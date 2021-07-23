 Skip to content
 
(Lost Coast Outpost)   Three notable weed busts in Humboldt this week: In total, deputies eradicated over 35,000 growing cannabis plants, seized almost 5000 pounds of processed bud and documented approximately 97 environmental violations. No arrests were made   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It really bugs the living hell out of me that these big grows move in, with hoops and farking potting soil and an incredible thirst for very scarce water come to Humboldt (and Trinity and Mendo, too).   The weed that made what I consider my "hometown" famous was grown in the ground, in the sun.   An old boyfriend would carry a backpack type of thing that carried water up to his little grow (over 4 decades ago.

The shiat they are growing could be grown anywhere, but I guess they want the "Humboldt" cache.

Make it legal in all states.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes, those photos look pretty bad, but not really that much worse than a typical redneck DIY hot tub hookup.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think we really know what they plan on doing with it. Hint, hint.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The environmental destruction gives me a sad. It didn't have to be like this. This can clearly be traced back to decades of world-wide prohibition. *sigh*

/pro cannabis
//but not like this
):
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: I think we really know what they plan on doing with it. Hint, hint.


Incinerator? The small colorful glass one that holds a fraction of a gram at a time?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I think we really know what they plan on doing with it. Hint, hint.


planting it on black people?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Yes, those photos look pretty bad, but not really that much worse than a typical redneck DIY hot tub hookup.


Upcycling industrial barrels to keep plants above the ground when they can't stand a lot of water is fairly common.  If there's an issue with water theft, though, then someone is definitely doing it wrong.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: The environmental destruction gives me a sad. It didn't have to be like this. This can clearly be traced back to decades of world-wide prohibition. *sigh*

/pro cannabis
//but not like this
):


No, it can be traced to decade of greedy bastards wanting their share of the profits. They're not doing anything that any other big growing operation of any kind hasn't done, from dumping wastewater into the nearest stream instead of following regulations regarding hazardous runoff, to stealing water from upstream and pretending it's runoff (or vice versa, depending on the local catchment requirements), to using whatever chemical pesticide  works regardless of whether its environmentally friendly.

Giving these guys a pass because "o the poor growers it's so unfair becuz evil marihuana lawz" misses the point.  They are no different in any way than Archer Daniels Midlands or Nestle but they take their sympathy points because they're "stickin it to da man" and we let them.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: kdawg7736: I think we really know what they plan on doing with it. Hint, hint.

planting it on black people?


They would, but weed is legal in CA, so planting it on someone would just be giving them free weed and sending them on their way.

This wasn't so much a 'drug bust' as an environmental and permitting bust. They were wrecking some watersheds, didn't have the licenses to grow weed, and were modifying the terrain without permits. Notice how they said no arrests were made. They don't throw people in jail for weed in a growing number of states. I suspect they will be handing out fines.

Now if it were any other drug, cops would be planting that shiat on black people and shouting 'stop resisting!' with the quickness.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Weed like them more if they arrested people?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LewDux: Weed like them more if they arrested people?


It generates mugshots, and I do like a hearty laugh over a good mugshot.
 
