(Vice)   Anti-mask clowns attack breast cancer patient over facility's mask policy, like that's her fault   (vice.com)
33
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's an old guy looking for a farmers' market when you need one?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How f*cking dare they.
Why don't they all just die already.
That would make the world a much better place.
My aunt died of breast cancer.
How dare you harass women going thru such a thing.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get on the right side of history," one man says. "You've got a lot of anger you need to release. It's a very dangerous emotion."

It's all farking projection with these assholes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stand your ground. Shoot the farkers.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Attacking cancer patients is like raping puppies. This shiat should be a death sentence.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hate Illinois anti maskers
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's an insult to clowns.  These are anti-mask pigfarkers, ass-badgers or putrescent pieces of distended rectum, depending on what strikes your fancy in the moment.
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have 3 ugly nuts. After I show my teabag position, those assholes will mask up real quick.
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't we get some a10s to come brrrt these plague rats. Now they're straight up trying to kill cancer patients with their plague ratting.
 
bdub77
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stab them in the face. This is the way in 2021.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Funny how the cops fark up certain protests more so than others...
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This species is a failed experiment.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bondith: That's an insult to clowns.  These are anti-mask pigfarkers, ass-badgers or putrescent pieces of distended rectum, depending on what strikes your fancy in the moment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: How f*cking dare they.
Why don't they all just die already.
That would make the world a much better place.
My aunt died of breast cancer.
How dare you harass women going thru such a thing.


We really need a law where antimaskers are commiting a violent felony. then they can be stopped by any means, including lethal force.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sue them for half their income for the rest of their lives including social security and welfare.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
tampabay.comView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nazis and conspiracy nutbags are proof that some Americans are simply too stupid to live. This country will be better after they all die of old age, preferably this week.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All this gun violence in America, yet somehow these bits of human filth never find themselves dispatched from it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Attacking cancer patients is like raping puppies. This shiat should be a death sentence.


Wait, you think people who rape puppies should be executed?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Proud Boy associates joined far-right conspiracy theorists outside Wi Spa in LA's Korea Town, as part of an ongoing protest against the spa's nondiscrimination policy of accommodating the needs of transgender guests. Reporters at the scene of the spa were assaulted, dozens were arrested, and police later located weapons scattered across the site including knives, pepper spray and stun guns. A protest at the same location earlier this month resulted in two stabbings.

You ever read about Germany in the 1920s and early 1930s before you-know-who took power?
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Deplorable.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm still curious who pays for all those white/red text on black anti vax signs.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: All this gun violence in America, yet somehow these bits of human filth never find themselves dispatched from it.


We keep telling you guns don't kill people, people kill people.

Seeing as these people don't get shot, but people who ask them to mask up do, now you can extrapolate WHICH people kill people.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not normally one to endorse guilt by association but if you're an anti-vaxxer then I think it's safe to lump you in with the type of people who harass cancer patients until the end of time.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tasteme: I have 3 ugly nuts. After I show my teabag position, those assholes will mask up real quick.


dude, you have three nuts?

That's like, Rasputin level cool.

I've farkied you accordingly
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

austerity101: All this gun violence in America, yet somehow these bits of human filth never find themselves dispatched from it.


If ever one needed proof there wasn't a god, right?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Holy sh*tting assballs, this makes me angry. It should be legal to shoot these "people" in the f*cking face.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I lean slightly more right than left. But I do the thing. It's not hard to wear the thing. Just do it.

/Not affiliated with Nike
//Slightly does not mean I am a terrorist
///not a terrorist
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I'm not normally one to endorse guilt by association but if you're an anti-vaxxer then I think it's safe to lump you in with the type of people who harass cancer patients until the end of time.


When they're not too busy killing cops or raping teens
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lolmao500: Attacking cancer patients is like raping puppies. This shiat should be a death sentence.


(suspiciously-specific example detected)
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can someone explain to me what relevance the Civil Rights Act has to a mask mandate?
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That woman who punched her? I'd have cleaned her goddamn clock if I was there. Then stomped her - hopefully I would have been wearing heels.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I fail to see the strategy behind beating up cancer patients as a way to draw sympathy to your cause.
 
