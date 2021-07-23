 Skip to content
 
Commas. Live them. Love them. USE them
43
1217 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2021 at 9:05 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12-year-old with autism killed caregiver

First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12-year-old with autism killed caregiver seriously injured after being hit by car

The caregiver was injured after being struck by a car and then the child killed her. I think the article conveyed that pretty well.

Commas. Live them. Love them. USE THEM

Feels like this headline could have used a comma.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
12-year-old with autism killed caregiver seriously, injured after being hit by car

They weren't playing around.

12-year-old with autism killed caregiver, seriously, injured after being hit by car

We aren't playing around.

12-year-old with autism killed caregiver, seriously injured after being hit by car

Sometimes karma works fast.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Then they ate grandpa.

Personally, I think that the world needs more semicolons; they're really useful.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who gives a fark about an Oxford comma?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Then they ate grandpa.

Personally, I think that the world needs more semicolons; they're really useful.



Colons even more so.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

First New Username In Many Years: 12-year-old with autism killed caregiver seriously injured after being hit by car

The caregiver was injured after being struck by a car and then the child killed her. I think the article conveyed that pretty well.

Commas. Live them. Love them. USE THEM

Feels like this headline could have used a comma.


Dude, she's in serious condition, don't you think slipping into a comma is a bit excessive?
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like cooking my wife my kids my dog and my home.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jack of All Games: 12-year-old with autism killed caregiver seriously, injured after being hit by car

They weren't playing around.

12-year-old with autism killed caregiver, seriously, injured after being hit by car

We aren't playing around.

12-year-old with autism killed caregiver, seriously injured after being hit by car

Sometimes karma works fast.


This is marvelous.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Who gives a fark about an Oxford comma?


I've seen those English dramas too, they're cruel.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: cheeseaholic: Then they ate grandpa.

Personally, I think that the world needs more semicolons; they're really useful.


Colons even more so.


Strongly agrees.

cheeseaholic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd like to express my sympathy to the caregiver who was killed by autism.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Who gives a fark about an Oxford comma?


The hookers, JFK and Stalin.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That tagline's second two periods should have been commas.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Aside from the clearly and horrifyingly incorrect headline, I was struck by the quote from the neighbor:
"Oh my God, that's awful, but I didn't know that (the group home) was there and I don't know how I feel about it being there because I didn't know," the woman said.

So the group home was there and never caused enough of an issue for her to notice it was there, but now that she's noticed, she's not sure she wants it there.  Nice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Periods are not mocking you. Grow up, Millennial.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, some of mine are.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is a really sad and terrible story, and this thread is hilarious.

Keep it up!
 
starsrift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: cheeseaholic: Then they ate grandpa.

Personally, I think that the world needs more semicolons; they're really useful.


Colons even more so.


That's a lot of shiat.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: Aside from the clearly and horrifyingly incorrect headline, I was struck by the quote from the neighbor:
"Oh my God, that's awful, but I didn't know that (the group home) was there and I don't know how I feel about it being there because I didn't know," the woman said.

So the group home was there and never caused enough of an issue for her to notice it was there, but now that she's noticed, she's not sure she wants it there.  Nice.


I am so glad someone else noticed this tidbit.  I know NIMBY is real, but damn, this is a helluva example.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am, the comma king, on a good day, with no regard, for proper punctuation, you bastards.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Your, mom, is , like, a whore
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing in the story about a coma.
 
phishrace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sometimes, one comma, isn't enough.

ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 666x1024]


I'd never seen the tagline for this before!  LMAO at "zero tolerance" for stuff like this.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Police said they're investigating why the child ran into the street and what could've been done to prevent it."

I'm gonna have to go out on a limb here and say that living in a group home may have had something to do with it.

/sad
//but not you guys
///you know what they say, when god kills an autistic child, he opens a comedy club
 
Slypork
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not so CSB: This reminds me of my friends. They were in their early 50s and had adopted a couple of special needs kids. One day the dad was helping one kid get his bike helmet on and when he turned around the 6 year old autistic son was gone. They quickly got the neighbors to start searching. They started fanning out and someone got the horrid thought about a nearby creek. Everyone started running through the woods and they found the boy had drowned and was already dead, CPR didn't work. As they pulled him out they noticed that the dad was missing. They found him in the woods, dead from a massive heart attack.

It was the most heartbreaking funeral I've ever been to.
 
JRoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have to go help my uncle Jack off a horse.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: cheeseaholic: Then they ate grandpa.

Personally, I think that the world needs more semicolons; they're really useful.


Colons even more so.


Colons are full of shiat.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JRoo: I have to go help my uncle Jack-off a horse.


Fixed the punctuation for you
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The streets are hungry for children.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Then they ate grandpa.

Personally, I think that the world needs more semicolons; they're really useful.


Semicolons come off as particularly snobbish; I use them regularly.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NO U
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rimmer : After intensive investigation, comma, of the markings on the alien pod, comma, it has become clear, comma, to me, comma, that we are dealing, comma, with a species of awesome intellect, colon.

Holly : Good. Perhaps they might be able to give you a hand with your punctuation.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: That tagline's second two periods should have been commas.


Pretty sure that's the joke.
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: SwiftFox: That tagline's second two periods should have been commas.

Pretty sure that's the joke.


His username is a little misleading if you ask me. No offense, swifty.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Oh my God, that's awful, but I didn't know that was there and I don't know how I feel about it being there because I didn't know," the woman said.

You shouldn't feel about it any particular way, lady. It does nothing to affect you in any way. It's a group home for goddamn autistic kids, not a low security halfway house for serial killers and rapists. Hell, I was in a group home for assorted "problem kids", and the amount of stuff that impacted the neighborhood was almost zero. We got into no more stupid trouble than normal bored kids were, and we were way more noteworthy as neighbors than a bunch of autistic kids. They aren't going to negatively impact anyone in your neighborhood.

OK, the person who runs over autistic kids and their caregivers is going to be affected, but that's it.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: SwiftFox: That tagline's second two periods should have been commas.

Pretty sure that's the joke.


That was the joke
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean Gawd, some of these people.  I asked in another thread why the parents didn't just sue the grandpa who dropped their kid out the window instead of the cruise line and people thought I was serious
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My head hurt reading the story's headline.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You never go full Shatner.

Birnone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It happened on Noahs Ark Road, that's why two people got hit.
 
