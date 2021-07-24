 Skip to content
 
(Some Fogell)   It's passable. They're either gonna think "Here's another kid with a fake ID," or "Here's McLovin, a 25 year-old Michigan organ donor"   (trevorklee.com) divider line
24
    More: Cool, Identity document, Laser, Card stock, The Look, fake IDs, Holography, The Card, end of the card  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can iron sheen and wet sand edges, but no fake id maker is going to duplicate a state or fedetal seal and risk additional felony charges. You look to see if they are that stupid. If it has a state or federal seal, and it us fake... Well, someone is in deep doo doo. Those are best left to the "state department"
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen anything that does raised lettering, but all the rest of the required equipment to do this properly is only a few thousand dollars now.  There are companies producing their own internal IDs with these systems, it's standard commercial equipment.

If your fake ID maker can't afford that, they're one step up from using a sharpie on a bit of cardboard.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day I made a fake letter from the state saying my drivers license was suspended for drunk driving and listed a birthdate for a 22 year old and a name to match a fake community college ID.

I doubt that would work now but in the late 80s it did.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought a stainless steel Ruger Mini-14 along with a 30 shot magazine a 1000 rounds of reloaded .223 and 200 rounds of 5.57 (referring to the amount of powder) among other things, in an Enfield CT. gun store with a fake ID. Went next door to the liquor store and tried to buy two quarts of Budweiser. The got a dog out and called the police on me for the fake ID.

//paid $100 fine and was told I didn't have to show up for court
//took the Mini-14 along with 1400 rounds and all the stuff I bought 2400 miles from CT to St. Thomas in the USVI
//think I can say I brought enough explosives aboard a commercial jet liner to blow it up, with 1400 rounds?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care. I only carry an ID so someone can identify my corpse someday.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doorman: "what's your DL number?"
Patron: "blah, blah, blah"
Doorman: "get out of here. People of age don't memorize their DL number"
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in college, the students of Chinese heritage would just borrow an id from similar students slightly older than them.

I don't recall it ever *not* working.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I simply borrowed my older brother's birth certificate and got an actual ID with his name and my picture.

Not a DL, just an ID.

Used until I turned 21.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My birth year is 1973. I took a pencil and shaded in the 3 to look like a zero. Worked pretty well at the campus bars back in 1991 & 1992.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've never had a fake ID but I've had many an idiot, who probably read some articles like this, give me the third degree for my real one.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cool. Didn't realize the Texas IDs were laser punched.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I haven't seen anything that does raised lettering, but all the rest of the required equipment to do this properly is only a few thousand dollars now.  There are companies producing their own internal IDs with these systems, it's standard commercial equipment.

If your fake ID maker can't afford that, they're one step up from using a sharpie on a bit of cardboard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: My birth year is 1973. I took a pencil and shaded in the 3 to look like a zero. Worked pretty well at the campus bars back in 1991 & 1992.


Here in Illinois, the license or state ID had a big red banner above your picture that said "UNDER 21"
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Doorman: "what's your DL number?"
Patron: "blah, blah, blah"
Doorman: "get out of here. People of age don't memorize their DL number"


In Delaware your DL was six digits, and there was no requirement to have the license in your possession while driving.  Lots of people memorized the number in case they got pulled over and had forgotten their license that day.

I don't know how it is now, but in the '80s and '90s, Delaware driver licenses looked fake even by the considerably laxer standards of the day.  They were made on those Polaroid ID machines that were popular at the time for workplace and school photo IDs.  They tended to delaminate if you got them wet, especially if you went swimming in salt water with the license in your pocket.

One of the reasons that licenses  need to be this elaborate, and people put so much effort into creating fakes, is the 21 drinking age, the highest of any country that's not majority-Muslim.  Lower the age back down to 18 or 19 already, where most other Western countries put it, and be done with it.  Especially since cheap Ubers are a thing already, and self-driving cars are just over the horizon.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Doorman: "what's your DL number?"
Patron: "blah, blah, blah"
Doorman: "get out of here. People of age don't memorize their DL number"


Untrue. Back in the day I knew my State ID # because my bank required it on the withdrawal slip. Writing it out once a week engraves it in your brain.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The pictures in the article are laughably terrible.  You can't see anything he's trying to describe, they are just a bunch of blurry blobs.  Learn to focus your phone.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a classic evolutionary arms race between the "Fakers" and the "Takers".

Also the Finers and the Taxers.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
geekbikerskum:One of the reasons that licenses  need to be this elaborate, and people put so much effort into creating fakes, is the 21 drinking age, the highest of any country that's not majority-Muslim.  Lower the age back down to 18 or 19 already, where most other Western countries put it, and be done with it.  Especially since cheap Ubers are a thing already, and self-driving cars are just over the horizon.

drinking is bad for the unformed brain- no one should drink before age 26.  studies show.
just give them weed.
 
wxboy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: IamTomJoad: Doorman: "what's your DL number?"
Patron: "blah, blah, blah"
Doorman: "get out of here. People of age don't memorize their DL number"

Untrue. Back in the day I knew my State ID # because my bank required it on the withdrawal slip. Writing it out once a week engraves it in your brain.


This.  I've had to use my DL# often enough that I memorized it. Conveniently, when I moved to a new state, they used the same system to assign the number as my previous state, so the DL# stayed the same.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In my 20s I was once denied entry to a club in Boston because the bouncer thought it was a fake ID. It wasn't.

I never went back to that place again. Bouncer was fired. The place ended up folding.

/don't fark with me
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're a cute girl, so go right in.  Here's your expired Costco card back.

Not so fast, Mr. Pencilneck.  This ID is clearly fake.  Hit the bricks.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

geekbikerskum: IamTomJoad: Doorman: "what's your DL number?"
Patron: "blah, blah, blah"
Doorman: "get out of here. People of age don't memorize their DL number"

In Delaware your DL was six digits, and there was no requirement to have the license in your possession while driving.  Lots of people memorized the number in case they got pulled over and had forgotten their license that day.

I don't know how it is now, but in the '80s and '90s, Delaware driver licenses looked fake even by the considerably laxer standards of the day.  They were made on those Polaroid ID machines that were popular at the time for workplace and school photo IDs.  They tended to delaminate if you got them wet, especially if you went swimming in salt water with the license in your pocket.

One of the reasons that licenses  need to be this elaborate, and people put so much effort into creating fakes, is the 21 drinking age, the highest of any country that's not majority-Muslim.  Lower the age back down to 18 or 19 already, where most other Western countries put it, and be done with it.  Especially since cheap Ubers are a thing already, and self-driving cars are just over the horizon.


I've gone out so many times with friends who forgot their IDs. Is it really that common to not put your ID in your wallet? I never think about whether I have my ID because I never leave the house without my wallet. I just have no perspective on what that life is like.
 
