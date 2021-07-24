 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Teenager reports his father to police for "illegal child labor" ... after being forced to do household chores   (odditycentral.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't just take his mobile phone, sign on as him and proclaim your undying love as a furry and bottom-boy for all things.  Social media never forgets.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: 'Chinese media recently reported the case of a 14-year-old boy...'

Oh, and the article is written by, Spooky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
farking children these days. 100 years ago, you could be legally beaten and forced to work in a factory. They have no idea how good they have it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: farking children these days. 100 years ago, you could be legally beaten and forced to work in a factory. They have no idea how good they have it.


Four Yorkshiremen- Monty Python
Youtube ue7wM0QC5LE
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd given that some thought as a sullen youngster. My parents didn't like me reading books all weekend, so they made sure that I was their landscaping and lawn care specialist, starting at around age 8, probably why I've been a renter/condo owner all of my adult life.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I'd given that some thought as a sullen youngster. My parents didn't like me reading books all weekend, so they made sure that I was their landscaping and lawn care specialist, starting at around age 8, probably why I've been a renter/condo owner all of my adult life.


You sure showed them.  I see you as someone who cuts off the nose to spite the face.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope he enjoys bus rides.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: Garza and the Supermutants: I'd given that some thought as a sullen youngster. My parents didn't like me reading books all weekend, so they made sure that I was their landscaping and lawn care specialist, starting at around age 8, probably why I've been a renter/condo owner all of my adult life.

You sure showed them.  I see you as someone who cuts off the nose to spite the face.


I thought about it, but never came close to doing it, where it would have been nicer for everyone if you had thought about your stupid reply, then not posted and self-smarted it.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Porkbelly: Garza and the Supermutants: I'd given that some thought as a sullen youngster. My parents didn't like me reading books all weekend, so they made sure that I was their landscaping and lawn care specialist, starting at around age 8, probably why I've been a renter/condo owner all of my adult life.

You sure showed them.  I see you as someone who cuts off the nose to spite the face.

I thought about it, but never came close to doing it, where it would have been nicer for everyone if you had thought about your stupid reply, then not posted and self-smarted it.


*I* smarted it, sweetie.

How much equity have you built up?

I'll wait.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ground him for life.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Welp, guess he can kiss off getting the car this weekend then.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: farking children these days. 100 years ago, you could be legally beaten and forced to work in a factory. They have no idea how good they have it.


This is a horrendously sh*tty argument.

"Black people used to be slaves! Women used to get raped a lot more!" Okay? That doesn't make today great by default.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I'd given that some thought as a sullen youngster. My parents didn't like me reading books all weekend, so they made sure that I was their landscaping and lawn care specialist, starting at around age 8, probably why I've been a renter/condo owner all of my adult life.


Same here, I hate the outdoors now and rarely spend time outside.  My next rental will hopefully be an apartment.  I also have a fierce aversion to clutter, cardboard boxes, rubbermaid containers, and personal property that hasn't been used within a certain calendar timeframe, but that's because my parents were and still are hoarders.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Garza and the Supermutants: Porkbelly: Garza and the Supermutants: I'd given that some thought as a sullen youngster. My parents didn't like me reading books all weekend, so they made sure that I was their landscaping and lawn care specialist, starting at around age 8, probably why I've been a renter/condo owner all of my adult life.

You sure showed them.  I see you as someone who cuts off the nose to spite the face.

I thought about it, but never came close to doing it, where it would have been nicer for everyone if you had thought about your stupid reply, then not posted and self-smarted it.

*I* smarted it, sweetie.

How much equity have you built up?

I'll wait.


Boomer-like typing detected.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now I'm curious--how much labor can you force your children to do without compensation* before it runs afoul of the law? Maybe that's a sort of hypothetical question but it does seem to have real-world legal relevance.

/* it's really not fair to call "I feed you and give you a roof over your head" compensation because 1) the child didn't choose to be born into your family and 2) they don't really have the ability or the means to go elsewhere
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have more stuff than you, haha
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Garza and the Supermutants: I'd given that some thought as a sullen youngster. My parents didn't like me reading books all weekend, so they made sure that I was their landscaping and lawn care specialist, starting at around age 8, probably why I've been a renter/condo owner all of my adult life.

Same here, I hate the outdoors now and rarely spend time outside.  My next rental will hopefully be an apartment.  I also have a fierce aversion to clutter, cardboard boxes, rubbermaid containers, and personal property that hasn't been used within a certain calendar timeframe, but that's because my parents were and still are hoarders.


we're moving. today i hit carton #150.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Garza and the Supermutants: Porkbelly: Garza and the Supermutants: I'd given that some thought as a sullen youngster. My parents didn't like me reading books all weekend, so they made sure that I was their landscaping and lawn care specialist, starting at around age 8, probably why I've been a renter/condo owner all of my adult life.

You sure showed them.  I see you as someone who cuts off the nose to spite the face.

I thought about it, but never came close to doing it, where it would have been nicer for everyone if you had thought about your stupid reply, then not posted and self-smarted it.

*I* smarted it, sweetie.

How much equity have you built up?

I'll wait.


Wow, that's rich coming from you.

Stay in your lane.
 
Burchill
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This didn't happen. *looks at the rest of the website*. None of these things happened.

The Weekly World News and the Sunday Sport are more reliable than Oddity Central.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: farking children these days. 100 years ago, you could be legally beaten and forced to work in a factory. They have no idea how good they have it.


Shut up, Socrates
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Inform the kid the next time he pulls that shiat he gets to partake the joys of the foster care system
 
