(YouTube)   Being a nurse in COVID denying Arkansas is its own special brand of hell. Here's one who's fighting back   (youtube.com) divider line
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Additional from CNN on this:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/22/us/ark​a​nsas-covid-nurse-vaccine/index.html

"We had people accuse us of giving their loved one something else so that they would die and we could report it as Covid. We heard it more than once that we were fudging the numbers, or we were killing people on purpose to make Covid look like it was worse than it was, or to make it look real when it wasn't,"
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Huh, her kid had it, is still sick, and she's not gonna get vaccinated. Huh.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
it is really hard not to root for covid when faced with that much stupidity.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

chucknasty: it is really hard not to root for covid when faced with that much stupidity.


Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi are having a real Stupid-Off contest over this.  Heck, over everything ever, actually.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At 1:30, still no mention of the prank.  Can someone please tell my lazy ass what the punchline is?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: it is really hard not to root for covid when faced with that much stupidity.


As long as it keeps killing the pig-headedly stupid, willfully ignorant antivax chucklefarks who think god's gonna protect them, or that orange buffoon is going to ... whatever the fark. I don't even know what their leaflets are saying these days...

Short version is; I'm rooting for covid to keep killing the ignorant.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We didn't do the pig slu fine thing
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: chucknasty: it is really hard not to root for covid when faced with that much stupidity.

Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi are having a real Stupid-Off contest over this.  Heck, over everything ever, actually.


I can't speak for the others, but MS is seeing October 2020 numbers right now. This is very, very quickly getting out of hand. I won't be surprised at all if we see 5000+ cases over the weekend when the Monday report comes out. Our state medical officer has already said that some hospitals are full. I happen to be in one of the top 5 vaccinated counties and haven't heard the choppers rolling through every half hour like last year. Hell for all I know the damned thing's chock full already and they aren't even bothering with the helo anymore.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is quesily, dangerously fascinating. The GOP buttered the dough of resenment, made croissants out of the flaky hatred, and now the GOP leaders are trying to crank back the anti-vaxx, anti-health, pro-plagueism. I have no idea if this will work.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Compassion fatigue"

I'm no doctor, but I think I've come down with a bad case of that.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: chucknasty: it is really hard not to root for covid when faced with that much stupidity.

As long as it keeps killing the pig-headedly stupid, willfully ignorant antivax chucklefarks who think god's gonna protect them, or that orange buffoon is going to ... whatever the fark. I don't even know what their leaflets are saying these days...

Short version is; I'm rooting for covid to keep killing the ignorant.


Honestly a little tired of hearing this dame stupid shiat. This is as dumb as the idiocy they are spreading.

They aren't spreading covid amongst themselves abd dying. Even with delta most people are living, and the infection rates as a percentage of the population aren't that high. But these idiots are getting it, and spreading it, to others, to kids, to immunocomprimised people. They are incubators for billions of virus cells, and the the next bad variant.

They aren't self murdering. They are willfully keeping the pandemic going and passing it off to others.

Your whatever the fark attitude is just about (but ok, not quite) as their whatever the fark attitude.

/also, I feel like playing gta again
//this reminded me of Trevor
///no idea why
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Compassion fatigue"

I'm no doctor, but I think I've come down with a bad case of that.


If you need some, I've got some I'm not using much of these days.  It's yours if you want it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

question_dj: Huh, her kid had it, is still sick, and she's not gonna get vaccinated. Huh.


She doesn't trust the government.

I mean, did anyone trust them after they went into the pharmaceutical business? Screw them; I got Modena.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

question_dj: Huh, her kid had it, is still sick, and she's not gonna get vaccinated. Huh.


She is incredibly selfish. Willing to sacrifice her own son.

Peace of shait really.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Compassion fatigue"

I'm no doctor, but I think I've come down with a bad case of that.


I got infected with  "don't give a damn".
 
acouvis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

question_dj: Huh, her kid had it, is still sick, and she's not gonna get vaccinated. Huh.


He's sick... He's been sick for weeks... Vaccine? No. i don't trust the government.

At this point child protective services should be removing the kid from this idiot's abuse...
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I see that you're willing to get all the other vaccines the school makes you get. But the one causing an actual farking global pandemic? Yeah not bothering to get it because reasons? I bet you smoke cigarettes around the kids too, and make your meth in the oven they cook their Mac and cheese on.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That person needs to look up "futility"...
 
king of vegas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chawco: W_Scarlet: chucknasty: it is really hard not to root for covid when faced with that much stupidity.

As long as it keeps killing the pig-headedly stupid, willfully ignorant antivax chucklefarks who think god's gonna protect them, or that orange buffoon is going to ... whatever the fark. I don't even know what their leaflets are saying these days...

Short version is; I'm rooting for covid to keep killing the ignorant.

Honestly a little tired of hearing this dame stupid shiat. This is as dumb as the idiocy they are spreading.

They aren't spreading covid amongst themselves abd dying. Even with delta most people are living, and the infection rates as a percentage of the population aren't that high. But these idiots are getting it, and spreading it, to others, to kids, to immunocomprimised people. They are incubators for billions of virus cells, and the the next bad variant.

They aren't self murdering. They are willfully keeping the pandemic going and passing it off to others.

Your whatever the fark attitude is just about (but ok, not quite) as their whatever the fark attitude.

/also, I feel like playing gta again
//this reminded me of Trevor
///no idea why


This is a logical argument and I wish everyone would get vaccinated because it will prevent mutations, but at least the worst kinds of people are the ones that will see the consequences of their actions the most directly, so I'm going to take what I can get.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope they all die, and get plowed under so we can dance on their graves.
 
kore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
JFC. This is not just a rural or South issue. I work at a University in California and the open, unmoderated forum discussion is replete with arguments from the "vaccine hesitant" (i.e. vaccine ignorant). It's frustrating to see how politicized this remains, even in a State as blue as California.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This might get them: Bil Gates, Jeff Bezos, and BLM is buying up of all dead anti-vaccine people property after they die for pennies on the dollar.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Long term, COVID may save us from going full idiocracy by killing off the terminally stupid.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe what we need is a TV video ad with Obama, AOC, Hillary, and George Soros all saying, "Whatever you do, don't get the vaccine! It doesn't work and you might die from it."

Then maybe we could get all the Republicans vaxxed.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: At 1:30, still no mention of the prank.  Can someone please tell my lazy ass what the punchline is?


She gives them her venmo info and says, "send me $10 and I'll tell you the truth about covid and crisis acting."

She's made about $100 and she tells them, "covid is real and crisis acting is not real."
 
linda7900 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: At 1:30, still no mention of the prank.  Can someone please tell my lazy ass what the punchline is?


She has 140k TikTok followers. When people say she is a crisis actor, she tells them to Venmo her $10 and she will tell them the truth.   10 people have paid so far, she tells
Them the truth, not what they want to hear - that it's real and Crissi actors are not.

/read a different link so I didn't have to watch the video.
 
