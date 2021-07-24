 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Seeing that this would help a lot of people, the UN adopts their first resolution on vision   (local21news.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, first resolution, Hana to Yume, Eye, vision, UN  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2021 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's hope we can look in hindsight and say this program was a success.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy married to Wanda?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For a weird second, I thought this kid had a bionic eye.

Look, it's 2:30 and I've had four hours of sleep.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The character's okay, but I don't see why the UN needs to make a resolution about him.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised the US didn't veto the resolution, unless providing universal access to eye care means for people with enough money.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in America a hearing aid is considered a luxury.

Wow America really sucks.
😂
And the rockets bursting in the air and our flag was still standing 🎵🎵🎶🎵
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: I'm surprised the US didn't veto the resolution, unless providing universal access to eye care means for people with enough money.


Actually I believe that's what access means
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The character's okay, but I don't see why the UN needs to make a resolution about him.


Because there's an attempt to make the world better
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't see that coming
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUAS
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: I'm surprised the US didn't veto the resolution, unless providing universal access to eye care means for people with enough money.


universal access

Actually I do believe that universal access is all about reducing migration.
Because that's a real problem there's plenty of people in all parts of the world with money for whatever reasons but that money is worthless because there's an access to certain things.

That's why a lot of Mexican immigrants in a Mexican tourist are simply coming to the United States to purchase in order to have access to things that don't exist in Mexico at all at any price
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Let's hope we can look in hindsight and say this program was a success.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I can almost see it!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1920 x 1080?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mrs. Swimo wore thick glasses since 2nd grade. A while back she got Lasic surgery and she could see fine walking out of the office. It was a miracle to witness; it was the happiest day of my life after our Wedding day. If you need Lasic do it. you'll thank me later and I'll say "you're welcome".
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Mrs. Swimo wore thick glasses since 2nd grade. A while back she got Lasic surgery and she could see fine walking out of the office. It was a miracle to witness; it was the happiest day of my life after our Wedding day. If you need Lasic do it. you'll thank me later and I'll say "you're welcome".


I got it, and while I would still recommend it to those considering, I still have weird blue halos around blue lights.

//incinerated cornea smells just like burning hair
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.