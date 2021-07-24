 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Man seeking probation instead of jail time tells jury he has no remorse for his actions. Let's see how that works out for him   (eparisextra.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... the jury returned a guilty verdict in less than five minutes.

That's the swiftest justice I've ever heard of, nice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's now a long way from being The City of Light it once was.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Repeatedly ramming a car with his motorized wheelchair? Gave me flashback of this...
i.imgur.comView Full Size

/they sound like such wonderful people
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Repeatedly ramming a car with his motorized wheelchair? Gave me flashback of this...
[i.imgur.com image 262x187] [View Full Size image _x_]
/they sound like such wonderful people


I want to know the story behind that gif. Are people really that stupid?
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Resident Muslim: Repeatedly ramming a car with his motorized wheelchair? Gave me flashback of this...
[i.imgur.com image 262x187] [View Full Size image _x_]
/they sound like such wonderful people

I want to know the story behind that gif. Are people really that stupid?


Yes, please.  I really want to know if this was real or just some tv stunt.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Doesn't say why he rammed the car. Was this car parked across the walkway? Or was he just a grumpy old man who likes ramming things? I've come out of the grocery store to a car parked in the entryway, man did I feel like ramming my cart repeatedly into that selfish asshole.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Resident Muslim: Repeatedly ramming a car with his motorized wheelchair? Gave me flashback of this...
[i.imgur.com image 262x187] [View Full Size image _x_]
/they sound like such wonderful people

I want to know the story behind that gif. Are people really that stupid?


(shamelessly borrowed from a forum - forgive the poor translation)

☞ Go to Japan Videos
Daejeon Subway elevator crashed in an accident disability occurred. The accident Daejeon Metropolitan Railway, opened in March 2006 since the first time in four years followed by five months is shocking.

War, according to city police and railway construction by about 45 minutes past 25 days 21:00 Oryu seodaejeonnegeoriyeok Exit 3, Jung-gu, Daejeon elevator up Aunt (39) was killed off Mr.

Police confirmed the results of CCTV Lee 60 reported that a woman riding the elevator door closed taryeoda not ride motorized scooters after failing three times to the elevator doors as they received the shock departure as the elevator door had crashed. Because of this incident depression of the skull and ribs Lee buryeojyeo died on the spot.

The first public service personnel are reported PA (23), who in the police investigation "went out to smoke a cigarette I hear Kung Lee when he came off the elevator up there," he was quoted as stating.

I'm thinking the elevator ride to the elderly and people with disabilities to facilitate the subway underground 2nd floor 1st floor ground station is the elevator. War history, all 77 elevators in the station is.

Daejeon Metropolitan Rapid Transit Corporation for the day, elevator accidents, and "the frequent use of the subway elevator doors started to why Lee can not understand that you have received," said "to check the elevator until recently there was nothing more than arrange," he explained.

Daejeon City Railway official said, "what the city railway that opened four years but the only thing there was no personal injury" and "Just a minor accident the passengers were trapped in elevator," he said.

Meanwhile, police in front of the elevator door while the exact analysis of CCTV cameras and a police are investigating the cause.

Originally on what is sure to be a Fark Favorite (tm), FindADeathForum.com
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, incident depression of the skull is the name of my poor translation cover band
 
