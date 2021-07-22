 Skip to content
 
(The Intercept)   The same cops tasked with policing resistance to pipelines anticipate financial benefits from oil companies moving into their areas. How do you say "Conflict of Interest" in cop?   (theintercept.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Y'all goin' to get PAID, Son!"
 
Pextor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You don't.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In cop, that phrase is reduced to one much more compact .

"Overtime".
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Department of Natural Resources
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah: Enbridge has been running ads in the local papers touting the benefits that they bring to the communities because of the taxes they'll be paying.  All the while waging a court battle to get that tax money back--to the extent that several counties were facing bankruptcy.

/They also claim to be helping minority communities--In between sex trafficking, of course
//They don't want to dig up their old pipeline, either...I suspect its because of what they think they'll find.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's more than that. The pigs tasked with protecting pipelines are being paid BY the oil companies. They're mercenary thugs using their badges as cover.

https://m.startribune.com/enbridge-sh​e​lls-out-750k-to-law-enforcement-for-li​ne-3-protest-costs/600049753/
 
