(KING 5 News)   Three weeks after one of the most highly vaccinated counties in the US dropped its masking directive, that county again recommends all people wear masks in indoor public spaces   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Washington, United States, Seattle, King County, Washington state's masking guidance, state level, Department of Health officials, separate briefing Friday  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As foretold.

Over and over and over again.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. A county that has that high of a vaccination rate is responsible and they recognize the shiat show that's coming.  Of course they are recommending wearing masks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
masks are required...

this message has benn brought to you by 3M, can we keep doing this until every employee is a millionaire ?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a 120-day cycle since the beginning of this crap.   I sure as hell hope we don't hit anywhere near the max we hit last winter but even half that would be awful.   Based on vax rates, half might be about what we will get.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not exactly happy about everyone's maskless bubble shrinking again, but I do feel a bit safer and will do my part.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yup, I'm wearing masks everytime I step inside any place that isn't my home for the foreseeable future. I'm on the waiting list for Project Hazel, even.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Same here in Humboldt. They just issued the same recommendations here today.

*sigh*
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Delta: we love to infect, and it shows.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: Yup, I'm wearing masks everytime I step inside any place that isn't my home for the foreseeable future. I'm on the waiting list for Project Hazel, even.


I had no idea what that was. Just went to the website and put my name down as well.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The republicans don't realize their base can't vote if they die of covid, which I am ok with.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Same in St. Louis City and County.

Our dumbass state AG who is too busy campaigning to do his actual job is planning to fight it.

https://www.kmov.com/news/missouri-ag​-​wants-to-file-a-lawsuit-to-stop-upcomi​ng-mask-mandate-in-st-louis/article_66​e78dbe-ec27-11eb-9ae5-4b8c8fe702b3.htm​l?block_id=990844
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As someone affected by this, I'm okay with it.

The signs on the buildings say "if you're vaccinated, you don't need a mask, otherwise you do." But all that means is that the unvaccinated, who wouldn't wear a mask if not forced to, will lie and go forth without masks.

We can't count on the good sense and community spirit of these people, so it's back to wearing masks again.
 
hoihoi8
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: The republicans don't realize their base can't vote if they die of covid, which I am ok with.


I promise you people who are dumb enough not to get vaccinated are sure as hell not wearing masks in public. It's an intelligence test, and they are failing on both counts

/ Playing soccer with a mask sucks
// Shape up you plague creatures
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't recommend it. Require it and enforce consequences for those who don't abide. It's been made abundantly clear we do not have the capacity to voluntarily look out for each other.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My prediction is that in 3 months, we won't have lockdowns or mask mandates anymore; we'll just accept Covid deaths as the cost of Murican freedom, like we do with deaths due to gun violence, heart disease, homelessness, bankruptcy, opioid overdoses...
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As someone living in one of the US's most highly vaccinated counties, I can tell you that a lot of people are not waiting for some mandate because it is pretty much a no-brainer at this point to see how quickly cases can skyrocket and that with more cases there will be more breakout cases and add to that any new mutations that don't give a flying f! about any vaccine.

All in all you look at some other states and wonder if their governors get a kick out of watching people die needlessly.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fonaibung: My prediction is that in 3 months, we won't have lockdowns or mask mandates anymore; we'll just accept Covid deaths as the cost of Murican freedom, like we do with deaths due to gun violence


It's too soon to talk about covid control
 
dosver30
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: As someone affected by this, I'm okay with it.

The signs on the buildings say "if you're vaccinated, you don't need a mask, otherwise you do." But all that means is that the unvaccinated, who wouldn't wear a mask if not forced to, will lie and go forth without masks.

We can't count on the good sense and community spirit of these people, so it's back to wearing masks again.


Can't count on people to be honest or the business to enforce their own policy. The shops near me that have similar signage just don't seem to care. I've lost count the number of times I've seen parents with kids that are obviously too young to be vaccinated yet none of them are wearing a mask.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Don't recommend it. Require it and enforce consequences for those who don't abide. It's been made abundantly clear we do not have the capacity to voluntarily look out for each other.


This. We have an entire farking political party of Mary Mallons. They need to be stopped, and unfortunately, I don't think we have access to any islands big and empty enough to quarantine the whole damn GQP.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
WTP 2:

We can, but that's because we wear masks.

The maskless will perish
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: As foretold.

Over and over and over again.


Commissioner Woundwort am winning again!
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think we have passed the Rubicon, at this point we are going to let a percentage die.  Our current deal, is not gonna do shiat, if you are at risk hide the fark out.  If you have contact with the at risk, hide the fark out.   Death deal 5.0 is coming.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"don't wear a mask, wear a mask, they don't work, they work better than anything, don't bother after you have been vaccinated..."

I have heard it all. Seriously. Every possible thing you could say about mask effectiveness or uselessness has already been said by somebody.

You know what I saw at the Olympics last night? Everyone wearing a mask. I saw about four people out of hundreds who had their nose showing. Just wear a mask. It is good enough for Olympic athletes, the Emperor, and about 130 million other people in Japan who just are not getting sick and dying all over the place. Putting a stupid piece of paper over your mouth and nose reduces a deadly infectious illness to an afterthought.

The politics of masks are dumb. The ideology is dumb. Announcing this or that about mask policy is dumb. Stop pretending that it is difficult or offensive to wear a mask, or that it signals something. It doesn't.

I propose that we just all start wearing masks indefinitely. Let's start from there. Someday we might have a festival where we all take them off and burn them, yippee. Or, if we keep screwing up, maybe our children will.

Until then, let our masks be a badge of human fallibility and folly. Let's wear them with pride and shame just as we wear underwear, codpieces, merkins, and g-strings. If we could only control ourselves and our weaknesses, we would not need to wear these garments. Being human, we do express that need, and we do require certain garments.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I really wish they would break the statistics down further - sure, 97% of all Covid related hospitalizations and deaths are amongst the non-vaccinated, but what percentage of those people CHOSE not to get the vaccine?
 
