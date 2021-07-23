 Skip to content
 
(WISTV)   How was your day? Well, I went to the beach, had a baby, and saved a whale. At least I think that's what happened   (wistv.com) divider line
Somaticasual
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And to think,
She could have Saved a Beach, had a Whale, and went for a baby...

//history's greatest monster...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not saying shiat about that photo
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Not saying shiat about that photo


It looks like the whale is just standing by, watching people help some sort of big fish.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The sea was angry that day my friend, like an old man trying to send back soup at a deli.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: drjekel_mrhyde: Not saying shiat about that photo

It looks like the whale is just standing by, watching people help some sort of big fish.


It's a mammal

/ B^D
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One time I rolled whale placenta off a coral reef into the ocean deep, and told everyone I saved the dolphins.  But they still lost the game.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: drjekel_mrhyde: Not saying shiat about that photo

It looks like the whale is just standing by, watching people help some sort of big fish.


So much good me biting my tongue did.

/why, yes, I look like Adonis
//I mean if Adonis made it into middle-age and  grew a paunch and love handles
///and lost most of his hair
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Then they took a shot of my keister for Stars and Stripes!

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something about commas.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: [tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.com image 356x540]


The sea was angry that day my friends.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are you two ladies from Scotland?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lizzo: My day at the beach.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lof of whales in that photo. Are they going to call the baby 'titleist'?
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: cyberspacedout: drjekel_mrhyde: Not saying shiat about that photo

It looks like the whale is just standing by, watching people help some sort of big fish.

It's a mammal

/ B^D


Shanty Town
Youtube ZIUyhjn66f4
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She saved herself?
 
