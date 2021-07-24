 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Cape Cod is now considered the shark capital of the world. Massachusetts Farkers wicked scared, still unable to drive   (the-sun.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Great white shark, Jaws, Shark, number of shark attacks, Tiger shark, Lamniformes, shark capital of the world, water sports lovers  
•       •       •

189 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 8:14 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahem.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Ahem.


Fark user imageView Full Size

...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you Sun

This is good
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only looks like we can't drive because we're avoiding the stupid shiat oblivious farking Rhody drivers do.

\seriously, I feel like they have to take a class in ignoring everything else around them when they get their driver's license
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No, we drive fine, it's the out-of-staters that don't know what they're doing. Like the plague of rich New Yorkers that drive to the Cape every summer.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ignore the bloodbath warning signs!
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cape Shark then?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: No, we drive fine, it's the out-of-staters that don't know what they're doing. Like the plague of rich New Yorkers that drive to the Cape every summer.


But why do Massachusetts folks refuse to use their turn signals? Stay out of Maine until you all figure that shiat out please.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: No, we drive fine, it's the out-of-staters that don't know what they're doing. Like the plague of rich New Yorkers that drive to the Cape every summer.


This is true.

Because traffic is so dense, the Mass driver will let you pull in so you can change your lane or make your turn. The foreign drivers will not yield, they dont know to let you in.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cape Cod is now considered the shark capital of the world.

Apparently sharks are attracted to cod.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clash City Farker: Jake Havechek: No, we drive fine, it's the out-of-staters that don't know what they're doing. Like the plague of rich New Yorkers that drive to the Cape every summer.

This is true.

Because traffic is so dense, the Mass driver will let you pull in so you can change your lane or make your turn. The foreign drivers will not yield, they dont know to let you in.


The ease of merging is proportional to the ratio of body damage on the merging vehicle to that on the vehicle in the lane being merged into.
 
adamatari
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jesus, in the entire world in 9 years, 800 people have been attacked by sharks? With billions of people swimming, fishing, many of them in the ocean daily for work? With numbers like that we'll just have to nuke the sharks. Only way to be safe.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NuclearPenguins: But why do Massachusetts folks refuse to use their turn signals? Stay out of Maine until you all figure that shiat out please.


We don't wanna use up our blinka fluid onna way to the shawk capitawl.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.