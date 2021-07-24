 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   Cancun Crudiac doesn't have a problem with offensive names. Good   (huffpost.com) divider line
21
    More: Ironic, Sen. Ted Cruz, Major League Baseball, Baseball, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland baseball team's decision, Foul ball, American League  
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teddy Cuckspin
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't he go to Cleveland and make a public statement?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huffpo is farking unreadable on a phone. All for your standard 'Cruz says something purposely stupid to trigger libs so here's a bunch of mildly clever retorts as screenshots from Twitter.'

WHO FARKING CARES.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raw meat for the base. I doubt Ted's attention span could make it through a single half inning of baseball, so what the hell does he care anyway?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans getting angry about it, just proves its racist intent. And I don't even think there was anything wrong with the name on the surface. But if racists are that mad about it, maybe changing it was a good idea.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why doesn't he go to Cleveland and make a public statement?


Fark that. Keep him out of my city.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably thought that the team was named after that large country in Asia with about 1.4 billion inhabitants.

You know.  Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadians and such.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His public humiliation fetish is just raging isn't it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: He probably thought that the team was named after that large country in Asia with about 1.4 billion inhabitants.

You know.  Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadians and such.


The dumbass probably thinks India borders Ohio.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Ted Cruz hate Rafael??
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Cleveland made an excellent choice. It's badass. I'm just worried when they go against the Phillies and Gritty makes an impromptu appearance and attempts to fornicate with stone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted?

Oh, you mean Rafael Luego Fiedel Castro 'Ted' Cruz?

The communist guy who's dad assassinated Kennedy?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand why he'd watch porn all the time. I mean, have you seen his wife? *shiver*
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why doesn't he go to Cleveland and make a public statement?


It would be a steamer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x329]
[Fark user image image 425x358]


Ed Grimly was great.

/Ah must sayy
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whether this asshat lacks the self awareness to realize how stupid he is, or he does it on purpose it doesn't really matter. When he passes away the world will be a better place. That's not being glib. Ted Cruz dying instantly improves the world
 
overthinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know one of those who replied personally... And its glorious!
Cruz can go cruzify himself.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He just has a problem with Latino names.
Right, Rafael?
 
