(New Zealand Herald)   15,000 Sydneysiders hold mass party to celebrate another lockdown in Australia's biggest city
29
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank fark these idiots are nowhere near me.

Today while this shiat was going down the NSW state health minister came out to blame the rest of Australia for not handing over our supplies of Pfizer vaccines for the current problems in NSW.

Yep, although folks in NSW are having parties, superspreader family events and now this unmasked unvaccinated mob protest, it's the non-NSWers who are the farking problem?

Fark Brad Hazard. Until he can learn to be a grown up Sydney is farked, NSW is farked and the rest of Australia is having a hard time finding sympathy.

He should start by announcing that cops will be identifying and prosecuting protesters. That might get the rest of us back on board. But he's got no balls at all. A wuss like him is just pretending to do his job and that's why Sydney is in lockdown.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Sydney manages to out Florida, Florida.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well i can at least say this for my country, we didn't have idiot anti-lockdown protests or anti-mask protests or similar shiat. We have our own collection of non-masking idiots but they're few enough that they're limited to getting thrown out of shops for not masking up.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was it that said "We will know that we were successful in our precautions and responses when [some] people will come out and question why we did all of that."

It's easy for these people to come out and protest because they -personally- haven't experienced what other countries ravaged by C19 have experienced.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punching a police horse = assaulting a police officer in local law.

thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I consider it much more honorable to die of alcohol poisoning at mardi gras before ash wednesday kicks in.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sydneysiders?  Not G'ayers?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Punching a police horse = assaulting a police officer in local law.

Mongo is Australian...

Good to know!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*G'dayers
 
JudgeMuttonChops [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting lockdown here in Sydney just got extended by months because of this shiat and as someone who has all but lost their job (forced unpaid leave) it pisses me right off.

Congratulations arseholes, you've likely just extended and intensified the very thing you're protesting about.

farking morans
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Punching a police horse = assaulting a police officer in local law.

Also, hello, it's a farking horse.It doesn't know what it's doing. Leave them alone.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry to hear about your situation and hope things turn for the better.

Who is riling people up?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who punches a horse? I mean really!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Don't forget that when Melbourne was in lockdown (a month?) ago, NSW was asked if they'd give up some vaccine for Victoria and guess what they said then. Yeah.

Gladys needs to get her shiat in one sock. Pronto.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Looks like some kind of footballer
David Rabbitborough The Footballer
Youtube _kaoBbhPlnk
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mongo only pawn in game of life.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

get her shiat in one sock

You're going to have to explain this idiom to me.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You will also notice that man is not wearing a hat. Makes ya wonder.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

She needs to pull herself together and get organized.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ah, it's like "get your sh*t together"?
 
Burchill
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

This bloke.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeMuttonChops [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I think most NSW folks are sensible and are doing the right thing. As always it's a few farking it up for the many.

Some of it I think is complacency as compared to other countries, Australia had a pretty good run and handled the pandemic pretty well so far (imo). The rest are just idiots who don't think the rules apply or are trying to ape the 'MUH FREEDUMBS' mentality that seems so popular these days.
 
JudgeMuttonChops [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fark Gladys. Most useless premier ever. I have NFI why people keep voting for that coont.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stupid Welsh.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Send him a candygram.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here we are in New South Wales
Shearing sheep as big as whales
With leather necks and daggy tails
And hides as tough as rusty nails

/Every thing need to know about NSW in one song.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Last time I went to a Mass Party, I knew better than to finish this sentence the way I originally intended.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sydney got sold a lie, with significant help from the federal government, that NSW could handle any outbreaks without jumping into snap city-wide lockdowns (as pretty much all other state capitals have done at least once) by virtue of its superior preparation and "gold standard" contact tracing.

Delta has then come along and proved this to be very untrue.

Adelaide and Melbourne will likely both come out of their snap lockdowns - which were triggered by cases coming in from NSW - next Tuesday, with Delta firmly contained. Sydney will be lucky to get out before September.
 
