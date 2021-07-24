 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Beware of creeps hanging out in your garden   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Campanula rapunculoides, Campanula, Flower, creeping bellflower plant, Plant, Garden, Horticulturalist John Ostrowdun, Gardening  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 10:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What about the beeps and sweeps?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Spaceballs (3/11) Movie CLIP - The Radar Is Jammed (1987) HD
Youtube rGvblGCD7qM
What about the bleeps and the sweeps?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: What about the beeps and sweeps?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x478]


Damn you, that's what I get for actually watching the video before posting it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen those creepers. They're kind of pretty. Who wants to get rid of them? The more the better your garden grows. Also, you'll piss the Hell out of other gardeners and home owners. The best plant since purple loosestrife.

Isn't that a great name?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Speaking of nasty creepers, my first thought was for the Pottsylvanian Creeper.

Pop culture. Culture in the modern sense, not the hortological sense of agri-culture.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fastest way to kill it. Try growing it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: What about the beeps and sweeps?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x478]


Don't black men look great in uniforms? Even goof ball and stupid uniforms. Some people can wear anything.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

SOON....
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I've seen those creepers. They're kind of pretty. Who wants to get rid of them? The more the better your garden grows. Also, you'll piss the Hell out of other gardeners and home owners. The best plant since purple loosestrife.

Isn't that a great name?


Nailed it.

I actually bought a similar variety of Bell-flower this year, it looks great & hasn't taken over anything yet.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I've seen those creepers. They're kind of pretty. Who wants to get rid of them?


When you can't get anything else to grow, these flowers are a blessing. Otherwise...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great. I misread the headline and now I'm craving crepes.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Joe Pasquale in the garden
Youtube 0dYLOPETzVY
https://youtu.be/0YE9Kthyaco
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
chris mars-popular creeps
Youtube PGa1FF_2Gsw
 
Monocultured
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First semen trees and now Pokemon plants. Where does it all end...
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.