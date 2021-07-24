 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Not really sure what a "heat dome" is, but it certainly doesn't sound like something fun   (theguardian.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just call it "every summer, like clockwork."
 
Brainsick
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We had one of those here (SW BC) a few weeks ago. Temperatures hit 42 C (not sure what the equivalent caveman units are). As a frame of reference, 32 C is considered "unbearably hot" here.

You don't want a "heat dome". It's very, very bad.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just Earth's way of dealing with pest.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: We had one of those here (SW BC) a few weeks ago. Temperatures hit 42 C (not sure what the equivalent caveman units are). As a frame of reference, 32 C is considered "unbearably hot" here.

You don't want a "heat dome". It's very, very bad.


In "Landed men on the farking moon" units, it's 107.  You're welcome.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shameless stolen from another climate change thread.
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's an annual enormous ridge of high pressure that settles over the lower Great Plains of the US in the late Summer months, but that's not important right now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A heat dome is a localized high pressure temperature inversion that can last for days, and thanks to global warming, weeks. Guess who reads too much on the Weather websites?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Shameless stolen from another climate change thread.
[scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x521]


Illustration of the old maxim that Americans will eventually do the right thing, having exhausted all options.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Being part WASP and all Canadian, I would seriously consider a vacation in Iceland, Scotland or Wales. I might go as far as Finland.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Two centers of pressure enter, once center of pressure leaves...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Brainsick: [mediaproxy.salon.com image 850x564]


Almost as cool as the Coyoté eating the Roadrunner or Sylvester finally making a canapé out of that really annoying little yellow bastid.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
looseneck goosestrife  ... sorry .... gooseneck loosestrife
euonymus
honeysuckle
Virginia creeper
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I sure as Fark know heat domes. I don't have a car. I walk or wait for public transit for long journeys. Holy farking hell the blacktop is horrible in Sacramento. So much asphalt. So. Much. Every road, parking lot and half the buildings are covered in heat-absorbing asphalt.

I know why too. The energy companies wanted more money so they paid the housing industry major bucks. Let's put petroleum  on everything and bask in our money.

/ I farking despise rich white people.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Supposedly gonna be in the 90's here all week. Kinda miserable but I'll take it over that stupid polar vortex any day though.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I only have one thing to post for this...


Buster Poindexter - Hot Hot Hot
Youtube EhZba-P7R18


Hot hot hot!
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Supposedly gonna be in the 90's here all week. Kinda miserable but I'll take it over that stupid polar vortex any day though.


That's the point, genius.  The polar vortex is ALSO GOING TO HAPPEN! We have utterly screwed the jetstream, so our seasons are just going to be like this from now on!
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: WhippingBoi: We had one of those here (SW BC) a few weeks ago. Temperatures hit 42 C (not sure what the equivalent caveman units are). As a frame of reference, 32 C is considered "unbearably hot" here.

You don't want a "heat dome". It's very, very bad.

In "Landed men on the farking moon" units, it's 107.  You're welcome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NEDM: abhorrent1: Supposedly gonna be in the 90's here all week. Kinda miserable but I'll take it over that stupid polar vortex any day though.

That's the point, genius.  The polar vortex is ALSO GOING TO HAPPEN! We have utterly screwed the jetstream, so our seasons are just going to be like this from now on!


Relax, genius. I'm not arguing about climate change. I know the extremes are basically here to stay.
I'm simply saying that given the choice, I'll prefer the extreme heat over extreme cold.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is from June 16th:

"No easy way to say this, so we'll just cut straight to the chase: it's going to be *very* hot for a long time," tweeted the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City

in the lead-up to this historic heat wave.This heat wave and the exceptional drought in the Southwest are part of a damaging feedback loop enhanced by climate change, experts say. The hotter it gets, the drier it gets; the drier it gets, the hotter it gets.

It has been 95 + here every day since and there doesn't seem to be any relief on the horizon.

I don't want to hear that, "well, that's just summer" bullshiat. I have lived hear for 16 years and we have never had a 2 month long "heat dome" situation.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I prefer to call it a Heat Snuggie™.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the "plus" side...women tend to wear less clothing when it's hot.  I don't see a lot of cut-off shorts and bikini tops in January.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's my fault really. I moved north for cooler temps and forgot that I'm actually in hell and this a hell loop and everything everywhere I go will forever be on fire.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
GQP says...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I sure as Fark know heat domes. I don't have a car. I walk or wait for public transit for long journeys. Holy farking hell the blacktop is horrible in Sacramento. So much asphalt. So. Much. Every road, parking lot and half the buildings are covered in heat-absorbing asphalt.

I know why too. The energy companies wanted more money so they paid the housing industry major bucks. Let's put petroleum  on everything and bask in our money.

/ I farking despise rich white people.


I believe that's called a 'heat island' where urban construction traps heat due to materials, colors, and wind-blocking buildings.

A heat dome is an atmospheric phenomenon where air pressure differentials hold a pocket of hot air in place.

Similar effects, but different causes.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: WhippingBoi: We had one of those here (SW BC) a few weeks ago. Temperatures hit 42 C (not sure what the equivalent caveman units are). As a frame of reference, 32 C is considered "unbearably hot" here.

You don't want a "heat dome". It's very, very bad.

In "Landed men on the farking moon" units, it's 107.  You're welcome.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: WhippingBoi: We had one of those here (SW BC) a few weeks ago. Temperatures hit 42 C (not sure what the equivalent caveman units are). As a frame of reference, 32 C is considered "unbearably hot" here.

You don't want a "heat dome". It's very, very bad.

In "Landed men on the farking moon" units, it's 107.  You're welcome.


Fun fact: The LEM computed everything in metric and then converted it into Imperial units so the astronauts could read it.  America's spacecraft were fluent in metric and needed to spoon-feed Imperial drivel for the gallant rocketmen.
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
America is Mystery Babylon.

Revelation 17:10 told us when all this stuff would begin.

10There are also seven kings. Five have fallen, (Carter, Bush, Clinton, Obama, Trump) one is (Pence after Trump lost the election because he handed power over to Biden), and the other has not yet come. And when he (Biden) comes, he must continue a short time.

Don't you guys think that it's very peculiar that "Sleepy Joe" from the debates is nowhere to be found? Biden looks like the reincarnation of Kennedy. He looks like the hero saving America. So sharp and energetic. He got covid under control (not really), got everyone back to work and is now going to fix the infrastructure.

Imagine how pissed off people are going to be when a Trumper shoots him deflating the dream of a revived America?

Civil War. Then ten countries gang up and finish America. It's all in Revelation 17 & 18.

Revelation 17:4 And I heard another voice from heaven saying, "Come out of her, my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues. 5For her sins have reached to heaven, and God has remembered her iniquities. 6Render to her just as she rendered to you, and repay her double according to her works; in the cup which she has mixed, mix double for her. 7In the measure that she glorified herself and lived [e]luxuriously, in the same measure give her torment and sorrow; for she says in her heart, 'I sit as queen, and am no widow, and will not see sorrow.' 8Therefore her plagues will come in one day-death and mourning and famine. And she will be utterly burned with fire, for strong is the Lord God who judges her.
 
rummonkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NEDM: abhorrent1: Supposedly gonna be in the 90's here all week. Kinda miserable but I'll take it over that stupid polar vortex any day though.

That's the point, genius.  The polar vortex is ALSO GOING TO HAPPEN! We have utterly screwed the jetstream, so our seasons are just going to be like this from now on!


The jet stream pretty much doesn't even exist anymore as a reliable factor in whether generation in the northern hemisphere. We broke it and the damage is still developing.

In many ways it's already too late and we broke it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.