you could wear discretely on your body that don't look obvious, and can be activated by a remote button in your pocket? I'm thinking this would be a profitable idea...


To make this work you'd probably have to leave your phone mobile hotspot on the whole time and the camera would have to be an 802.11-capable device that is associated with somewhere to dump the data.  As for function itself, storing video is prohibitively expensive because of the size of video files.  This makes offloading video in such a way that someone cannot confiscate it and destroy it problematic.

As for the camera itself, lenses, CCD pickups, and even the necessary electronics to capture and process the signal can all be made pretty tiny.  Shedding heat is a problem still but I don't see it being impractical to make such a camera, but then it becomes problematic figuring out how one is going to wear it.  The idea of basically a cufflink-like device that replaces a shirt button could work but one would have to set up the whole system to account for the likelihood that the device will be detected and confiscated and possibly destroyed.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"...in some cases" I read that to mean, "...in some cases" meaning if it shows the popo in the wrong.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: gopher321: Are there any market wifi cameras for your cell phone you could wear discretely on your body that don't look obvious, and can be activated by a remote button in your pocket? I'm thinking this would be a profitable idea...

To make this work you'd probably have to leave your phone mobile hotspot on the whole time and the camera would have to be an 802.11-capable device that is associated with somewhere to dump the data.  As for function itself, storing video is prohibitively expensive because of the size of video files.  This makes offloading video in such a way that someone cannot confiscate it and destroy it problematic.

As for the camera itself, lenses, CCD pickups, and even the necessary electronics to capture and process the signal can all be made pretty tiny.  Shedding heat is a problem still but I don't see it being impractical to make such a camera, but then it becomes problematic figuring out how one is going to wear it.  The idea of basically a cufflink-like device that replaces a shirt button could work but one would have to set up the whole system to account for the likelihood that the device will be detected and confiscated and possibly destroyed.


Or you can just hang a GoPro around your neck and put the lens between your shirt buttons.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TWX: gopher321: Are there any market wifi cameras for your cell phone you could wear discretely on your body that don't look obvious, and can be activated by a remote button in your pocket? I'm thinking this would be a profitable idea...

To make this work you'd probably have to leave your phone mobile hotspot on the whole time and the camera would have to be an 802.11-capable device that is associated with somewhere to dump the data.  As for function itself, storing video is prohibitively expensive because of the size of video files.  This makes offloading video in such a way that someone cannot confiscate it and destroy it problematic.

As for the camera itself, lenses, CCD pickups, and even the necessary electronics to capture and process the signal can all be made pretty tiny.  Shedding heat is a problem still but I don't see it being impractical to make such a camera, but then it becomes problematic figuring out how one is going to wear it.  The idea of basically a cufflink-like device that replaces a shirt button could work but one would have to set up the whole system to account for the likelihood that the device will be detected and confiscated and possibly destroyed.


You can stream it directly to the ACLU, then they have the video.

https://www.aclu.org/issues/criminal-​l​aw-reform/reforming-police/mobile-just​ice
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can't have the public know about cops who abuse the badge, now can we?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just obey the law and you won't have problems with the police.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The wording makes it sound ok.  Don't interfere with the police.  But I've seen videos of the police crossing a large street to try to scare away people who were recording the incident on the pretense that they were interfering with official police business.  Cops will always abuse the law for their own purposes.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Just obey the law and you won't have problems with the police.


Like Breonna Taylor?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A police force with public oversight prohibited is the very definition of a police state.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the police have enough time to harass someone not breaking the law...then, obviously, the funds allocated to the department need to be reduced so the officers have more stuff to do
 
untoldforce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm sure that this "no recording within 30 feet" rule won't be abused.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stop giving me reasons to never live in Florida. I already have enough of those.
 
Number 216
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cops need to be recorded

All day. Every day.

And if this goes thru hopefully when it reaches the Supreme Court, videotaping cops shall remain legal
 
Pincy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guess which state this headline is from

I'm going to guess almost any state in this country since we as a nation seem to love sucking cop dick and blue lives matter!!!
 
Pincy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Number 216: And if this goes thru hopefully when it reaches the Supreme Court, videotaping cops shall remain legal


Have you seen the make-up of the Supreme Court lately?
 
Pincy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Cops will always abuse the law for their own purposes.


Truer words have not been spoken in this forum.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: kdawg7736: Just obey the law and you won't have problems with the police.

Like Breonna Taylor?


https://www.courier-journal.com/story/​news/crime/2020/06/16/breonna-taylor-f​act-check-7-rumors-wrong/5326938002/
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As the police have no obligation to protect the public, even in imminent danger, it would hinder the police to pull me over for speeding as they would have to stop. Even if I am a potential hazard to society, they will have broken the law by hindering themselves in carrying out their duties.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: OgreMagi: kdawg7736: Just obey the law and you won't have problems with the police.

Like Breonna Taylor?

https://www.courier-journal.com/story/​news/crime/2020/06/16/breonna-taylor-f​act-check-7-rumors-wrong/5326938002/


You're really gonna try and argue this? Really?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Film all cops, all the time. They don't like it because they can't do all their illegal sh*t otherwise
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: OgreMagi: kdawg7736: Just obey the law and you won't have problems with the police.

Like Breonna Taylor?

https://www.courier-journal.com/story/​news/crime/2020/06/16/breonna-taylor-f​act-check-7-rumors-wrong/5326938002/


Your link clearly shows that she was murdered by police while minding her own business and NOT breaking any laws.
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What if a policeman commits a crime? The police are citizens of the United States as well, I assume.

It seems like ignoring a crime is pretty close to helping someone get away with a crime.


"
(Federal law:)
18 U.S.C. § 2: Aiding and abetting means assisting in the commission of someone else's crime. Section 2(a) demands that the defendant embrace the crime of another and consciously do something to contribute to its success.

Aiding and Abetting
(a) Whoever commits an offense against the United States or aids, abets, counsels,
commands, induces or procures its commission, is punishable as a principal.21
"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the most important word is interfere.
even trying to ask a cop a question could be taken as interference.

so all you have to do is stand still and record.
 
Pincy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: kdawg7736: OgreMagi: kdawg7736: Just obey the law and you won't have problems with the police.

Like Breonna Taylor?

https://www.courier-journal.com/story/​news/crime/2020/06/16/breonna-taylor-f​act-check-7-rumors-wrong/5326938002/

Your link clearly shows that she was murdered by police while minding her own business and NOT breaking any laws.


But you have to have at least a 7th grade reading level in order to understand that.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least they acknowledge that body cams on cops make no difference.
 
Pincy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTP 2: the most important word is interfere.
even trying to ask a cop a question could be taken as interference.

so all you have to do is stand still and record.


Yes, I'm sure that will work every time. Thank you for reassuring me that our rights won't be violated if we just obey the frickin law.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NO PICS = DIDN'T HAPPEN!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If you are doing nothing wrong there is no reason to fear being on video. Republicans are just acknowledging they want police to act as criminals.


"In some cases" is republican for non-whites
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
jUsT oBeY
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WTP 2: the most important word is interfere.
even trying to ask a cop a question could be taken as interference.

so all you have to do is stand still and record.


"With everyone pulling small black devices out of their pockets and pointing them at us, even if they remain far back, still, and silent, we are distracted from our official duties because we have to be extra vigilant in case one of those devices is a gun."

-Some pussy-ass coward-ass cop in the near future
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Number 216: Cops need to be recorded

All day. Every day.

And if this goes thru hopefully when it reaches the Supreme Court, videotaping cops shall remain legal


With our Christian Taliban SCOTUS?!
I wish
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Skeleton Man: Some pussy-ass coward-ass cop in the near future


All cops are pussy-ass cowards.  It's part of their training.  Pulling over someone for a busted tail light is probably going to get you killed, so act accordingly.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Button camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
