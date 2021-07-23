 Skip to content
 
(CBS Sacramento)   Two covidiots walk into a bar ... one guess what happened next
21
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And some employers act like it's a real head-scratcher why employees who have to work with the public won't come back, or new people won't apply for, open positions.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: And some employers act like it's a real head-scratcher why employees who have to work with the public won't come back, or new people won't apply for, open positions.


Money just isn't worth our lives any longer.

We're beginning to see that, and it scares our corporate overlords, who are fighting any kind of lock down or shut down with everything they have.

And they have quite a lot.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made a holey bartender?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Two customers walked into a Yolo County bar unvaccinated and COVID-positive...

C'mon stubby, you could have done better with the material you were given.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A vaccinated friend of mine who's a doctor just tested positive. Statistically, he'll be fine, but his 3 year old son can't be vaccinated. My grandmother thought she had permanent effects from a non severe childhood case of the 1918 flu. I would have trouble treating/serving these people, knowing their complete indifference to the wellbeing of anyone else.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they wouldn't be phased by this in YOLO county.
 
rohar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, the staff was infected?  I'm pretty sure the two customers weren't the only covidiots.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is that vaccines don't work. Also they make the frogs gay.
 
Stibium
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope they figure out the ventilation angle and set a great example for other bars. Recently in the Memphis area I had to go into an O'Charlies (I think that's the name?) and heard the ventilation making a weird sound. It came to me that instead of the registers blowing, they were actually sucking in the air. Well done! Combine that with a high volume UV sanitizer upgrade and airborne spread inside businesses becomes a thing of the past. It's not expensive, you just gotta be smart and actually give af about your customers and staff.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And how often are similar situations happening in other venues where stupid americans refuse a common sense vacine? Quite often it seems.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Northeast Ohio here, rates are still quite low but on the rise again, the usual 120 day cycle starting an upswing.   We are all vaxxed (Moderna) and we wear masks when shopping and other enclosed places with strangers.   Sure as hell aren't going to wait for DeWine to declare another mandate.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tastefullyoffensive.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NoONe COulD HavE KnOWN!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wish there was a way to start charging these f*ck knuckles. If you know you have recently tested positive for Covid and go somewhere knowing you can likely infect people just by breathing, you should be locked up or institutionalized.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: And how often are similar situations happening in other venues where stupid americans refuse a common sense vacine? Quite often it seems.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I wish there was a way to start charging these f*ck knuckles. If you know you have recently tested positive for Covid and go somewhere knowing you can likely infect people just by breathing, you should be locked up or institutionalized.


Just add them to the terrorist watch list.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: FTA:  Two customers walked into a Yolo County bar unvaccinated and COVID-positive...

C'mon stubby, you could have done better with the material you were given.


Sure, but it was green lit. regardless How many have you gotten today?

/not subby
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badafuco: If you know you have recently tested positive for Covid and go somewhere knowing you can likely infect people just by breathing, you should be locked up or institutionalized.


Or sent to a labor camp of sorts.

Nothing cruel or anything, just bad enough that you'll never want to go back.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I wish there was a way to start charging these f*ck knuckles. If you know you have recently tested positive for Covid and go somewhere knowing you can likely infect people just by breathing, you should be locked up or institutionalized.


There is a way. But we only have 2 political parties and 1 is firmly pro-virus.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
YOLO, am I right.
 
