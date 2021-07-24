 Skip to content
(CNN)   ♪♫♩ Bum-bum-bumblebee bumbled insurrection / I love bumblebee bumbled insurrection ♪♫♩   (cnn.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you're gonna crime, leave the damn phone at home! Though, to be fair, their entirely unprofessional attitude is helping law enforcement, so Libs need to take this to the Idiot Brigade, and decry use of social media to insure that these dumbasses keep getting caught.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm afraid to ask what you get on a site named bumble.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Considering that the movie royalties only come in once a year, it's no wonder he started a side gig to make some income.

s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm afraid to ask what you get on a site named bumble.


Hives
 
Kevthecatslayer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And now the song will be stuck in my head all day
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another domestic terrorist arrested.

Good!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: If you're gonna crime, leave the damn phone at home! Though, to be fair, their entirely unprofessional attitude is helping law enforcement, so Libs need to take this to the Idiot Brigade, and decry use of social media to insure that these dumbasses keep getting caught.


They didn't think it was a crime.

Or if it was a crime, in the days to follow it would be considered an act of revolutionary patriotism and the participants would all be heroes.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: Considering that the movie royalties only come in once a year, it's no wonder he started a side gig to make some income.

[s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 620x350]


At least bumbles bounce.  Or my name isn't Yukon Cornelius.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm afraid to ask what you get on a site named bumble.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/keepin' it real with G1
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Blue Lives don't actually matter to Republicans.
I'm betting All Lives and Unborn ones don't matter either.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he took a swipe right at police.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only bum-bum bumblebee I need...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking for dates the very day of insurrecting. All that patriotism musta made his blood rush, feeling like a big man, needing to celebrate with a woman. He was prob bragging, figuring that he would cut a heroic figure.
 
Campanula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mephiskapheles - The Bumble Bee Tuna Song
Youtube 63nMcrwporQ
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumble bungled by bumble.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm afraid to ask what you get on a site named bumble.


Women choose you
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to say they found the rioters after the Rodney King verdict much quicker
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Looking for dates the very day of insurrecting. All that patriotism musta made his blood rush, feeling like a big man, needing to celebrate with a woman. He was prob bragging, figuring that he would cut a heroic figure.


Like he thought he was on a viking raid, expecting to come home to feast of tits and wine.
Where is your God now?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want to date you, you're stupid."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kevthecatslayer: And now the song will be stuck in my head all day


Aqua Aquarius "Bumble Bees" #11
Youtube Ngigm-loGzA
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant tell if Bing's image search AI is crummy or if it's actually astute for retrieving Pikachus for a bumblebee costume search.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Like, is it bad because it can't differentiate the pictures? Or is it good because it know Gen X parents are all like, "What's that bee thing on Pokemon? Little Harley Jayden Walker wants to go as that thing for Halloween."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah! What an idiot...I bet that stings.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Campanula: [YouTube video: Mephiskapheles - The Bumble Bee Tuna Song]


This is what played in my head when reading the headline. I love that album.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: hubiestubert: If you're gonna crime, leave the damn phone at home! Though, to be fair, their entirely unprofessional attitude is helping law enforcement, so Libs need to take this to the Idiot Brigade, and decry use of social media to insure that these dumbasses keep getting caught.

They didn't think it was a crime.

Or if it was a crime, in the days to follow it would be considered an act of revolutionary patriotism and the participants would all be heroes.


And in the days to follow it would be considered a further act of revolutionary patriotism to heroically murder all the Democrats and POCs and LGBTQs who they could get their hands on.

We were about half an hour from the GOP going Khmer Rouge. There would be no other option for them, too much of America would not have quietly watched the election be cancelled. The GOP wouldn't directly fight those protests, but if you send enough armed gangs of thugs around the cities murdering "enemies" then everybody starts to stay home to protect their families. Then they win.
 
shortymac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many of these assholes thought they could play thug and get away with it while their face was being displayed on TV and internet.

I don't know how better to perfectly encapsulate white privilege.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [i1.wp.com image 270x335] [View Full Size image _x_]


That video is amazing! How do those women make copies of themselves like that?!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This is the only bum-bum bumblebee I need...

[Fark user image image 850x1214]


First Transformer I've ever seen with toes
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Marcus Aurelius: I'm afraid to ask what you get on a site named bumble.

Women choose you


Worked just fine for me on a site called Match.

That's how I met mrs bughunter.

Really, all I had to do was be humble, honest, use a current photo, and spellcheck my profile and I got so many dates I was on the verge of regretting it.

/oh, and not sound like a hookup junkie
//that part helped
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: LewDux: [i1.wp.com image 270x335] [View Full Size image _x_]

That video is amazing! How do those women make copies of themselves like that?!


#acting
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks Obumble
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm afraid to ask what you get on a site named bumble.


I thought "Bumble match" was some weird sport I'd never heard of.
 
inner ted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Number 216: Another domestic terrorist arrested.

Good!


Would've been a whole lot easier to arrest all these assholes back in 1/6 instead of "o! Insurrectionists are dumb and try to date"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: drjekel_mrhyde: Marcus Aurelius: I'm afraid to ask what you get on a site named bumble.

Women choose you

Worked just fine for me on a site called Match.

That's how I met mrs bughunter.

Really, all I had to do was be humble, honest, use a current photo, and spellcheck my profile and I got so many dates I was on the verge of regretting it.

/oh, and not sound like a hookup junkie
//that part helped


Stewart Lee - Jazz Folk Sex
Youtube JJJCL2GYf2k
 
noitsnot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: kpaxoid: hubiestubert: If you're gonna crime, leave the damn phone at home! Though, to be fair, their entirely unprofessional attitude is helping law enforcement, so Libs need to take this to the Idiot Brigade, and decry use of social media to insure that these dumbasses keep getting caught.

They didn't think it was a crime.

Or if it was a crime, in the days to follow it would be considered an act of revolutionary patriotism and the participants would all be heroes.

And in the days to follow it would be considered a further act of revolutionary patriotism to heroically murder all the Democrats and POCs and LGBTQs who they could get their hands on.

We were about half an hour from the GOP going Khmer Rouge. There would be no other option for them, too much of America would not have quietly watched the election be cancelled. The GOP wouldn't directly fight those protests, but if you send enough armed gangs of thugs around the cities murdering "enemies" then everybody starts to stay home to protect their families. Then they win.


Modern society doesn't have people who can act in a concerted and purposeful way anymore.  It only has people who can:

1) Have freakouts
2) Video said freakouts
3) Complain that nobody is doing everything for them

So really the danger is pretty low.  We only have posers and cosplayers.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I sang the headline to the tune of the Narwhal song.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Marcus Aurelius: I'm afraid to ask what you get on a site named bumble.

Women choose you


What do you mean women choose you??
Like, you don't match?? The women choose you and it's a done deal, regardless of how ugly homely they might be?? And they can make you do whatever they want?!!

*sigh*

Go on...
 
neeNHA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: LewDux: [i1.wp.com image 270x335] [View Full Size image _x_]

That video is amazing! How do those women make copies of themselves like that?!


With a big machine?

Red Velvet - Dumb Dumb (MV) + [English subs/Romanization/Hangul]
Youtube oIyCcR0UnJs


90% of these geniuses thought they were installing a friendly administration that wouldn't prosecute or Daddy would pardon them if they failed.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What do you mean women choose you??


I have found that that generally works out for the best, in general...

It may lead to some dry spells, but the outcomes are, ahem, more fulfilling.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark: ZOMG these guys also took over the country! We all screwed!

Also fark: LOL, these guy be idiots. They totes almost took over the country.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: kpaxoid: hubiestubert: If you're gonna crime, leave the damn phone at home! Though, to be fair, their entirely unprofessional attitude is helping law enforcement, so Libs need to take this to the Idiot Brigade, and decry use of social media to insure that these dumbasses keep getting caught.

They didn't think it was a crime.

Or if it was a crime, in the days to follow it would be considered an act of revolutionary patriotism and the participants would all be heroes.

And in the days to follow it would be considered a further act of revolutionary patriotism to heroically murder all the Democrats and POCs and LGBTQs who they could get their hands on.

We were about half an hour from the GOP going Khmer Rouge. There would be no other option for them, too much of America would not have quietly watched the election be cancelled. The GOP wouldn't directly fight those protests, but if you send enough armed gangs of thugs around the cities murdering "enemies" then everybody starts to stay home to protect their families. Then they win.


Take your meds please.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: thealgorerhythm: kpaxoid: hubiestubert: If you're gonna crime, leave the damn phone at home! Though, to be fair, their entirely unprofessional attitude is helping law enforcement, so Libs need to take this to the Idiot Brigade, and decry use of social media to insure that these dumbasses keep getting caught.

They didn't think it was a crime.

Or if it was a crime, in the days to follow it would be considered an act of revolutionary patriotism and the participants would all be heroes.

And in the days to follow it would be considered a further act of revolutionary patriotism to heroically murder all the Democrats and POCs and LGBTQs who they could get their hands on.

We were about half an hour from the GOP going Khmer Rouge. There would be no other option for them, too much of America would not have quietly watched the election be cancelled. The GOP wouldn't directly fight those protests, but if you send enough armed gangs of thugs around the cities murdering "enemies" then everybody starts to stay home to protect their families. Then they win.

Take your meds please.


problem is, he's not wrong.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Fark: ZOMG these guys also took over the country! We all screwed!

Also fark: LOL, these guy be idiots. They totes almost took over the country.


Right, becaue every orc in Orthanc is just as much of a threat as Saruman.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Take your meds please.


Truly, the "rest of America" did nothing for decades. There is not reason to think even the BLM mobilized protesters would have gone to the Capitol buildings in each state and removed all the insurrectionists, if the 1/6 attack had succeeded. Heck, it did happen, and yet not one American has removed the insurrectionists now.
 
MadMonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was he a hugger or a kisser?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kit Fister: bobbyjoebobby: thealgorerhythm: kpaxoid: hubiestubert: If you're gonna crime, leave the damn phone at home! Though, to be fair, their entirely unprofessional attitude is helping law enforcement, so Libs need to take this to the Idiot Brigade, and decry use of social media to insure that these dumbasses keep getting caught.

They didn't think it was a crime.

Or if it was a crime, in the days to follow it would be considered an act of revolutionary patriotism and the participants would all be heroes.

And in the days to follow it would be considered a further act of revolutionary patriotism to heroically murder all the Democrats and POCs and LGBTQs who they could get their hands on.

We were about half an hour from the GOP going Khmer Rouge. There would be no other option for them, too much of America would not have quietly watched the election be cancelled. The GOP wouldn't directly fight those protests, but if you send enough armed gangs of thugs around the cities murdering "enemies" then everybody starts to stay home to protect their families. Then they win.

Take your meds please.

problem is, he's not wrong.


The problem with this reasoning is that Americans tend to kill things that frighten them. If the cops don't put a stop to it, you'd end up with gang warfare as those "enemies" put together their own groups and hunt the first groups. Then the right wingers would use that as motivation to put together more groups to hunt the second groups, which would cause ...Something like what happened in the Irish Troubles, but with more gangs and guns because this is America.

/this isn't rocket science.
 
