(KING 5 News)   And here you were getting all concerned about dying from dysentery   (king5.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But freedoms! What about my freedoms to die needlessly and possibly kill grandma and lil' Bobbysue in the process??? Why do bad things always happen to ME!
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have to worry about that. I gave an Indian guide three sets of clothing to show me how to avoid coronavirus.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
delta variant poses a great risk for unvaccinated people.

Too bad there's no way to avoid that. No way at all.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i got my second shot today. if you are too dumb to do this, well, bye
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
fark this place, I lost the war.
I hate you all, your mom's a whore.
Where's my dog?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It feels like the Time Machine was right. We'll have Morlocks and Eloi; only the people underground will be the good guys, rising to the surface to tranq dart an Eloi to bring them beneath...to vaccinate them, give them clean water and healthy food so they don't die from being dumbasses.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oblig:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any old schmuck can die from dysentery. It takes courage to kill your whole party trying to ford a river.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: delta variant poses a great risk for unvaccinated people.

Too bad there's no way to avoid that. No way at all.


There are multiple ways to avoid this. Too bad each way is literally more worse than Hitler times 9/11 to the power of Kamala*

*Statement not applicable to those with more than two brain cells.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are over 200 common cold viruses so the jig might be up even for the ones vaccinated.

Once we are all gone the space aliens will get the climate right again and start over.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: There are over 200 common cold viruses so the jig might be up even for the ones vaccinated.

Once we are all gone the space aliens will get the climate right again and start over.


Pfizers vacc is only 40% effective against delta
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I stopped in at the 7-11 for beer this week and out of about 10 customers only two were masked. I think things have tilted towards being viewed as overly-dramatic for wearing a mask and that's a really bad thing.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Farkin' Red states...
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This headline doesn't make sense...

The concern was dying of dysentery on the way to Oregon, on the trail, not once you got there.

/Damned broken axle
//Have all the meat I can carry though
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Linux_Yes: Linux_Yes: There are over 200 common cold viruses so the jig might be up even for the ones vaccinated.

Once we are all gone the space aliens will get the climate right again and start over.

Pfizers vacc is only 40% effective against delta


Yep, we're all doomed, no reason to even try. 40% is just the same as zero, worse even.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't put a gold watch up your ass.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

