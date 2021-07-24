 Skip to content
 
(KBZK Bozeman)   Diaper fire on a Montana interstate causes a bottleneck and bare baby bottoms in Butte   (kbzk.com) divider line
10
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The "Bare Baby Butte Butts" is the name of my bluegrass band.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Were they used?

/asking for a friend
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Were they used?

/asking for a friend


I don't see hazmat, so I'm assuming not.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: BumpInTheNight: Were they used?

/asking for a friend

I don't see hazmat, so I'm assuming not.


FTA: "The truck was fully loaded with diapers that kept burning."

Not used, but I almost read it that way.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


meow meow i speak cat
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Clever, subby, but the truck was headed north, so its the babies bottoms in Helena that will be bare.

But they don't care, because they aren't cultured like we are here in Butte, and they let their babies run around all the time completely bare-assed.

That's the story.  Leave Butte alone!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Negatory on the crap-sacks, Rubber Duck.  They're all over the slab and it looks like rain, good buddy.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He didn't have "mechanical trouble", he had a flat and kept running until it caught on fire. The "pop" he heard that finally got his attention was the other tire on that axle blowing out from the heat.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeff5: He didn't have "mechanical trouble", he had a flat and kept running until it caught on fire. The "pop" he heard that finally got his attention was the other tire on that axle blowing out from the heat.


For all of the things modern rigs have...are there no sensors for this? You'd think it would be a big deal.
 
Jeff5
‘’ now  

Resident Muslim: Jeff5: He didn't have "mechanical trouble", he had a flat and kept running until it caught on fire. The "pop" he heard that finally got his attention was the other tire on that axle blowing out from the heat.

For all of the things modern rigs have...are there no sensors for this? You'd think it would be a big deal.


Big difference between a modern tractor and most of the trailers going down the road. Most companies won't run a tractor more than about 4 years old, some keep them just two, but LOTS of trailers are ten or more years old, some considerably older. Most companies have three or four trailers to every tractor and there's not much there but brakes and tires so they run them for many years.

Tractors DO have a modern convenience that helps in situations like this, although it is frequently neglected. Shiny things on each side a driver can look in to see the back part of his vehicle...
 
