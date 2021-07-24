 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Covid caught a case of Piers Morgan. This is a no-win situation   (dailymail.co.uk)
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Poor covid?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No win, Subby? Maybe one will kill the other. It's a win either way. Both surviving to become worse is the no win situation.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a no win situation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In things I care far more about, I'm gonna get a burrito for lunch but don't know what to have
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
New research indicates an average 3% cognitive decline in people that survive the 'rona... I wonder how they'll be able to measure that in his case...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thoughts and prayers to COVID in these trying times.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Morgan got the AstraZeneca vaccine, which isn't an MRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna.

Also, I'm honestly surprised the Mail didn't blame Marcus Rashford.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't believe I'm the first...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next month's headline: CDC confirms 90% of new COVID cases are the Piers Morgan variant
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the coronavirus in these trying times and wish it the very best in its difficult struggle against Piers Morgan.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why's covid only target conservative voices? It can't be a coincidence!
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LOL.

I hope he recovers, but if he suffers a bit before then, I'd be okay with that. I hope Jeremy Clarkson is somewhere right now sipping some champagne.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: In things I care far more about, I'm gonna get a burrito for lunch but don't know what to have


Carne asada.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who? And why the dislike?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
of course the daily fail made sure to call it "the indian variant. or delta variant".
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: In things I care far more about, I'm gonna get a burrito for lunch but don't know what to have


Carnitas.
 
chachi88
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Who? And why the dislike?


An 'orrible c**nt.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sno man: New research indicates an average 3% cognitive decline in people that survive the 'rona... I wonder how they'll be able to measure that in his case...


Get to the gym/track and get that O2 flowing to ur noggin
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Because it's a Daily Fail article, am I supposed to believe Piers Morgan isn't real or Covid isn't real?
 
