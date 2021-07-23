 Skip to content
 
(13 ABC Toledo)   Oh f*ck there's an alcohol shortage through the end of this year. EVERYONE PANIC   (13abc.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm doing my part in rationing, you're welcome. I haven't had anything to drink for 3 weeks. That is precisely one Rhode Island of alcohol.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone on Fark will be crying into their lack of beer over this depressing news.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BYOBottles
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Malarkey they rather up their prices then  use alternative packaging cuz trust me they could just dump that into milk gallon jugs and be just fine but why do that.


Yeah yeah their production machines aren't set up to fill gallon containers yada yada yada it's always a farking excuse
 
MIRV888
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a shame we don't have domestic production capabilities anymore.  Then we could just make bottles and bottlecaps ourselves.  Like it was in the olden days.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Making mead:

- Add one container of honey into a pot
- Add 4 parts water for each amount of honey
- Boil and mix water and honey
- Prepare a container that can vent gases from fermentation. A spring top jar can work. Boil, disinfect jar.
- Pour water and honey into jar. Let cool to room temp.
- Add a tablespoon of yeast to the jar. Any baking yeast will do. Within a few hours you should see lots of active bumbling.
- Store jar for 2-8+ weeks. The earlier you open it, the sweeter and less fermented it will be, but even by 2 weeks it should be enough to get buzzed on.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LOL last year the vineyards switched to distilling and produced tanker-loads of pure alcohol offered in my local liver-store as "sanitizer"  which the Feds apparently went along with.

I did buy a handle of that mysterious liquid but label unclear so if I go blind sipping it, it's just as well as I've also stockpiled enough Aloe gel and squeeze tubes to alert the FBI.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I'm doing my part in rationing, you're welcome. I haven't had anything to drink for 3 weeks. That is precisely one Rhode Island of alcohol.


good for you PP. I was a screeching drunk for years and I managed to beat it down when I was 38. alcohol is a biatch mistress. give me a puff and a can of coke any time.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Boxed wine drinkers have finally found their day to shine.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ok, but then you have mead.  Ew, made with baking yeast?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been stockpiling. Beer and toilet paper.

I'm ready for the apocalypse.
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There have supply issues all across the board this entire year. Rumpleminz, Corona, Modelo, etc etc. All have been out multiple times in the past 15 months.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's cheaper by the barrel anyway.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Everybody tonic
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Intelligent_Donkey: Rumpleminz


https://www.listerine.com/mouthwash/a​n​tiseptic/listerine-cool-mint-mouthwash​
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Being a former lab guy has it's advantages.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Throw in a little fusel oil, and some peat smoke, amd cut it with some distilled water, and Bob's your uncle. Your drunk uncle.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

-put on your utili-kilt, try to convince your friends that it doesn't suck and eventually start drunkenly rambling about vikings
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ashappyas.comView Full Size
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's okay people, I quit drinking three months ago, I'm guessing they haven't factored into the modelling at this point, it means there's plenty left for everyone else.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Being a former lab guy has it's advantages.

[Fark user image image 685x685]

Throw in a little fusel oil, and some peat smoke, amd cut it with some distilled water, and Bob's your uncle. Your drunk uncle.


I thought it wasn't possible to keep pure ethanol.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As I empty them I reuse them.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well i don't drink, so call me when there's an inevitable chocolate shortage.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Intelligent_Donkey: There have supply issues all across the board this entire year. Rumpleminz, Corona, Modelo, etc etc. All have been out multiple times in the past 15 months.


We wish there was no Corona. That appears to be where this all started according to TFA.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Most stuff is surprisingly easy to make and you can save an absolute mint. EG Chinese Sausage (lap cheong, yun cheong) is roughly $50/KG at the shop. I can make it for $10-30/KG depending on meat specials.

/homebrewer life
//sake, wine, beer, bready products, sausages etc
///raw ingredients are cheap
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's times like these that I'm happy I have my own whiskey collection
 
