(Santa Fe New Mexican)   In New Mexico it's illegal for a convicted felon to own a gun or be a security guard. Whoops   (santafenewmexican.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy Duran sounds like a wild boy with a view to kill
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: This guy Duran sounds like a wild boy with a view to kill


Duran should have said "no mas" to guns.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Typical Fark.  Liberal submitter won't Back the Blue.  Disgusting.
 
smokewon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: Typical Fark.  Liberal submitter won't Back the Blue.  Disgusting.


Who the fark let you on the computer?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: Typical Fark.  Liberal submitter won't Back the Blue.  Disgusting.


Well, his name was Jesus, so subby must also have some lingering butt-hurt about all that time as an altar boy.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What part of "shall not infringe" did they not understand?
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: Typical Fark.  Liberal submitter won't Back the Blue.  Disgusting.


jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark, I am disappoint
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: Typical Fark.  Liberal submitter won't Back the Blue.  Disgusting.


Very typical of Fark liberals.  At least, unlike conservatives, liberals haven't actually defunded the police & find it okay to rip off their helmets and start beating the cops with a fire extinguisher.  Maybe some day, one day, we'll find it in our hearts to join you in bashing in cops' skulls with bludgeoning objects.
 
jimjays
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I infer they were taking pictures of their own cars. Is this place also a car lot or a place that gearheads hang out? Why would the security guard care that they were taking pictures of cars?

(Once hung out at an auto parts store lot where the gearheads would hang out at night showing off their cars, sometimes place wagers and go race them on a nearby strip. They were always proud to have people take pictures, just not of their motors.)
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yupperz, things have changed so much nowadays to where you can't even take a picture of yourown personal property....!!!!!

Now if the so called Security guard was being filmed (aka as a Karen) he still didn't have any call on pulling his weapon period....!!!
IMHO......
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Crocoduck: Typical Fark.  Liberal submitter won't Back the Blue.  Disgusting.

Very typical of Fark liberals.  At least, unlike conservatives, liberals haven't actually defunded the police & find it okay to rip off their helmets and start beating the cops with a fire extinguisher.  Maybe some day, one day, we'll find it in our hearts to join you in bashing in cops' skulls with bludgeoning objects.


Omg that bait is actually working, lol
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I was acting in self defense! It was a car shooting!"

"You mean a drive-by? They drove past and shot at you?"

"No, they were shooting pictures of their cars. And people posting photos of their cars and their pets and their breakfasts on social media... it's the death of civilization and we've got to fight back! I read that on social media!"

"You should check the social media update I just posted. I'm no longer your lawyer."
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe ...  just maybe ... the camera flashes caused the guard to have flashbacks to his time in 'Nam
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jamspoon: Maybe ...  just maybe ... the camera flashes caused the guard to have flashbacks to his time in 'Nam


LOL Thank you. Something along those lines might make sense.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hella job on that background check Allsup's!
 
Rob4127
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Albuquerque, this type of stuff doesn't even make the news.
 
Percise1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus!

aungen: Omg that bait is actually working, lol


Jesus x 2!
 
