Kamp Krusty should not be a how-to on running a camp
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Camp Granada Song) with Lyrics Sing-Along, Allan Sherman, 1963, updated
Youtube 4yFTOvO0utY
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carlson told The Daily Beast in an email that families from its first session "mostly received a pro-rata refund" for the debacle this year, although some received full refunds.

I'm guessing the level of refund was based on the condition of the child upon returning home. If your kid got a wooden block to the head, congrats! You got a free week!
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Kamp Krusty Song (Video)
Youtube qCZZKCBxNwk
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mmm... imitation gruel.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Carlson told The Daily Beast in an email that families from its first session "mostly received a pro-rata refund" for the debacle this year, although some received full refunds.

I'm guessing the level of refund was based on the condition of the child upon returning home. If your kid got a wooden block to the head, congrats! You got a free week!


It was in the next paragraph:

"All families who had registered for the camp's upcoming sessions will be receiving full refunds, Carlson said."

So if they think they'll get money out of you in the future, they tried to ensure you didn't have a grudge against them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They definitely weren't ready for the Summer. They weren't ready for the sunshine.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, when you hire Eric Cartman to be the director of the camp, what do you expect?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The kids seem to be having fun there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: They definitely weren't ready for the Summer. They weren't ready for the sunshine.


Luckily it just doesn't matter.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lukiegames.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mr. Black
Youtube Ub7MkK-a0hU
 
deadsanta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They decided to open last minute, in terms of hiring, and then got shafted by the labor market.  Getting ghosted by staffers and your nurse though is extra farked up, can't blame them for that part.  I'm guessing their kitchen troubles are down to the lack of illegals/guest workers to hire nationwide, thanks to Trump.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mantour: [YouTube video: Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Camp Granada Song) with Lyrics Sing-Along, Allan Sherman, 1963, updated]


That song might be one of the single most annoying things in existence

They should use it to torture people at Gitmo
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Camp Runamuck.
 
12349876
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4yFTOvO0​utY?start=16]


K9 Advantix Commercial Hello Mother Hello Father
Youtube alk26XzDYF4
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mantour: [YouTube video: Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh (Camp Granada Song) with Lyrics Sing-Along, Allan Sherman, 1963, updated]


camp granada
Youtube 77aZHincFCQ
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4yFTOvO0​utY?start=16]


Done in one
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Poor little Blue Bloods.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image 425x566]


I wonder how much in back taxes does Christopher Lloyd owe the IRS?
 
