(KOMU Columbia)   Don't play Deadpool with your girlfriend   (komu.com) divider line
33
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somehow not a tragic accident?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kalesha Marie Peterson, 40

That's a rough 50.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Happy International Women's Day"?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why didn't she just put on a strap-on and do him in the butt like in the Deadpool movie?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just call him "Mr. Pool of blood around the head'
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which one was the unicorn?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it wasn't The Crow?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, death by pegging, that's hot.
*clicks link*
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tex570
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have any bets on which scene?
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't see the movie.  Were they playing Polish roulette with an auto?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude got off easy.

As opposed to trying to get off with that thing what shot him.

Oof.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Amateur."
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the stereotypes just keep on coming up in the mugshots.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What scene were they playing?
I've seen it 2 or 3 times but I'm drawing a blank
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh...were there witnesses to this event?

Or are we just supposed to believe her when she says that?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in a better place, away from her
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he is better off now, i would say
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buntz: What scene were they playing?
I've seen it 2 or 3 times but I'm drawing a blank


The scene where he kills people by shooting them in the head, duh.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She looks fun.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lucky bastard.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For some reason that old Churchill anecdote comes to mind.

Lady Nancy Astor: Winston, if you were my husband, I'd poison your tea.
Churchill: Nancy, if I were your husband, I'd drink it.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've never owned a handgun, but my understanding is that you can take the bullets out of them.

Is this not correct?
 
zjoik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
violent j let his hair grow long?
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
See, this is why gun safety is important. You never know when your 4 year old will get ahold of your gun and...

Wait, 40?

Four zero?

Four decades on this earth?

fark it, get the Darwin Award.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This clearly didnt happen in florida because there its legal to kill people if its an accident.

Ive seen at least 5 cases where someone killed another person ''while cleaning their guns'' and no criminal charges were ever brought against em.

Acting a deadpool scene and cleaning your gun killing someone is basically the same thing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: She looks fun.


Yeah if you're at a chinese buffet watching her eat and you're into food porn or something.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buntz: What scene were they playing?
I've seen it 2 or 3 times but I'm drawing a blank


She sure didnt.
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I've never owned a handgun, but my understanding is that you can take the bullets out of them.

Is this not correct?


They come out of the front, one at a time, with hardly any effort.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I've never owned a handgun, but my understanding is that you can take the bullets out of them.


I do own a handgun.  Yes you can, but you're supposed to treat any gun as if it were loaded, at all times.

The four rules of gun safety:

1. Always treat all firearms as if they were loaded.
2. Do not aim a firearm at anything you do not wish to destroy.
3. Be certain of your target, and what is behind it.
4. Keep your finger off of the trigger until your sights are on the target and you are ready to fire.

Especially, do NOT point a gun at a person and say, "Aw shee-it, it ain't loaded!"  (Had an idiot do that to me, once.)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This clearly didnt happen in florida because there its legal to kill people if its an accident.

Ive seen at least 5 cases where someone killed another person ''while cleaning their guns'' and no criminal charges were ever brought against em.

Acting a deadpool scene and cleaning your gun killing someone is basically the same thing.


Maybe she identifies as Floridian.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just stick to the "International Women's Day" scene.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope he was wearing his brown pants.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WhippingBoi: I've never owned a handgun, but my understanding is that you can take the bullets out of them.

Is this not correct?


Yeah my understanding is YOURE NOT SUPPOSED TO PLAY WITH THEM, EVER

But that's, fark, like 99% of what people do with them, otherwise Tannerite LLC would be bankrupt.
 
