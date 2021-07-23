 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   After escaping from a slaughterhouse, a bull has been eluding search parties and roaming the streets of Long Island for three days. It should have a name. Bully Joel? Joey Bullafuoco? Bully McBullface?   (apnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, New York, Suffolk County, New York, Long Island, New York City, escaped bull, Cattle, Brooklyn, Suffolk County  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oops...wrong thread
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
image.invaluable.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scotty Pippen
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bull Springsteer
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Legend of Bully Jean
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Steak.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Call him Fox because he's spreading bullshiat.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Prime McRibface
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subbies wife's boyfriend?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Say, maybe we can use the name they used in the headline.

/or Bully Joel
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whole Load of Bull

Big Bully

Bull Market

Dodge Charger
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
An escaped bull has eluded capture for several days on Long Island despite searchers employing a helicopter and night-vision equipment along with attempts to lure the roaming animal with grain and a cow.

Oh you sly dogs, you.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Personally I think that any animal that escapes while on the way to the slaughterhouse should be given a reprieve and allowed to live out their days in peace and quiet at some shelter farm somewhere. They deserve it.
 
nstrom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Three days? Let me point you towards the adventures of Buddy the Beefalo in CT this past year:
https://www.ctpost.com/projects/2021/​b​uddy-the-beefalo-ct-connecticut-timeli​ne/

Have fun, Long Island!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Call him Fox because he's spreading bullshiat.


How often are bulls slaughtered (outside the bullring)?  Plenty of steers, but few bulls.  I'd be surprised if the slaughterhouse allowed them, they'd be too dangerous to the workers.  Just let a vet euthanize them and let the tough meat go to waste.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Call him Fox because he's spreading bullshiat.


I was going to suggest Giuliani for the same reason.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They put a cow out there hoping he would be cranked up enough to come fark it?

/ I typed 'horny' at first but thought that was gilding the lily
// officers should be charged with mooing violations
/// I'll see myself out, thank you
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yo T-bone.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nstrom: Three days? Let me point you towards the adventures of Buddy the Beefalo in CT this past year:
https://www.ctpost.com/projects/2021/b​uddy-the-beefalo-ct-connecticut-timeli​ne/

Have fun, Long Island!


Shrek the sheep says hi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sir Loin?
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sammy Gravano.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: leeksfromchichis: Call him Fox because he's spreading bullshiat.

How often are bulls slaughtered (outside the bullring)?  Plenty of steers, but few bulls.  I'd be surprised if the slaughterhouse allowed them, they'd be too dangerous to the workers.  Just let a vet euthanize them and let the tough meat go to waste.


That is because it is a steer and not a bull. It has no balls.

Bull (definition)
1. (Zoology) any male bovine animal, esp one that is sexually mature.2. (Zoology) the uncastrated adult male of any breed of domestic cattle3. (Zoology) the male of various other animals including the elephant and whaleIt is also why a cow in heat didn't attract him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Black Angus Young.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
David Bullaine
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nstrom: Three days? Let me point you towards the adventures of Buddy the Beefalo in CT this past year:
https://www.ctpost.com/projects/2021/b​uddy-the-beefalo-ct-connecticut-timeli​ne/

Have fun, Long Island!


Was just gonna mention Buddy. He's the only thing our town was ever famous for. Well, that and Ted Knight.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Sammy" An Actual Bull "Gravano"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who builds slaughterhouses on Long Island?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.