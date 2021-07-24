 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Things you expect Americans to smuggle: firearms. Things you do NOT expect Americans to smuggle: walrus skulls   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never expect a walrus skull?

What are the 15 prohibited magazines?!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Americans will smuggle anything that gets them a profit. Guns, fireworks, cigarettes, unpasteurized milk, Furbys, walrus skulls, recyclable bottles and cans. We are an enterprising people.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can have my walrus skull when you pry it from my cold harpoon.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Turkey talon"?
 
EL EM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That pictured walrus skull is probably worth an astonishing amount: scrimshaw, by the looks of it.

Scrimshaw. Gezundheit.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I find it amazing that even the walrus' skull looks like Wilford Brinkley.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Brimley, damnit!!! It's Brimley!
 
