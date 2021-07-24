 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   If you really don't want certain people at your wedding, there are easier ways than putting a hit out on them   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Family, normal person, sound mind, TikTok user, Madison Beenau, social media, aunt's mother, original video  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 9:50 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But not as fun
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With some people, that's the only way.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Saves you from hurting their feelings.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well that's just fabricated cluck bait. I want my 30 seconds back.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Well that's just fabricated cluck bait. I want my 30 seconds back.


Damn auto correct
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Well that's just fabricated cluck bait. I want my 30 seconds back.


It's clearly tagged Mirror, no refunds
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.