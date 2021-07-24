 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   When love really brought everything crashing down   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
15
    More: Strange, 2006 albums, Camera, Thought, Glass, 2006 singles, owners of a Montreal barbershop, Dave Lechasseur, Mike Rose  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 1:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They sure did have a smashing good time!
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Canadian niceness for you. I expected the barber was looking for the couple to seek restitution, appeal to their sense of niceness that he'd get it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Vancouver still rules

Fark user imageView Full Size



Montreal still drools
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"If they want bloodletting I can do it safely and properly." - Barber
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The framed glass and blood with the words Love Hurts is perfect.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jimjays: That's Canadian niceness for you. I expected the barber was looking for the couple to seek restitution, appeal to their sense of niceness that he'd get it.


And under the public niceness, if you're a real asshole things get different for you.  But in this case, yeah not like they were trying to wreck shiat up, nobody's got a brain when they've got someone they're into all over them
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: The framed glass and blood with the words Love Hurts is perfect.


Love is a pane in the ass.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She shattered the sugar wall.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's so romantic. It's just like that scene in Ghost.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've seen people try to smash those doors with different things and have less success
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Love. Love will tear us apart again.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The owners of a Montreal barbershop that had its glass door broken by a couple in the throes of passion want to find the pair to make sure they weren't injured and to offer to treat them to a night in a hotel.

Uh huh. Suuuuuure. And the cops just want me to come in because I won a contest.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gas, glass, or ass, nobody rides for free.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That broke way to easily for a commercial glass door.  I wonder if it had already been repaired with a pane of glass from a nearby hardware store.  Most storefront doors and windows are at least tempered glass, if not laminated.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.