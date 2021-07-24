 Skip to content
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/goto/11619530/ww​w​.fark.com/quiz/1097
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all throughout the pandemic, I've been putting off going to the eye doctor for more contacts, and recently been telling myself I'd go soon but forgetting to make the appointment. Then I had to drill a hole through a concrete wall in a crawlspace, and even with safety glasses on, my eyes got wrecked from the concrete dust. So I'm back to glasses, and I now remember just how much I hate them. I feel like The Michael Keaton Batman, who had the suit with the immobile neck so he had to do full body turns to see something beside him. I can't side-eye anyone who makes weird comments, either, as a.) I can't see them, and b.) they can't see my eyes, either.

The worst part is how weird and distorted everything seems. I was counting change at the gas station tonight and I honestly couldn't tell the difference between a quarter and a nickel, because they both seemed way too small. Which also explains why I'm afraid to take a shower.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've ever had to switch back to glasses after being used to glasses, and how you coped.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll her get in me very next vehicle.......
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, scored 50% on hard and 50% on easy.  Aren't there brick and mortar stores that sell drill bits locally?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am so consistently bad at these quizzes, 4/14. The alternative answers really throw me off and got me second guessing. Some day I'll get it right
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Wow, scored 50% on hard and 50% on easy.  Aren't there brick and mortar stores that sell drill bits locally?


I couldn't find a 12" 7/8 masonry bit anywhere within an hour of my place. Everyone said they'd have to order it, so I was like, well hell, I can do that.

I wound up ordering another one from Amazon and got the hole drilled out, and the first bit is still wandering around Memphis somewhere. But at least my Dad has A/C now.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

berylman: I am so consistently bad at these quizzes, 4/14. The alternative answers really throw me off and got me second guessing. Some day I'll get it right


I try my best to come up with feasible wrong answers, and give another clue that some people might know even if they didn't see the original article.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The important thing here is that I was on the high score list.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: berylman: I am so consistently bad at these quizzes, 4/14. The alternative answers really throw me off and got me second guessing. Some day I'll get it right

I try my best to come up with feasible wrong answers, and give another clue that some people might know even if they didn't see the original article.


Isn't it usually eleven questions?
Not as though the extra three helped my score any.. ;-p

Thank you for creating these quizzes ox45tallboy. They're always good fun!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Easy Quiz question on rappers is stumping 70% of quiztakers so far.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This Chinese democracy still owes me a Dr Pepper, damn it!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Redh8t: ox45tallboy: berylman: I am so consistently bad at these quizzes, 4/14. The alternative answers really throw me off and got me second guessing. Some day I'll get it right

I try my best to come up with feasible wrong answers, and give another clue that some people might know even if they didn't see the original article.

Isn't it usually eleven questions?
Not as though the extra three helped my score any.. ;-p

Thank you for creating these quizzes ox45tallboy. They're always good fun!


I actually write 14 questions, and the system is supposed to give 11 of them in a random order. Sometimes I screw up with the parameters, like I apparently did again today.
 
